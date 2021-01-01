« previous next »
  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29320 on: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:05:52 pm
Ronaldo not even in the squad tonight.

Man Utd bought Ronaldo to win the FA Cup didn't they, as per Roy Keane. Now they're not even starting him in the one competition they're paying him £500k a week for. Laughable club.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29321 on: Yesterday at 07:48:51 pm »
So the first full week of proper training and Ronaldo, Sancho and Jones are all out with muscle injuries  ;D
  Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29322 on: Yesterday at 07:53:29 pm »
Sure, Ronaldo is "injured" after saying that he wants to find a new club if their "downward trajectory" continues.  ;D

Just had a pop on rouge cafe, fuck me they're deluded. A lot seem to think the Champions League is their best chance of a trophy this year and that they're a better side than Chelsea. Long may the delusions continue.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29323 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:48:51 pm
So the first full week of proper training and Ronaldo, Sancho and Jones are all out with muscle injuries  ;D

Muscle injury - more like he dislocated his shoulders doing that stupid fucking celebration in training, the vain c*nt (certainly hasn't done it celebrating a goal in a match recently)

As for Sancho, probably done his facial muscles frowning at all the inbred wankers around him in the stadium.  Jones has done his hammy doing his warm-up jumps before tonights game.
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29324 on: Yesterday at 07:54:39 pm »
Oh right, Ronaldo's injured, never mind. Is it a bruised ego or a real injury?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29325 on: Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm »
The flag has been out though......'STANDARDS'
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29326 on: Yesterday at 07:58:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:46:14 pm
You know this Godfather bollocks - where did it start, was it Martin Tyler or did someone say it a wile ago?

No idea but fuck knows where they got the idea from. Mrs got me the Klopp Biography and he gets a couple of mentions, but Wolfgang Frank is the man credited in the book with going to Italy to study Saatchi and then implement his ideas at Mainz and Klopp understood the methods and eventually got the job as no other manager got it.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29327 on: Yesterday at 08:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm
The flag has been out though......'STANDARDS'
Would love villa to smash them and then Stevie in the post match interview go on about raising standards at the club.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29328 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm »
Maybe the Standards flag was more towards the neville household and standards of seducing family
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29329 on: Yesterday at 09:31:26 pm »
Rashford really can't stand it under the Prof can he?  ;D
  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29330 on: Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm »
Sign of a good side that can get a result when not playing well

Spoiler
GAZZY-LINuyuy" border="0
[close]
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29331 on: Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm »
Theyre like a really poor away side getting a lucky goal.  Theyre supposed to be at home
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29332 on: Yesterday at 09:53:42 pm »
Kinell...I haven't really watched these other than when we declared after an hour in the 0-5, these are fucking terrible aren't they?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29333 on: Yesterday at 09:55:13 pm »
Is that Were on the march with Ralfies army I hear? :lmao
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29334 on: Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm »
So many corners turned in one season.

They're back!
  not a mod. At all. Like ever.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29335 on: Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm »
They're so shit
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29336 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm »
Lucky win with a performance that'll catch up with them.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29337 on: Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm »
Where is the pressing?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29338 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm »
villa obviously the better side but ran out of steam in the last 10 and the whole thing fizzled out, pity

utd were utd, shite as usual

as regards the pressing, going by the training ground pics they've brought in yet another coach

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm by Armand9 »
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29339 on: Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm »
Corner Turned
Swagger
Standards
On the march with Ralfies army

Be afraid, be very afraid 😂🤣😂
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29340 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm »
Barça had already arranged a deal with Cavani. He accepted a fat paycut in the first 5 months of his contract but they've decided to pass.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29341 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:53:29 pm
and that they're a better side than Chelsea. Long may the delusions continue.

Yeah, they've this weird thing about underrating Chelsea, been going on since the start of the season, it's an accepted fact on Cafe Rouge that Utd have a better squad than Chelsea.

Seriously though, what fucking planet are they on.  ;D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29342 on: Today at 02:02:34 am »
really?

both have good keepers, you can split that with your preference

defence isn't even a debate apart from if varane of old surfaces, he's the only one who gets a sniff if he proves himself

defensive side of midfield...  :lmao, moving on

bruno or mount? i'd take mount

both have problems with their frontline despite on paper having quality - can sancho perform in our league like he did in germany? timo and havertz the same, ronaldo or lukaku? a toss up depending how you want to look at it (longevity vs better first touch etc)

so hands down chelsea are better and deeper with only the frontline being the real question (personally i'd take chelsea's all day long but there is a debate there)
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29343 on: Today at 02:28:10 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:21:24 am
Getting some media traction now

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-cristiano-ronaldo-man-utd-transfer-mistake

Fucking hell, football365, considered media traction? There's more media traction in my ringpiece
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29344 on: Today at 07:15:15 am »
These are genius. I mean, no other club in the world could sack Smeagol and end up playing even worse.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29345 on: Today at 07:34:57 am »
Or, hear me out, there's been a Face/Off and Ralf is just Ole
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29346 on: Today at 09:02:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Lucky win with a performance that'll catch up with them.

