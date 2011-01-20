I have some sympathy for Sancho. Dortmund clearly always intended to sell him that window and the pandemic has made it more difficult for a lot of foreign-based players. It's why so many of City's young Spanish players are going home, probably also why Kieran Trippier's willing to give up Champions League football for a Premier League relegation battle.
I'm also sure he was told the club were going to build an attack around him, Rashford and Greenwood, and that they'd spend to strengthen the other parts of the team. Easy to forget now, but they finished second and most pundits were tipping them to finish above us again this year. Most people had no idea what a shitshow it was behind the scenes.