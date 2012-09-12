« previous next »
Greenwood could become a good to great striker.  Going to be a while now before that gets figured out with Ronaldo around and he's useless on the wing so he's going to get abused for seemingly lackluster performances even though that's not really his game.

Bigger issue is Woodward is confirmed gone end of this month.  First SAF and now Woody, it's just over for them isn't it?  LOL
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
Woodward is confirmed gone end of this month.
actually no - he'll be attending board meetings till the end of the season.  some fart smells take forever to clear.  :)
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:31:20 am
Greenwood wanfest is nuts. Hes a talented lazy selfish player.

Probably good on fifa. You dont want him in your team.

Lets reconvene in 5 years and see what happened. If the teamwork penny doesn't drop with the kid hes a major liability.

i dont see it as a wankfest - pretty much all the replies i've read (and including my own input) have all said it will take good coaching, ie i'd like to see how he'd develope under klopp, but the kid is talented and i can't think of many more 20 year old strikers in our league that are ripping it up and he has the ability to do that, but unfortunately for him he's at a clusterfuck of a club and has had to suffer being weened in by ole and his 'coaches' in a squad that's inept at creating chances for the forwards - im surprised he's done as well as he has considering the useless twats he's worked under
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:06:25 pm
Rashford didnt have much hype in the youth team though, he was a b level player as Cpt Reina used to say, Greenwood has always been an elite talent in line with Foden Sancho etc. United isnt the best club to develop him, but we havent had a young attacker come through on that level since Owen.

Ah here now. I know Owen's turned out to be a grade A wanker but, he won a feckin Ballon D'or. for Christ sake. Surely this is sarcasm?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
Yeah not to mention the kids they buy to be the next big thing. Like: Rafael and Fabio da Silva. Sorted the fullback position for 5-10 years..

Adnan Januzaj - and he's only 26!
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:11:33 pm
Ah here now. I know Owen's turned out to be a grade A wanker but, he won a feckin Ballon D'or. for Christ sake. Surely this is sarcasm?

I dont think that statement says he was good as Owen does it? We havent had a striker come through as good as Greenwood, since Owen who was obviously better, is that better?
Who could forget the clamouring in the English media to try and get Januzaj to declare for England ! :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/24416142

He was doomed after this!
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
That's quite the hall of shame.

Plus there was Mkhitaryan who was boss at Dortmund before joining them. Plus the jury's still out on Varane, and Ronaldo's 2nd stint has not only screwed their whole system, but has seemingly erased the goal threat from Fernandes completely.
Kagawa who had even more of an impact at Dortmund, he also flopped at United.

United has been like a vacuum of a Black Hole for footballers post Fergie, they go there and the talent is drained out of them.

It's united of the 70's and 80's again, they must be in the late 70's stage i'm guessing. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
I dont think that statement says he was good as Owen does it? We havent had a striker come through as good as Greenwood, since Owen who was obviously better, is that better?

Much better, thanks  :D :D
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
I dont think that statement says he was good as Owen does it? We havent had a striker come through as good as Greenwood, since Owen who was obviously better, is that better?

Well, i'd disagree partially.

Neil Mellor scored boat loads of goals as he came up the ranks. He may still hold the record for U23's. He was just after Owen. Unfortunately, injuries cut his career almost before it really got started. But he was the next can't miss striker coming out of our Academy.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm
Whats Mr Bronson got to do with it?

 :lmao Good spot.
I was wondering why Hitler had had a shave.
Pogba potentially on £500k a week???

These never learn, do they?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:16:12 am
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10378089/Manchester-United-offer-Paul-Pogba-huge-500-000-week-deal.html

These never learn, do they?

Wait, that's real?!? Unbelievable stuff. That prick could be arrogant enough to turn that mad offer down, unfortunately.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Is this our Ed's parting shot to wind up their fans?!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:16:12 am
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10378089/Manchester-United-offer-Paul-Pogba-huge-500-000-week-deal.html

These never learn, do they?

Not good new for us. If he can get that, then it puts a lot of pressure on FSG to cough up the funds to keep Mo.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:47:43 am
Quoting that rag
:-[ I'll delete the link
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:47:32 am
Not good new for us. If he can get that, then it puts a lot of pressure on FSG to cough up the funds to keep Mo.

"See the mess Barca are in Mo? See the mess Utd are in Mo? Thats why we won't fuck our wage structure for you mate. Now, either sign and play for a set of fans who adore you and are the best in the world, or chase the money at a soulless club, your choice fella"
Didn't realise Pogba was out of contract this summer. Talk about mismanagement, it's verging on the negligent.
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm
i dont see it as a wankfest - pretty much all the replies i've read (and including my own input) have all said it will take good coaching, ie i'd like to see how he'd develope under klopp, but the kid is talented and i can't think of many more 20 year old strikers in our league that are ripping it up and he has the ability to do that, but unfortunately for him he's at a clusterfuck of a club and has had to suffer being weened in by ole and his 'coaches' in a squad that's inept at creating chances for the forwards - im surprised he's done as well as he has considering the useless twats he's worked under

He is at a crossroad. Loads of talent but a suspect in terms of attitude. Wasn't he attending parties with Mason Mount during Covid lockdowns and also attended one of Kyle Walker's prostitutes lavished parties?

It can end either way with Klopp. Become a massive player or get humiliated like Sakho before getting shipped out.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:30:17 pm
He is at a crossroad. Loads of talent but a suspect in terms of attitude. Wasn't he attending parties with Mason Mount during Covid lockdowns and also attended one of Kyle Walker's prostitutes lavished parties?

It can end either way with Klopp. Become a massive player or get humiliated like Sakho before getting shipped out.

Come on now.  Sakho wasnt humiliated by Klopp. He humilated himself with his shit behaviour and unprofessionalism.

But yeah, he does need to grow up a bit I guess, not the first or the last young player though who struggled to deal maturely with the trappings of quick fame.  Up to him how he develops during the next phase of his career, become serious about it, or be another talent that falls by the wayside. 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

eh he went and shagged a few women when he was meant to be isolating, its not morrison levels attitude problems. he looks a very driven character on the pitch anyway. I have no worries about him he's the only one at the club you can even say that about now
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Apparently Zidane is going to PSG in the summer. I was a bit worried about that one.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
I'm a knob

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:04:50 pm
Apparently Zidane is going to PSG in the summer. I was a bit worried about that one.
When Ole was sacked, L'Equipe reported that he didn't see them as a priority lol.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:04:50 pm
Apparently Zidane is going to PSG in the summer. I was a bit worried about that one.

Think Zidane to PSG and Poch to Utd is nailed on.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:09:43 pm
Think Zidane to PSG and Poch to Utd is nailed on.

But then how exactly does Poch as manager and The Mighty Professor as DOF work? Because they don't play similar football.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:09:43 pm
Think Zidane to PSG and Poch to Utd is nailed on.
Poch will probably go there because PSG fans don't like him and he hasn't really tried to adapt to culture(still staying in a hotel, jetting off to London whenever possible and not speaking French).
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:04:50 pm
Apparently Zidane is going to PSG in the summer. I was a bit worried about that one.

Not sure how that works considering the PSG fans hate Zidane due to his links with Marseille, Zidane said himself he could never manage PSG it would be impossible but that was a few years ago so maybe he's changed his mind.
