Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1685289 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29120 on: Today at 04:26:08 pm »
I wonder how shite these will be when some of their players have to miss games due to Covid.
Online a little break

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29121 on: Today at 04:32:20 pm »
Quote from: tuaz on Today at 07:10:08 am
But whatever, I am still laughing at how they dallied about and SPurs got Conte from under their noses.

It's even funnier than that. Their egos wouldn't allow us to make them sack a 2nd manager in a row so they held on because they knew they'd be getting pasted by City, then wouldn't allow City to be the ones to make them sack a manager so they got a pasting off WATFORD (one of only 4 wins for them this season) and by then it was too late, Conte was gone to Spurs. It's fucking hilarity. Banter club.

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:46:54 pm
lot of replies RE greenwood I think he is the best youngster we have had since Rooney and miles better than Rashford, Januzaj, 2015 Martial etc

You keep saying this about "the best youngster since Rooney" but you only had him as a youngster because he'd already lit up the premier league and ye paid a world record (at the time) fee for him which came to nearly 30 million, in 2004. It's not like he came up through yer academy. Bit of a weird comparison to keep making.
Online CraigDS

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29122 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:03:21 pm
One thing's for sure, if Rangnick does end up moving upstairs he's going to have a firm idea of who isn't up to scratch on the coaching side.

I really hope he does, it has disaster written all over it.
Offline tonysleft

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29123 on: Today at 06:07:06 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:32:20 pm
It's even funnier than that. Their egos wouldn't allow us to make them sack a 2nd manager in a row so they held on because they knew they'd be getting pasted by City, then wouldn't allow City to be the ones to make them sack a manager so they got a pasting off WATFORD (one of only 4 wins for them this season) and by then it was too late, Conte was gone to Spurs. It's fucking hilarity. Banter club.

You keep saying this about "the best youngster since Rooney" but you only had him as a youngster because he'd already lit up the premier league and ye paid a world record (at the time) fee for him which came to nearly 30 million, in 2004. It's not like he came up through yer academy. Bit of a weird comparison to keep making.
nah I'm aware Rooney came thru evertons academy and United paid huge money to get him, I mean young players at United not young players United brought through
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29124 on: Today at 06:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:31:20 am
Greenwood wanfest is nuts. Hes a talented lazy selfish player.

Probably good on fifa. You dont want him in your team.

Lets reconvene in 5 years and see what happened. If the teamwork penny doesn't drop with the kid hes a major liability.

You're right. I don't see why even some other fans think he's good, probably got that from the media/Man United wankfest.

He's talented, but his decision making is really poor. If Curtis Jones or Elliot were doing that (even from different positions), we'd be so frustrated.

For the shouts of us taking him, I wouldn't take him now at all, especially with this attitude at this age. I mean, someone like Sterling didn't have the greatest attitude off the pitch, but on the pitch, he was constantly learning when he was young and he combined with his team-mates really well, that's an important attribute for a youngster to have to develop your game.

Even when we lost Suarez, and Sturridge was injured and we were struggling in 2014-15, his quality could not be doubted. Greenwood, on the other hand, was good, but nothing special even when they were doing okay, and now that they've taken a nosedive, he is looking so bad. Flashes or moments doesn't make you a good player, like how someone else said it, a good player is able to produce consistently, on most days when they play. That's what differentiates the really good players from the talented but 'cannot apply on the pitch' type of players.

Greenwood, the next Fowler, is literally funny. You can't not laugh at it.
Online a little break

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29125 on: Today at 06:18:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:07:06 pm
nah I'm aware Rooney came thru evertons academy and United paid huge money to get him, I mean young players at United not young players United brought through

I had no doubt you were aware of that, just seems a really odd comparison to me. Maybe I'm alone in that.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29126 on: Today at 06:27:22 pm »
United fans have been starved of genuine, in their prime, top class forwards for a while now so naturally Greenwood looks like a god to them. Under our last two managers we've had Sturridge, Sterling, Suarez, Mane, Fermino, Jota and Salah. Is it any wonder Greenwood is average to good (at best) in our eyes?
Offline tonysleft

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29127 on: Today at 08:46:12 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:27:22 pm
United fans have been starved of genuine, in their prime, top class forwards for a while now so naturally Greenwood looks like a god to them. Under our last two managers we've had Sturridge, Sterling, Suarez, Mane, Fermino, Jota and Salah. Is it any wonder Greenwood is average to good (at best) in our eyes?
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29128 on: Today at 08:48:43 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line

If he's that good he'll be a major honour challenging club in the next 18 months.
Offline rob1966

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29129 on: Today at 08:49:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line

I've been impressed with his shooting and he did hit a great pass for Sancho to fuck up the other night, but his all round play needs work and being honest, your lot will not improve his game.
Online CraigDS

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29130 on: Today at 08:50:16 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:48:43 pm
If he's that good he'll be a major honour challenging club in the next 18 months.

