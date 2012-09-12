Greenwood wanfest is nuts. Hes a talented lazy selfish player.



Probably good on fifa. You dont want him in your team.



Lets reconvene in 5 years and see what happened. If the teamwork penny doesn't drop with the kid hes a major liability.



i dont see it as a wankfest - pretty much all the replies i've read (and including my own input) have all said it will take good coaching, ie i'd like to see how he'd develope under klopp, but the kid is talented and i can't think of many more 20 year old strikers in our league that are ripping it up and he has the ability to do that, but unfortunately for him he's at a clusterfuck of a club and has had to suffer being weened in by ole and his 'coaches' in a squad that's inept at creating chances for the forwards - im surprised he's done as well as he has considering the useless twats he's worked under