It took 3 years to catch up with Ole, but then before this season he had a +1 handicap for 2 years getting a pen every game.

Luck does sustain these because of the insane favouritism they get from officials.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29347 on: Today at 09:19:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:02:37 am
It took 3 years to catch up with Ole, but then before this season he had a +1 handicap for 2 years getting a pen every game.

Luck does sustain these because of the insane favouritism they get from officials.
They are truly shocking atm getting outplayed by the likes of Norwich and Burnley. Sacking Ole was meant to fix their problems but it has aggravated them.

At this rate, renewing their pen-a-game plan won't save them.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:01 am by MonsLibpool »
  Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29348 on: Today at 09:37:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm
Theyre like a really poor away side getting a lucky goal.  Theyre supposed to be at home

I thought exactly that when watching. An inferior team scored early and hung on relying on luck.
  Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29349 on: Today at 09:38:37 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:28:10 am
Fucking hell, football365, considered media traction? There's more media traction in my ringpiece

😂😂😂😂 brilliant
  educated whopper
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29350 on: Today at 09:42:46 am »
I think both Ralfie and Gerrard take over at their respective clubs roughly at the same time? United probably have the better squad. So what was surprising last night, considering one team is coached by a German professor - the Godfather of pressing football, and the other coached by man in his first role in the top league in England, is how much better coached the Villa team looked compared to United. Better on the ball, clear patterns of play, and a clear idea of how to hurt United.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29351 on: Today at 09:46:07 am »
Quote from: Chivasino on Today at 09:42:46 am
I think both Ralfie and Gerrard take over at their respective clubs roughly at the same time? United probably have the better squad. So what was surprising last night, considering one team is coached by a German professor - the Godfather of pressing football, and the other coached by man in his first role in the top league in England, is how much better coached the Villa team looked compared to United. Better on the ball, clear patterns of play, and a clear idea of how to hurt United.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29352 on: Today at 09:54:24 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:02:34 am
really?

both have good keepers, you can split that with your preference

defence isn't even a debate apart from if varane of old surfaces, he's the only one who gets a sniff if he proves himself

defensive side of midfield...  :lmao, moving on

bruno or mount? i'd take mount

both have problems with their frontline despite on paper having quality - can sancho perform in our league like he did in germany? timo and havertz the same, ronaldo or lukaku? a toss up depending how you want to look at it (longevity vs better first touch etc)

so hands down chelsea are better and deeper with only the frontline being the real question (personally i'd take chelsea's all day long but there is a debate there)
It's a team game and Chelsea are a far better team.
  Nothing up top.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29353 on: Today at 11:01:06 am »
People are finally starting to realise what we've been saying all along. Bruno Fernandes gives the ball away an awful lot. Nearly as much as Maguire
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29354 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
Quote from: Chivasino on Today at 09:42:46 am
I think both Ralfie and Gerrard take over at their respective clubs roughly at the same time? United probably have the better squad. So what was surprising last night, considering one team is coached by a German professor - the Godfather of pressing football, and the other coached by man in his first role in the top league in England, is how much better coached the Villa team looked compared to United. Better on the ball, clear patterns of play, and a clear idea of how to hurt United.

Absolutely.

God father of German football my ass. He was playing Oles football with Oles squad apart from Varane. Their fans should demand answers as to what has changed.

This fraud is just taking United for a ride. Not that I am complaining.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29355 on: Today at 12:11:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:54:24 am
It's a team game and Chelsea are a far better team.

couldn't agree more, i was just responding to a comment specifically aimed at the two squads of players rather than the teams
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29356 on: Today at 01:08:49 pm »
Andy Tate liked Elanga against Villa,Maguire not so much.Strip him of the captainceh!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2HwcgE_NYE
  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29357 on: Today at 01:44:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:46:14 pm
You know this Godfather bollocks - where did it start, was it Martin Tyler or did someone say it a wile ago?

it was actually a thing before he came here, but not a major thing and it was very much an English invention too! He was called it in a few articles maybe in the last couple years.

But as has often been mentioned when the Manc media where all excited saying that Rangnick was Klopps mentor and all this shit. And it was pointed that Wolfgang Frank was his mentor and through him Sacchi a massive influence too. And Sacchi was Rangnick's hero and biggest influence - something conveniently left out of much of the hype the last few weeks. 

What is funny about Rangnick though is that hes rather arrogant and will gladly embrace these mentor stories. He loves spewing the same story about beating Dortmund 4-1 while he was Hoffenheim boss and it could have been 7 or 8 and Klopp being so impressed he wanted Dortmund to play that way.  Then Dortmund won back to back leagues. Youd never hear Klopp saying that hed beaten such and such a team and the opposing coach was so impressed he came over to fawn over him after!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29358 on: Today at 03:30:57 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:01:06 am
People are finally starting to realise what we've been saying all along.Bruno Fernandes gives the ball away an awful lot. Nearly as much as Maguire is shite.

Fixed  ;)