I'm not sure that's fair. You can be a fantastic young player at a shite club and not win a thing.
Online TepidT2O

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29131 on: Today at 08:51:09 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line
He doesnt score many goals for someone so good though.
Or am I missing something?
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29132 on: Today at 08:52:05 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line

That's as may be, but he'll need to leave Man Utd to get there.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29133 on: Today at 08:56:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line

I think the talent is there but is the burning desire? The top forwards nail their own bollocks to the floor day in day out to be the best. I don't get that impression with Greenwood.
Online PaulF

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29134 on: Today at 09:06:18 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line
And cavani.
I get what you are saying though. No player at his age has looked better( in your opinion) at united since Rooney at that age.
Be interesting to see how young Jesse looks when he gets to that age 🙂
Offline tonysleft

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29135 on: Today at 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:56:44 pm
I think the talent is there but is the burning desire? The top forwards nail their own bollocks to the floor day in day out to be the best. I don't get that impression with Greenwood.
I think it absolutely is with the lad I have been following him since he was 14 breaking youth records and all the hype there was even back then, his dad is apparently a hardarse about his training, if anything I think the lad has a killer mentality about him which often gets mistaken for ego or prissiness. that finish last season against you in the cup, no other player in our squad does it. he's a very strong mind besides all the technical qualities and ambidexterity. I think he will be the next top PL striker after Salah and Kane are waning
Offline tonysleft

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29136 on: Today at 09:07:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:06:18 pm
And cavani.
I get what you are saying though. No player at his age has looked better( in your opinion) at united since Rooney at that age.
Be interesting to see how young Jesse looks when he gets to that age 🙂
poor young jesse I just don't know what he expected coming back for the season and refusing the deal with WHU over wages. now he's going to walk for nothing and probably leave with bad blood for the sake of.. a goal against the team who will sign him
Offline lamonti

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29137 on: Today at 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:07:15 pm
poor young jesse I just don't know what he expected coming back for the season and refusing the deal with WHU over wages. now he's going to walk for nothing and probably leave with bad blood for the sake of.. a goal against the team who will sign him

Was it not the case of United not budging on their price and Hammers not going to meet the price when he had a year left on the contract? Very weird how much he obviously wants to go back there but still isn't there, instead is not playing for a year.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29138 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line

RVP, excellent at Arsenal on the decline at United. 26 goals in his first season (was excellent) 22 in the next two seasons before buggering off in 2015.
Rooney. Very, very, good player. Had one good season post Ferguson, then died on his feet. Went from 1 in 2, to 1 in 3, to 1 in 4, to 1 in 5 by 16-17.
Lukaku. I cant beat your summary.
Ibrahimovic. One of my favourite players at his pomp. You got a season of his retirement showcase.
Ronaldo left in 2009 or are you counting that plastic thing taking a wage as the same player?

You've been starved whilst we have feasted on the best.

I actually like Greenwood, but he needs someone to turn him into what he could be rather than letting him drift.
Online The North Bank

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29139 on: Today at 09:37:58 pm »
United are pretty dire to watch, the only bright spark is Greenwood at least he has quick feet and can beat a player. For the shite theyre serving now he stands out.
 The worst thing they did is sign Ronaldo . All their better players have gone into their shell, worried theyll make a mistake and get the inevitable arms in the air and puff of the cheek as the great one has to put up with all those inferior team mates that are staining his legacy .
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29140 on: Today at 09:41:30 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line

I think Greenwood is a genuine talent but needs better coaching to make the best if his potential.

