if there's any truth in it i imagine it's a vote of confidence for a lad who has zero at this time - and he is their poster child player



he's been woeful all season and while his numbers were good over the last two years (20+ goals, 10+ assists in both years) he wasn't playing well, poor performances but always dangerous, that's gone off a cliff this season with terrible performances and no numbers



whatever you think of rashford (and i've always sat on the fence waiting for him to hit the next level, which he hasn't but seemed possible) he's always been dangerous and has turned up in big games against better teams (opposite of bruno)



before this season, the 18 months leading up to it he was always carrying injuries but never took himself out of games, and tellingly neither did his manager - in short, ole ran him into the ground... twice, yep, fucking twice - remember the stress fracture in his back but ole kept playing him until he had two stress fractures in his back, madness



for someone as young as him he's played a ridiculous amount of games, way too many, i dont know if he's burnt out but he could be, we saw it with owen and this reminds me of that and both are players that relied on pace - and pace merchants are the type that typically burn bright but short in a lot of sports



so after finally getting his injuries sorted in late summer he's returned and he's worse, is it in his head or is it his body? time will tell but utd will always want to keep him as he's 'theirs' and losing him would be seen as a major disappointment



i would say that he's getting tons of shit off of utd fans online that are out of order imo, it's one thing to focus on a player's form etc but the shit that some are throwing is pretty pathetic