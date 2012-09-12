« previous next »
their recruitment is basically a mess. scatter gun of just getting the big names in.

Think they generally know what kind of player sancho is but then the arrival of the portugese prince threw all plans out of the window.

gettting the "godfather" of pressing when the whole teams is immune to hard work is another masterstroke. No amount of media wankfest will cover that fact up that the team was not set up for whatever tactical change the new coach/interim manager/consultant is bringing in.

wonder who they will splurge on this transfer window and how the new signing will be hyped up as the final piece of the jigsaw just like pogba, maguire, cavani, sancho, bruno, ronaldo was. ;D

Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him

Some of you said the same about Rashford and McTominay 3 years ago.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:20:12 am
Yep. For example, I'm pretty convinced that no one at that club knew what kind of player Sancho actually was when they signed him, including Solskjaer. They also obviously had no real purpose for Van De Beek, have no idea what to do with Diallo...

Then they exacerbated everything by signing Ronaldo, in a position they were already well stocked in, rather than a central midfielder which they desperately, desperately needed.
Their £80m man too. He just doesn't fit a pressing team but he cost £80m and must play.
Quote from: mickeydocs on December 27, 2021, 11:40:32 pm
Imagine what this guy is like without his meds.
:lmao
Harry's biggest critic! ;D
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm
He's massively rated by United fans - my gf's Dad and Bro have said the same thing about him for a while now.

He has a good left foot, but it's not clear if he's a Striker? What's his best position? Also, he often makes wrong decisions and sometimes decides to shoot even when there are obvious passes.

He's a decent talent, but not really that special imo.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:46:00 am
He has a good left foot, but it's not clear if he's a Striker? What's his best position? Also, he often makes wrong decisions and sometimes decides to shoot even when there are obvious passes.

He's a decent talent, but not really that special imo.

Greenwood is an excellent finisher and has decent pace and movement, but I'm not sure that having to play so far away from the goal is doing him any favours. He should be running the channels and stay in the box as a poacher style number 9, too bad the prancing prick is there standing around flailing his arms and sucking the life out of whatever attack they can muster.
I said it earlier and I'll say it again- these are not going to finish 4th. A team gunning for 4th aren't this shameful and it became obvious back in November alreay. This is 9th/10th place stuff.
They're not in contention for 4th. They're in contention for the Europa League and the likes of Palace and West Ham.
Leicester is on for 6th, so I think the very, very best they can do is 7th.

4th and 5th goes to Arsenal or Spurs. (I'm more inclined to give 4th to Le Arse though). Spurs? I stand by my opinion that they're not a 4th placed team.
Arsenal has looked spot on for 4th- for me at least, since November.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:04 am
His man management was alright because his players only started becoming frustrated this season.

Or, they put up with him because of the results in previous seasons which they got by accumulating so many penalties that they should never have been given.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:57:24 am
I said it earlier and I'll say it again- these are not going to finish 4th. They're not in contention for 4th. They're in contention for the Europa League and the likes of Palace and West Ham.
Leicester is bang on for 6th, so I think the best they can do is 7th.

4th and 5th goes to Arsenal or Spurs. (I'm more inclined to give 4th to Le Arse though).

Those red pills are finally working
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him

Hello mate, mind the gap.

I agree about Greenwood, reminds me so much of a young Van Persie. Should go to a club where youngsters can flourish. Arteta would do wonders for his development.
They basically brought in a manager who doesnt really want to be a manager and only took the role so he would get the consultancy role for 2 years .
Didnt he get out of management because he said he hadnt got the drive for it anymore .
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:44:10 am
Some of you said the same about Rashford and McTominay 3 years ago.

I heard this lad Janujazz is one to watch.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:03:36 am
Hello mate, mind the gap.

I agree about Greenwood, reminds me so much of a young Van Persie. Should go to a club where youngsters can flourish. Arteta would do wonders for his development.

Or maybe join us. I think he is their best talent and most natural finisher.

Martial, Pogba, Rashford and Greenwood all became lazy fucks has more to do with their club and training than ability.
I've just been having a quick sken at their transfer topics and it's hilarious.

It's the same format that's led them to the mess they're currently in.

Big names, big prices, big ego's, Ralfs at a big club now he can get whoever he wants!

Never change lads 😂😂

Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:04:00 am
They basically brought in a manager who doesnt really want to be a manager and only took the role so he would get the consultancy role for 2 years .
Didnt he get out of management because he said he hadnt got the drive for it anymore .
Yep that's why I said everyone's fleecing United cause they're pissing away money all over the place!
If you want to make a quick buck in Football, United is the place to be these days. They're desparate and their "Money buys my back up!" approach is like Pheromones!

Mourinho, Pogba, Maguire, Sanchez, pundits, Van Gaal, Ferdinand, PGMOL, Ole, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani, Wan-Bissaka, Woodward, Raiola etc.. - they're setup for life!
The money machine! Raiola's been sucking their blood for years!
♫ Where do older stars go? ♫
United!

