Offline xbugawugax

« Reply #29080 on: Today at 09:30:33 am »
their recruitment is basically a mess. scatter gun of just getting the big names in.

Think they generally know what kind of player sancho is but then the arrival of the portugese prince threw all plans out of the window.

gettting the "godfather" of pressing when the whole teams is immune to hard work is another masterstroke. No amount of media wankfest will cover that fact up that the team was not set up for whatever tactical change the new coach/interim manager/consultant is bringing in.

wonder who they will splurge on this transfer window and how the new signing will be hyped up as the final piece of the jigsaw just like pogba, maguire, cavani, sancho, bruno, ronaldo was. ;D

Online PoetryInMotion

« Reply #29081 on: Today at 09:44:10 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him

Some of you said the same about Rashford and McTominay 3 years ago.
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #29082 on: Today at 09:44:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:20:12 am
Yep. For example, I'm pretty convinced that no one at that club knew what kind of player Sancho actually was when they signed him, including Solskjaer. They also obviously had no real purpose for Van De Beek, have no idea what to do with Diallo...

Then they exacerbated everything by signing Ronaldo, in a position they were already well stocked in, rather than a central midfielder which they desperately, desperately needed.
Their £80m man too. He just doesn't fit a pressing team but he cost £80m and must play.
Online the_red_pill

« Reply #29083 on: Today at 09:45:02 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on December 27, 2021, 11:40:32 pm
Imagine what this guy is like without his meds.
:lmao
Harry's biggest critic! ;D
Online PoetryInMotion

« Reply #29084 on: Today at 09:46:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm
He's massively rated by United fans - my gf's Dad and Bro have said the same thing about him for a while now.

He has a good left foot, but it's not clear if he's a Striker? What's his best position? Also, he often makes wrong decisions and sometimes decides to shoot even when there are obvious passes.

He's a decent talent, but not really that special imo.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

« Reply #29085 on: Today at 09:54:32 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:46:00 am
He has a good left foot, but it's not clear if he's a Striker? What's his best position? Also, he often makes wrong decisions and sometimes decides to shoot even when there are obvious passes.

He's a decent talent, but not really that special imo.

Greenwood is an excellent finisher and has decent pace and movement, but I'm not sure that having to play so far away from the goal is doing him any favours. He should be running the channels and stay in the box as a poacher style number 9, too bad the prancing prick is there standing around flailing his arms and sucking the life out of whatever attack they can muster.
Online the_red_pill

« Reply #29086 on: Today at 09:57:24 am »
I said it earlier and I'll say it again- these are not going to finish 4th. A team gunning for 4th aren't this shameful and it became obvious back in November alreay. This is 9th/10th place stuff.
They're not in contention for 4th. They're in contention for the Europa League and the likes of Palace and West Ham.
Leicester is bang on for 6th, so I think the very, very best they can do is 7th and I think that's beyond them.

4th and 5th goes to Arsenal or Spurs. (I'm more inclined to give 4th to Le Arse though). Spurs? I stand by my opinion that they're not a 4th placed team.
Arsenal has looked bang on for 4th- for me at least, since November.
Online PoetryInMotion

« Reply #29087 on: Today at 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:04 am
His man management was alright because his players only started becoming frustrated this season.

Or, they put up with him because of the results in previous seasons which they got by accumulating so many penalties that they should never have been given.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #29088 on: Today at 10:00:41 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:57:24 am
I said it earlier and I'll say it again- these are not going to finish 4th. They're not in contention for 4th. They're in contention for the Europa League and the likes of Palace and West Ham.
Leicester is bang on for 6th, so I think the best they can do is 7th.

4th and 5th goes to Arsenal or Spurs. (I'm more inclined to give 4th to Le Arse though).

Those red pills are finally working
Online The North Bank

« Reply #29089 on: Today at 10:03:36 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him

Hello mate, mind the gap.

I agree about Greenwood, reminds me so much of a young Van Persie. Should go to a club where youngsters can flourish. Arteta would do wonders for his development.
