Greenwood wanfest is nuts. Hes a talented lazy selfish player.



Probably good on fifa. You dont want him in your team.



Lets reconvene in 5 years and see what happened. If the teamwork penny doesn't drop with the kid hes a major liability.



You're right. I don't see why even some other fans think he's good, probably got that from the media/Man United wankfest.He's talented, but his decision making is really poor. If Curtis Jones or Elliot were doing that (even from different positions), we'd be so frustrated.For the shouts of us taking him, I wouldn't take him now at all, especially with this attitude at this age. I mean, someone like Sterling didn't have the greatest attitude off the pitch, but on the pitch, he was constantly learning when he was young and he combined with his team-mates really well, that's an important attribute for a youngster to have to develop your game.Even when we lost Suarez, and Sturridge was injured and we were struggling in 2014-15, his quality could not be doubted. Greenwood, on the other hand, was good, but nothing special even when they were doing okay, and now that they've taken a nosedive, he is looking so bad. Flashes or moments doesn't make you a good player, like how someone else said it, a good player is able to produce consistently, on most days when they play. That's what differentiates the really good players from the talented but 'cannot apply on the pitch' type of players.Greenwood, the next Fowler, is literally funny. You can't not laugh at it.