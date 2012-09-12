He is at a crossroad. Loads of talent but a suspect in terms of attitude. Wasn't he attending parties with Mason Mount during Covid lockdowns and also attended one of Kyle Walker's prostitutes lavished parties?
It can end either way with Klopp. Become a massive player or get humiliated like Sakho before getting shipped out.
Come on now. Sakho wasnt humiliated by Klopp. He humilated himself with his shit behaviour and unprofessionalism.
But yeah, he does need to grow up a bit I guess, not the first or the last young player though who struggled to deal maturely with the trappings of quick fame. Up to him how he develops during the next phase of his career, become serious about it, or be another talent that falls by the wayside.