I thought the same about Rashford who now still only seems to spark in fits and starts so what do I know.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29141 on: Today at 09:42:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:37:58 pm
United are pretty dire to watch, the only bright spark is Greenwood at least he has quick feet and can beat a player. For the shite theyre serving now he stands out.
 The worst thing they did is sign Ronaldo . All their better players have gone into their shell, worried theyll make a mistake and get the inevitable arms in the air and puff of the cheek as the great one has to put up with all those inferior team mates that are staining his legacy .
The Ronaldo signing was disastrous for them in so many ways. I'm amazed they couldn't see the problems it would cause. Mind you, it was only their monstrous ego and vanity that saw them go in for him. They weren't interested until Abu Dhabi showed an interest, and their egos couldn't cope with him going there.
Online the_red_pill

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29142 on: Today at 10:01:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:37:58 pm
United are pretty dire to watch, the only bright spark is Greenwood at least he has quick feet and can beat a player. For the shite theyre serving now he stands out.
 The worst thing they did is sign Ronaldo . All their better players have gone into their shell, worried theyll make a mistake and get the inevitable arms in the air and puff of the cheek as the great one has to put up with all those inferior team mates that are staining his legacy .
It's these kids of today, don't you know? It's just the way they are.
Online Billy The Kid

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29143 on: Today at 10:01:46 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:46:12 pm
I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line

Brave call considering Fellaini, Blind, Rojo, Herrera, Shaw, Di Maria, Falcao, Schweinsteiger, Darmian, Depay, Schneiderlin, Martial, Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Bailly, Matic, Lukaku, Lindelof, Sanchez, Rashford, Fred, Dalot, Maguire, James, Wan-Bissaka, Cavani, Van De Beek, and Sancho have all pretty much bombed for you lot ;D

Online Coolie High

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29144 on: Today at 10:04:15 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:46:00 am
He has a good left foot, but it's not clear if he's a Striker? What's his best position? Also, he often makes wrong decisions and sometimes decides to shoot even when there are obvious passes.

He's a decent talent, but not really that special imo.

He is special just at the wrong club, him and Jones came through the same England youth teams and Jones has hardly outperformed him, I think both are special, but its worth remembering this when judging him,
Online Coolie High

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29145 on: Today at 10:06:25 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:38:04 am
This should always be the case. I remember the hype about Rashford when he first broke into the team. Totally average player.

Rashford didnt have much hype in the youth team though, he was a b level player as Cpt Reina used to say, Greenwood has always been an elite talent in line with Foden Sancho etc. United isnt the best club to develop him, but we havent had a young attacker come through on that level since Owen.
Online the_red_pill

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29146 on: Today at 10:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:01:46 pm
Brave call considering Fellaini, Blind, Rojo, Herrera, Shaw, Di Maria, Falcao, Schweinsteiger, Darmian, Depay, Schneiderlin, Martial, Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Bailly, Matic, Lukaku, Lindelof, Sanchez, Rashford, Fred, Dalot, Maguire, James, Wan-Bissaka, Cavani, Van De Beek, and Sancho have all pretty much bombed for you lot ;D


Jeeeeepers! Lawd ha' merceh! When you put them side-to-side like that, it truly is shocking! Like a horror novel or something. You forgot about Di Maria.
And you forgot about Mata. And there was the other guy.. whatsisname again? I know we just called him "Mickey".

So many good players who went there and just stunk the place out. This is shameful! It's a crime. They should be docked points and fined by the FA! That is tens of billions of dollars right down the shitter!

What the heck is going on there!?
Online RedSince86

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29147 on: Today at 10:10:42 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29148 on: Today at 10:12:25 pm »
^
I saw that on the hard shoulder of the M6 this evening.
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29149 on: Today at 10:16:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:10:42 pm


Ferguson has a glass peepee? Explains a great deal.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29150 on: Today at 10:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:12:25 pm
^
I saw that on the hard shoulder of the M6 this evening.

Was an emergency Guv,honest.

Just noticed that he's pointing to his watch  ;D
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29151 on: Today at 10:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:01:46 pm
Brave call considering Fellaini, Blind, Rojo, Herrera, Shaw, Di Maria, Falcao, Schweinsteiger, Darmian, Depay, Schneiderlin, Martial, Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Bailly, Matic, Lukaku, Lindelof, Sanchez, Rashford, Fred, Dalot, Maguire, James, Wan-Bissaka, Cavani, Van De Beek, and Sancho have all pretty much bombed for you lot ;D
So you mean there's a chance?  ;D

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:12:25 pm
^
I saw that on the hard shoulder of the M6 this evening.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:17:28 pm
Was an emergency Guv,honest.

Just noticed that he's pointing to his watch  ;D

 :wellin
Online Crosby Nick

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29152 on: Today at 10:20:54 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:10:42 pm


Whats Mr Bronson got to do with it?
Online newterp

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29153 on: Today at 10:21:00 pm »
Oh wow - forgot about Alexis "Payday" Sanchez.
