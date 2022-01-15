« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 733 734 735 736 737 [738]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1710434 times)

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,641
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29480 on: Yesterday at 10:46:29 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:58:23 am
I'm reminded of the scene in the Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes and he just keeps stepping on them, resigned to the fact that no matter which way he turns he is just going to get twatted in the face again.

you sir, are a genius, that is the absolute perfect reference  :thumbsup

it's one long stream of banter that club keeps feeding us, all clubs have been in the shite at some point but this lot are redefining the playing field of banter, it has literally turned into pantomime, oh no he didn't, oh yes he did  :lmao

im just waiting for a lost in translation spin
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:12 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29481 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 am »
Quote from: oojason on January 15, 2022, 07:59:18 pm
'Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves feeling confident In December about Manchester United fixture run':-

https://streamable.com/t4gitx


^ the gift that keeps on giving ;D

8/15 Points so far.

 :lmao

I remember someone sharing posts from a United forum claiming theyd be in second and back in the title race after that run of games.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29482 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:31:27 am
Ralfy had lost the players in less than 10 games. That has to be a record?

Godfather of German football I thought? The master to the mere pupil that is Klopp?

That's what Martin Tyler told us.

P.S. I don't have anything against Rangnick, but just shows the pathetic nature of broadcasters in this country.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29483 on: Yesterday at 11:40:37 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:34:35 am
Godfather of German football I thought? The master to the mere pupil that is Klopp?

That's what Martin Tyler told us.

P.S. I don't have anything against Rangnick, but just shows the pathetic nature of broadcasters in this country.

Its hyped up because it is Man Utd and you can count on Martin Tyler to be their biggest cheerleader. If United had hired a PE teacher to become boss you can be sure hr would make up some cringey names like The Educator 
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 876
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29484 on: Yesterday at 11:42:46 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:58:23 am
I'm reminded of the scene in the Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes and he just keeps stepping on them, resigned to the fact that no matter which way he turns he is just going to get twatted in the face again.

It doesn't matter what United do because everything they do just makes it worse.

Lovely.
cant get this out of my head now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Perfect.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29485 on: Yesterday at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:34:35 am
Godfather of German football I thought? The master to the mere pupil that is Klopp?

That's what Martin Tyler told us.

P.S. I don't have anything against Rangnick, but just shows the pathetic nature of broadcasters in this country.
I'm glad Klopp used to doze off in his classes.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29486 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January 15, 2022, 11:07:40 pm
Genuine question, can anyone remember the last time this lot signed someone who turned out to be an excellent player for them?

The last one I can think of was Robin Van Persie, and that was 10 years ago

Bruno Fernandes signing turned their fortunes around, albeit with the aid of weekly penalties. The Ronaldo transfer did him no favours.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,190
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29487 on: Yesterday at 11:51:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:50:17 am
Bruno Fernandes turned their fortunes around. The Ronaldo transfer did him no favours.
You're forgetting their star performer P. Enalty
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29488 on: Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm »
Whens the next protest?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,247
  • 27 years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29489 on: Yesterday at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm
Whens the next protest?
Well, they've already played us at their place. 🤔

Can't quite remember the score though. 😁
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29490 on: Yesterday at 05:05:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:31:27 am
Ralfy had lost the players in less than 10 games. That has to be a record?

I don't think he has lost the players, he never found them in the first place.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,571
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29491 on: Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:15:35 pm
Well, they've already played us at their place. 🤔

Can't quite remember the score though. 😁
Well, it would be wrong not to help a Red in need.

https://youtu.be/meuYMrjJ-oc

Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,247
  • 27 years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29492 on: Yesterday at 09:24:07 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm
Well, it would be wrong not to help a Red in need.

https://youtu.be/meuYMrjJ-oc
Thank you, kind sir. 😊

I enjoyed that.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,641
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29493 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1EVBeYhAa8

if you've got 10 minutes to kill, there are worse things you could do, wont be for everybody but there are some genuine gems in there  ;D



and talk about take the piss out of your own player...

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1482542371044683776

yes, that is the official utd twitter - can anyone in that club read a room?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:31 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,733
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29494 on: Today at 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: Kekule on January 15, 2022, 09:02:45 pm
What makes it even funnier is the Neville Varane, Sancho + a centre forward = league title tweet shortly before they made those signings.
At this point, Neville may just as well walk around with a bucket on his head.
He and Rio are walking jokes.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29495 on: Today at 10:00:44 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:33:20 am
At this point, Neville may just as well walk around with a bucket on his head.
He and Rio are walking jokes.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,733
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29496 on: Today at 10:34:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:26:46 am
He's denied it:

"I will never refuse to play a match for Man Utd," said the 26-year-old forward in a social media post.

This is going tremendously well so far.
This is horrible for them.
Here you have either the manager lying or the player, AND the player calling the manager a liar...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:25 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,733
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29497 on: Today at 11:37:34 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:58:23 am
I'm reminded of the scene in the Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes and he just keeps stepping on them, resigned to the fact that no matter which way he turns he is just going to get twatted in the face again.

It doesn't matter what United do because everything they do just makes it worse.

Lovely.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,805
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29498 on: Today at 12:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:15:35 pm
Well, they've already played us at their place. 🤔

Can't quite remember the score though. 😁

These two posts may be of some help refreshing the memory, mate...

