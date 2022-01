You know this Godfather bollocks - where did it start, was it Martin Tyler or did someone say it a wile ago?



it was actually a ‘thing’ before he came here, but not a major ’thing’ and it was very much an English invention too! He was called it in a few articles maybe in the last couple years.But as has often been mentioned when the Manc media where all excited saying that Rangnick was Klopp’s mentor and all this shit. And it was pointed that Wolfgang Frank was his mentor and through him Sacchi a massive influence too. And Sacchi was Rangnick's ‘hero’ and biggest influence - something conveniently left out of much of the hype the last few weeks.What is funny about Rangnick though is that he’s rather arrogant and will gladly embrace these ‘mentor’ stories. He loves spewing the same story about beating Dortmund 4-1 while he was Hoffenheim boss ‘and it could have been 7 or 8’ and Klopp being so impressed he wanted Dortmund to play that way. Then Dortmund won back to back leagues. You’d never hear Klopp saying that he’d beaten such and such a team and the opposing coach was so impressed he came over to fawn over him after!