Like scavengers on carrion.
Rio calling the shots and making recommendations behind the scenes.. the "Shadow DoF"

Everyone's taking them to the cleaners and if it means you have to endure a few years of ridicule, then I suppose it's a good "investment". Hell even Ferguson's still hanging on a teat and he refuses to let go- like some angry Tasmanian devil!
Martial stuck around for 7 YEARS! Fat off the wages! Pogba's scammed them twice! These aren't players with ambition. These are looking to be set for life after Footy.

Why the f they still have Phil Jones and Harry Maguire on the books is beyond me. Phil Jones- for all his faults is prolly a better defender than Slabby. They can just as well throw him on for a few games instead of the feckless, Concrete Skull. At least it will spare them a bit more embarrassement. Jones didn't run into his mates this much, did he?
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:07:24 am
Or maybe join us. I think he is their best talent and most natural finisher.



A Utd player isn't going to be signing for Liverpool anytime soon. And vise versa.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:46:00 am
He has a good left foot, but it's not clear if he's a Striker? What's his best position? Also, he often makes wrong decisions and sometimes decides to shoot even when there are obvious passes.

He's a decent talent, but not really that special imo.

he's two footed but has a wand of a left and he's a striker tho they've often played him from the right wing to get him game time and aid his progression. He's raw, needs a lot of coaching, he's greedy as fuck but he's been playing for 'moments FC' where being greedy was the default setting, good coaching could sort him but he needs a lot of it - eg, as a striker he needs to strengthen, learn to play with his back to ball, play more off of other players, see the pitch not just the goal etc all things typical of a young player (the comparison to a young van persie is actually a good take by whoever said it above, whether he can become a finished van persie is another question but we wont know unless he has a top manager to get it out of him)

if we could take one player off of them, it would be him (unless you want a more finished article, then it'd be sancho), i couldnt give a shit about the rest of their squad
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:04:00 am
They basically brought in a manager who doesnt really want to be a manager and only took the role so he would get the consultancy role for 2 years .
Didnt he get out of management because he said he hadnt got the drive for it anymore .

If they brought him in like this because they recognised that they needed somebody above the manager with a longer term plan and also needed somebody who could clear the decks of some of the poor decisions that had been made then he would have been a sensible appointment, but they actually seem to have signed him because some of their rivals are doing well with german managers and wanted one too.  :duh
Greenwood wanfest is nuts. Hes a talented lazy selfish player.

Probably good on fifa. You dont want him in your team.

Lets reconvene in 5 years and see what happened. If the teamwork penny doesn't drop with the kid hes a major liability.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:31:20 am
Lets reconvene in 5 years and see what happened. If the teamwork penny doesn't drop with the kid hes a major liability.
This should always be the case. I remember the hype about Rashford when he first broke into the team. Totally average player.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:05:43 am
If they brought him in like this because they recognised that they needed somebody above the manager with a longer term plan and also needed somebody who could clear the decks of some of the poor decisions that had been made then he would have been a sensible appointment, but they actually seem to have signed him because some of their rivals are doing well with german managers and wanted one too.  :duh

Im convinced he wouldnt have went there if the consultant role was part of the deal , remember reading a article where he was quoted as saying he wasnt  up to managing anymore and its why he started his consultancy firm .
Surely who hired him done some research


You would think theres a Liverpool supporter making those decisions since Ferguson left
How are the going to recruit any players when they wouldn't know who they're playing for next season?
Sad news coming from the club. 

Ed Woodward is stepping down on Feb 1st, to be replaced by Richard Arnold as CEO. Possibly the bloke who does the entertainment stuff on Good Morning Britain, who can tell given their recruitment policies.

I'm not sure we can possibly express our gratitude to Eddy Woody for all his work over the years. Maybe Mike Edwards can send him a signed shirt or something.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:17:37 pm
Sad news coming from the club. 

Ed Woodward is stepping down on Feb 1st, to be replaced by Richard Arnold as CEO. Possibly the bloke who does the entertainment stuff on Good Morning Britain, who can tell given their recruitment policies.

No worries, he's also our man, another one of Trent's uncles at Man Utd, only they haven't figured it out yet. ;)
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:17:37 pm
Sad news coming from the club. 

Ed Woodward is stepping down on Feb 1st, to be replaced by Richard Arnold as CEO. Possibly the bloke who does the entertainment stuff on Good Morning Britain, who can tell given their recruitment policies.

I'm not sure we can possibly express our gratitude to Eddy Woody for all his work over the years. Maybe Mike Edwards can send him a signed shirt or something.

Dick Arnold is taking over!
I mean sure, United has been such a well run club over the last decade that it makes total sense to promote the MD since 2013 into the position of CEO  ;D ;D
What a mess theyre in - you love to see it