'A few memorable victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards' post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008

a RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' post for the away match at OT in October - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18004076#msg18004076

:wave
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,641
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29499 on: Today at 01:05:46 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:34:14 am
This is horrible for them.
Here you have either the manager lying or the player, AND the player calling the manager a liar...

i think martial maybe playing with words, kinda cleverly

ralfie said - He would have been in the squad normally but he didnt want to and thats the reason why he was not travelling with us yesterday.

martial's rebuttal - I will never refuse to play a match for Man United."

Being in the squad doesn't guarantee playing and maritial isn't a starter for ralfie, so bench it is. So martial can take the stance i'll play but only as a starter. In that instance both quotes are not at odds, ie not lies but 'playing' with the truth to make it look better for martial

why do i think it's martial that's playing with the truth? Well, he wants out, social media has been used before to put his case over the clubs (his wife tweeted 'he's not injured' when fans assumed he was cos he wasn't in a squad for them a while back ;D) and i just can't see ralfie blatantly lying over this.

the club is a mess, they have pissed him around for some time, while he's made a habit of not performing for them - marriage made in hell, like it is for half their squad it seems

« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:12 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,233
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29500 on: Today at 01:23:20 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:56:19 am
So is Rangnick lying about Martial and throwing him to the media? Martial said he would never ever disrespect the shirt and refuse to play a match.

I just don't see why Rangnick would invent it. More likely this sort of thing goes on behind the scenes but usually the players can rely on the manager to keep it in house and Ralf's just said bollocks to Martial.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,247
  • 27 years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29501 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:26:01 pm
These two posts may be of some help refreshing the memory, mate...

'A few memorable victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards' post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008

a RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' post for the away match at OT in October - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18004076#msg18004076

:wave
That's my evening viewing sorted.

Cheers.  :thumbup
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,742
  • A manc
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29502 on: Today at 01:29:23 pm »
I could totally see Martial refusing to play. he's done here. he just wants his move and is pissed he didn't get it in the first week of January.

what a shame a great talent in 2015 who never kicked on, I'd largely blame Mourinho for it
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29503 on: Today at 01:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 13, 2022, 07:25:57 pm
It should be avoided - as long as the player is on a wage that is comparable to his peers elsewhere, there is no crime in extending it IF you think in the next 1-2 years you will sell him.  Take Pogba he is currently on 290k - the rumour is he is being offered 100-50k increase to his wages.  Across 6 months, that's an additional spend of £2.6-£3.9m on top of what you are paying him anyway.  At 400k a week, then the next year's wage would be 20.8m; 450k would be 23.4m.  So if you extend him, and keep him for 18m before selling him next summer - depending on whether use 400k or 450k as the improved wage you'd only need to get 23.4m-27.3m to break even and make extending worthwhile.  Anything above that, and you've got more money to put into your transfer kitty.  If he stays for an extra year, then that's now 44.2m-51.7m you'd need to recoup, and at this point you could definitely see problems.


The logic there falls down because the vastly higher salary puts other clubs off from signing that player and thus you end up with them being less likely to leave unless it is somebody that continues to improve.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29504 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm »
Bruno wants to be paid as much as De Gea and Ronaldo :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29505 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:00:18 pm
Bruno wants to be paid as much as De Gea and Ronaldo :lmao :lmao :lmao

Tbf, he was their best player since he signed. His form has fell of a cliff this season.

Whens the next protest planned, that's what I want to know. They spunked over 140m on Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo to keep the natives happy, only to go backwards.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29506 on: Today at 02:08:35 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:02:38 pm
Tbf, he was their best player since he signed. His form has fell of a cliff this season.

Whens the next protest planned, that's what I want to know. They spunked over 140m on Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo to keep the natives happy, only to go backwards.
True. It's their wage structure that I'm laughing at.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,575
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29507 on: Today at 02:29:09 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:02:38 pm
Tbf, he was their best player since he signed. His form has fell of a cliff this season.

Whens the next protest planned, that's what I want to know. They spunked over 140m on Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo to keep the natives happy, only to go backwards.

Is it that his form has fallen off a cliff - or the penalties have dried up and the fouls for the slightest touch have gone?

He's a good player - but he's been overhyped since he came to the PL. Moreso because he signed for United - who were desperate for another "big name" signing - and did well enough when he arrived.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,430
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29508 on: Today at 02:36:40 pm »
I don't get the obsession their fans have with van de Beek, I guess they're just tired of seeing the same old players putting in the same old dismal performances? On the rare occasion he plays he doesn't really seem to do anything, yet they seem to think he's the answer to all their problems.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,577
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29509 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:02:38 pm
Tbf, he was their best player since he signed. His form has fell of a cliff this season.

Whens the next protest planned, that's what I want to know. They spunked over 140m on Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo to keep the natives happy, only to go backwards.

Well once he wasn't getting four penalties a game, he's been shite
Logged
I like cats

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,089
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29510 on: Today at 03:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:36:40 pm
I don't get the obsession their fans have with van de Beek, I guess they're just tired of seeing the same old players putting in the same old dismal performances? On the rare occasion he plays he doesn't really seem to do anything, yet they seem to think he's the answer to all their problems.

He was good at Ajax and he's got to be a better option than the likes of McTominominominay, Wilfred and Matic.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 733 734 735 736 737 [738]   Go Up
« previous next »
 