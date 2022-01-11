« previous next »
newterp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
January 11, 2022, 05:02:46 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January 11, 2022, 04:43:15 pm
Ironically they needed someone like Steven Gerrard to come in order to make them feel alive

Not that he's like Gerrard - but they should ABSOLUTELY hire Wayne Rooney. Dude is a managerial genius and has Everton ManU DNA!
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
January 11, 2022, 05:50:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 11, 2022, 05:02:46 pm
Not that he's like Gerrard - but they should ABSOLUTELY hire Wayne Rooney. Dude is a managerial genius and has Everton ManU DNA!
I wonder how he used to feel when their fans used to sing "Feed the Scousers".
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
January 11, 2022, 08:08:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 11, 2022, 05:50:39 pm
I wonder how he used to feel when their fans used to sing "Feed the Scousers".

He was hoping they would start throwing Mars Bars on the pitch.
Ravishing Rick Rude

  Cut the music!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 06:30:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2022, 08:08:38 pm
He was hoping they would start throwing Mars Bars on the pitch.

 ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 12:33:32 pm
PSG are the frontrunners for Pogba on a free. Madrid (Modrić is staying) and Juve (He's not really interested) are options too. (L'Equipe).

So they could really lose him for free? Loooolll
Scottymuser

  Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 03:03:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:33:32 pm
PSG are the frontrunners for Pogba on a free. Madrid (Modrić is staying) and Juve (He's not really interested) are options too. (L'Equipe).

So they could really lose him for free? Loooolll

Yes - that's what usually happens when a player is out of contract in the summer, and because of that knowledge, other clubs aren't interested in Jan.  There are rumours he has been offered a contract at half a million a week by Utd, presumably so that they don't lose him for zero this summer, but his agent has come out and said Utd have not offered any new contract - and obviously if you are Pogba and unhappy at Utd, there is very little chance you'd sign any contract put in front of you as that massively reduces the likelihood in the summer of anyone actually coming in to buy him.

If you were Real or PSG or Juve - why would you try and buy him now, even though the cup-tied rule is no longer in place?  Unless you value him that highly, that you think getting him would change you from not winning the CL to definitely winning the CL - anything else is a waste of money

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 03:10:20 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:03:29 pm
Yes - that's what usually happens when a player is out of contract in the summer, and because of that knowledge, other clubs aren't interested in Jan.  There are rumours he has been offered a contract at half a million a week by Utd, presumably so that they don't lose him for zero this summer, but his agent has come out and said Utd have not offered any new contract - and obviously if you are Pogba and unhappy at Utd, there is very little chance you'd sign any contract put in front of you as that massively reduces the likelihood in the summer of anyone actually coming in to buy him.

If you were Real or PSG or Juve - why would you try and buy him now, even though the cup-tied rule is no longer in place?  Unless you value him that highly, that you think getting him would change you from not winning the CL to definitely winning the CL - anything else is a waste of money



What usually happens with the Mancs is that a player is going out of contract, no-one wants to sign them, so they throw £400k a week at them to stay ;)
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 05:11:08 pm
They used their VAR money to buy Ronaldo ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 05:12:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:10:20 pm
What usually happens with the Mancs is that a player is going out of contract, no-one wants to sign them, so they throw £400k a week at them to stay ;)
He has a good reputation in his country. If he wants to leave, it shouldn't be too difficult for him.
RedForeverTT

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 05:12:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:10:20 pm
What usually happens with the Mancs is that a player is going out of contract, no-one wants to sign them, so they throw £400k a week at them to stay ;)

Yeah. Really weird. Now they are discussing the extension of Marcus Rashfords contract after 4 months of showing disinterest. It looks the trick to get a fat contract is to play badly and show you dont care.
Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 05:23:06 am
if there's any truth in it i imagine it's a vote of confidence for a lad who has zero at this time - and he is their poster child player

he's been woeful all season and while his numbers were good over the last two years (20+ goals, 10+ assists in both years) he wasn't playing well, poor performances but always dangerous, that's gone off a cliff this season with terrible performances and no numbers

whatever you think of rashford (and i've always sat on the fence waiting for him to hit the next level, which he hasn't but seemed possible) he's always been dangerous and has turned up in big games against better teams (opposite of bruno)

before this season, the 18 months leading up to it he was always carrying injuries but never took himself out of games, and tellingly neither did his manager - in short, ole ran him into the ground... twice, yep, fucking twice - remember the stress fracture in his back but ole kept playing him until he had two stress fractures in his back, madness

for someone as young as him he's played a ridiculous amount of games, way too many, i dont know if he's burnt out but he could be, we saw it with owen and this reminds me of that and both are players that relied on pace - and pace merchants are the type that typically burn bright but short in a lot of sports

so after finally getting his injuries sorted in late summer he's returned and he's worse, is it in his head or is it his body? time will tell but utd will always want to keep him as he's 'theirs' and losing him would be seen as a major disappointment

i would say that he's getting tons of shit off of utd fans online that are out of order imo, it's one thing to focus on a player's form etc but the shit that some are throwing is pretty pathetic
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
