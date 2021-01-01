So, lets get this straight, the yokels have gone from he's the greatest German manager ever and taught Klopp all he knows, to he's fucking useless in about 3 weeks?
As you know Rob, they're the champions at overrating and exaggerating anything and everything that is connected to their club, so it's only natural that with a few tweaks of the truth they were able to convince themselves that he was some sort of messiah, sent from the gods to resurrect their failing empire.
They hate and therefore blame but in no particular order, their owners, their board, their managers, their coaches, their players, their ex players, the media, the referees, the commentators and round and round we go!!