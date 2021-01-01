« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 727 728 729 730 731 [732]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1691290 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,418
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29240 on: Today at 12:42:39 am »
Photoshop hero. That's me, that is.
Logged
I like cats

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29241 on: Today at 05:47:07 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm
Greenwood must have some condoms lying about, judging by Tony's posts in this thread.
:lmao
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Nogg3000

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • Come get some!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29242 on: Today at 08:20:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:42:39 am
Photoshop hero. That's me, that is.

FFS did you have to use a used one !!! :puke2 :puke2
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,489
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29243 on: Today at 10:26:30 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:25:34 pm
thanks for doing my bit coolie. Greenwood is class

but Greenwood is, in a word, classer. I'll make any number of charity bets about him having a 25 goal league season for United before 2025

So you're essentially saying he's not yet capable of 20+ league goals, but he will be by the time he turns 22? I can think of about 10 players off the top of my head who were hitting 20+ league goals a season by the time they were 20 years old. I'll bet you now that he won't exceed 10 goals this season, and won't exceed any more than 15 goals next season. Don't get me wrong, he's a good player in the making, but he's no more special than Rashford and Martial were at that age and we all know how they turned out


Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • Sound
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29244 on: Today at 10:51:09 am »
Great thread change!  ;D

Luke Shaw has to be Scrappy Doo.  :D

Cavani just needs a pair if bins to be Thelma.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,732
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29245 on: Today at 10:57:44 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-utd-transfer-news-haaland-25887502

"Manchester United 'end' transfer interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland"

I can't stop laughing.

Me too, absolutely hilarious this...

"Hi Erling, it's Edward Woodwudwudwud from Manchester Uni..."
"NO" [Hangs up]

 :lmao
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • Sound
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29246 on: Today at 11:21:03 am »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 873
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29247 on: Today at 12:07:09 pm »
This thread is a supposed to be a piss take. Thats becoming more and more complicated, because even the supposedly serious news gets funnier by the day.
Poor Ragsy, he is sinking and hasnt got a prayer at this rate.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,353
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29248 on: Today at 12:07:32 pm »
Took me a few minutes to find this thread with the name change!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 873
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29249 on: Today at 12:12:01 pm »
What if woodwudwoodwud is actually the glue holding it all together and it gets worse when he leaves.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,299
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29250 on: Today at 01:06:31 pm »
So, lets get this straight, the yokels have gone from he's the greatest German manager ever and taught Klopp all he knows, to he's fucking useless in about 3 weeks?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29251 on: Today at 02:03:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:31 pm
So, lets get this straight, the yokels have gone from he's the greatest German manager ever and taught Klopp all he knows, to he's fucking useless in about 3 weeks?

As you know Rob, they're the champions at overrating and exaggerating anything and everything that is connected to their club, so it's only natural that with a few tweaks of the truth they were able to convince themselves that he was some sort of messiah, sent from the gods to resurrect their failing empire.

They hate and therefore blame but in no particular order, their owners, their board, their managers, their coaches, their players, their ex players, the media, the referees, the commentators and round and round we go!!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29252 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:31 pm
So, lets get this straight, the yokels have gone from he's the greatest German manager ever and taught Klopp all he knows, to he's fucking useless in about 3 weeks?
Well, Ronaldo was going to win them the World Cup too.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,316
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29253 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:51:09 am
Great thread change!  ;D

Luke Shaw has to be Scrappy Doo.  :D

Cavani just needs a pair if bins to be Thelma.

Not content with the constant butchering of He-Man, the thread sets its sights on Scooby Doo now. Is nothing sacred?
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,354
  • IFWT
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29254 on: Today at 02:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:35:41 pm
Not content with the constant butchering of He-Man, the thread sets its sights on Scooby Doo now. Is nothing sacred?

I blame those pesky kids.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29255 on: Today at 02:39:07 pm »
I think we need to show the "Godfather" of gegenpressing and German football more respect.

Seriously though, their games should be shown on Cartoon Network. Comedy gold!
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29256 on: Today at 02:39:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:31 pm
So, lets get this straight, the yokels have gone from he's the greatest German manager ever and taught Klopp all he knows, to he's fucking useless in about 3 weeks?

slowpokes. It only took me 1 press conference. An older, very strict, by the book self serving bureaucrat-entrepreneur on a 6 month leash wasn't going to budge those ego's, just piss them off. Clear from the get go.

otoh the binder for the Presentation probably wowed the board all ends up. Granular. A visionary roadmap to success. Given enough renewal consulting inputs time.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29257 on: Today at 02:42:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:39:07 pm
I think we need to show the "Godfather" of gegenpressing and German football more respect.

Seriously though, their games should be shown on Cartoon Network. Comedy gold!

So Paddy Power calling it Geggen-Depressing, out of order then?

 :lmao
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,418
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29258 on: Today at 02:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:42:42 pm
So Paddy Power calling it Geggen-Depressing, out of order then?

 :lmao

That was used against Klopp while the squad adjusted to it, to be fair.
Logged
I like cats

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29259 on: Today at 02:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:42:42 pm
So Paddy Power calling it Geggen-Depressing, out of order then?

 :lmao
100% ;)
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,858
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29260 on: Today at 03:20:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:31 pm
So, lets get this straight, the yokels have gone from he's the greatest German manager ever and taught Klopp all he knows, to he's fucking useless in about 3 weeks?

The funniest part about it is that they beat Burnley less than 2 weeks ago and they were "back" and he was getting something out of them. Then they lost a game and they all lost their heads. You can be guaranteed the next time they win they'll be "back" again and so on and so forth. It's been the same media (and fan) narrative since 2013 and it's absolutely hilarious.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,299
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29261 on: Today at 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:20:27 pm
The funniest part about it is that they beat Burnley less than 2 weeks ago and they were "back" and he was getting something out of them. Then they lost a game and they all lost their heads. You can be guaranteed the next time they win they'll be "back" again and so on and so forth. It's been the same media (and fan) narrative since 2013 and it's absolutely hilarious.

This must kill them ;D

Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,112
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29262 on: Today at 03:47:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:31 pm
So, lets get this straight, the yokels have gone from he's the greatest German manager ever and taught Klopp all he knows, to he's fucking useless in about 3 weeks?

Klopp and Tuchel was just piss taking. You will hardly hear a coach bad mouthing each other except for Mourinho. As for Klopp, you often hear him bigging up every opposing coach during interviews. So far I have only seen him justifiably pissed off at Simone for his uncouth cuntish behaviour.

Only United fans foolishly celebrated Klopps praise for Ralf thinking they have unearthed some kind of Avenger hero.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 727 728 729 730 731 [732]   Go Up
« previous next »
 