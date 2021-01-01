You know this Godfather bollocks - where did it start, was it Martin Tyler or did someone say it a wile ago?



it was actually a thing before he came here, but not a major thing and it was very much an English invention too! He was called it in a few articles maybe in the last couple years.But as has often been mentioned when the Manc media where all excited saying that Rangnick was Klopps mentor and all this shit. And it was pointed that Wolfgang Frank was his mentor and through him Sacchi a massive influence too. And Sacchi was Rangnick's hero and biggest influence - something conveniently left out of much of the hype the last few weeks.What is funny about Rangnick though is that hes rather arrogant and will gladly embrace these mentor stories. He loves spewing the same story about beating Dortmund 4-1 while he was Hoffenheim boss and it could have been 7 or 8 and Klopp being so impressed he wanted Dortmund to play that way. Then Dortmund won back to back leagues. Youd never hear Klopp saying that hed beaten such and such a team and the opposing coach was so impressed he came over to fawn over him after!