They basically brought in a manager who doesnt really want to be a manager and only took the role so he would get the consultancy role for 2 years .

Didnt he get out of management because he said he hadnt got the drive for it anymore .



Yep that's why I said everyone's fleecing United cause they're pissing away money all over the place!If you want to make a quick buck in Football, United is the place to be these days. They're desparate and their "Money buys my back up!" approach is like Pheromones!Mourinho, Pogba, Maguire, Sanchez, pundits, Van Gaal, Ferdinand, PGMOL, Ole, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani, Wan-Bissaka, Woodward, Raiola etc.. - they're setup for life!The money machine! Raiola's been sucking their blood for years!♫ Where do older stars go? ♫Like scavengers on carrion.Rio calling the shots and making recommendations behind the scenes.. the "Shadow DoF"Everyone's taking them to the cleaners and if it means you have to endure a few years of ridicule, then I suppose it's a good "investment". Hell even Ferguson's still hanging on a teat and he refuses to let go- like some angry Tasmanian devil!Martial stuck around for 7 YEARS! Fat off the wages! Pogba's scammed them twice! These aren't players with ambition. These are looking to be set for life after Footy.Why the f they still have Phil Jones and Harry Maguire on the books is beyond me. Phil Jones- for all his faults is prolly a better defender than Slabby. They can just as well throw him on for a few games instead of the feckless, Concrete Skull. At least it will spare them a bit more embarrassement. Jones didn't run into his mates this much, did he?