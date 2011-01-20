« previous next »
Offline Sangria

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29000 on: Today at 08:42:14 am »
Man Utd counter attack. Greenwood sends Wan Bissaka into acres of space. Wan Bissaka beats his man with ease before delivering a cross that no defender anticipated.

https://twitter.com/amadoit__/status/1478077925941469190
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29001 on: Today at 09:09:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm
He's one of their least paid actually.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/manchester-united-fc/payroll/
Dean Henderson on £100k a week?  :o  Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson?!
Online clinical

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29002 on: Today at 09:12:29 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:09:55 am
Dean Henderson on £100k a week?  :o  Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson?!

Yet we're somehow meant to believe our wage bill is higher than theirs?

Something doesn't add up.
Online rob1966

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29003 on: Today at 09:20:51 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:12:29 am
Yet we're somehow meant to believe our wage bill is higher than theirs?

Something doesn't add up.

Our players are on win bonuses ;)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29004 on: Today at 09:29:34 am »
The funny thing is that Carrick was looking alright but they got rid.
Offline Kekule

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29005 on: Today at 10:21:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Oh dear this mirror article is full of juicy bits!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/manchester-united-rangnick-ronaldo-shaw-25855095

But if the players are unimpressed by Ragnick, what do they think everyone else feels about them? Some have failed under four or five managers now!

Marvellous.

The lads who got upset under Solskjaer because they didn't get a look in are still upset because they're not getting a look in under Rangnick.  One would have thought that if you've not been fancied under successive managers you might take a look at yourself, ask why and work a bit harder.

Not this lot, they continue to whine about it and leak it to the press.  "It can't be me, I'm fucking brilliant, it's these tossers who don't appreciate how fucking great I am that are at fault"
Offline Skeeve

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29006 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm
I've been following footie since I was a lad - a LONG time ago.

I've never heard of 4-2-2-2.  has anyone heard of it?  what teams have used it? have any been successful?

Isn't it just 4-4-2 with the wide players pushed forward slightly i.e. something that happens with many teams who simply don't describe it as 4-2-2-2?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29007 on: Today at 11:18:20 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:24:16 am
Isn't it just 4-4-2 with the wide players pushed forward slightly i.e. something that happens with many teams who simply don't describe it as 4-2-2-2?

I've been saying this as well, it's just used to make him look different and innovative by journalists and pundits. Those same journalists and pundits will then begin to tear it apart and mock it just a few weeks after highlighting how ground breaking it is.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29008 on: Today at 11:21:46 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:21:00 am
The lads who got upset under Solskjaer because they didn't get a look in are still upset because they're not getting a look in under Rangnick.  One would have thought that if you've not been fancied under successive managers you might take a look at yourself, ask why and work a bit harder.

Not this lot, they continue to whine about it and leak it to the press.  "It can't be me, I'm fucking brilliant, it's these tossers who don't appreciate how fucking great I am that are at fault"
Yeah, because the first teamers have been doing such a sterling job lately. All this points to is a dressing room where the management team don't want to piss off the cliques by dropping the usual suspects. If you were Bailly, Van de Beek or Lingard, why wouldn't you want to move?
Online stockdam

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29009 on: Today at 11:30:14 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:13:29 am
11 players want to leave?

Should we consider to nick someone? Maybe a cheeky bid for Greenwood or Sancho?

I'd go for the guy called Bruno.......then if he scores we can all boo him and all the players can ignore him. Make him feel like a prick.

Or that guy with the long neck they call the sheep or lamb or goat or whatever. When he scores we can all shout OOOOOFFFFFF or whatever it is.
Online .adam

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29010 on: Today at 11:32:10 am »
I'm sure the answer is 'money' but you've got to wonder why Sancho chose to move there.

It was clear as day at the time that Solksjaer wasn't a manager who'd be winning them trophies so I presume he thought there would be a change of manager at some point in the near future and he'd have a better chance of winning trophies.

Thing is, with a change of manager comes the risk that the new manager doesn't really fancy you.
Online stockdam

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29011 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:09:55 am
Dean Henderson on £100k a week?  :o  Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson?!

McTominay must have a shit agent..........£20K per week!
Online stockdam

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29012 on: Today at 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 11:32:10 am
I'm sure the answer is 'money' but you've got to wonder why Sancho chose to move there.

It was clear as day at the time that Solksjaer wasn't a manager who'd be winning them trophies so I presume he thought there would be a change of manager at some point in the near future and he'd have a better chance of winning trophies.

Thing is, with a change of manager comes the risk that the new manager doesn't really fancy you.

£350K a week as a sub ain't bad. No other team could afford that (other than City).

They have one hell of a wage bill for a lot of shit players. Do they just throw a dart at a dartboard and multiply the number by 20K? Poor McTominay went for the 20 and hit a 1.
Online .adam

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29013 on: Today at 11:38:58 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:38:13 am
£350K a week as a sub ain't bad. No other team could afford that (other than City).

Think this is probably where it ended up. There was only one club who was willing to pay the required fee to Dortmund and the wages to Sancho.
Online Dim Glas

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29014 on: Today at 11:42:54 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 11:32:10 am
I'm sure the answer is 'money' but you've got to wonder why Sancho chose to move there.

It was clear as day at the time that Solksjaer wasn't a manager who'd be winning them trophies so I presume he thought there would be a change of manager at some point in the near future and he'd have a better chance of winning trophies.

Thing is, with a change of manager comes the risk that the new manager doesn't really fancy you.

No one else came in for him.

He wanted to go back to the prem, Dortmund where very motivated to sell and where insistent on getting it done that window. And only one team could stump up the cash. He did not have a choice to make. But of course, he is being well compensated for that choice!
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29015 on: Today at 11:58:06 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:38:13 am
£350K a week as a sub ain't bad. No other team could afford that (other than City).

They have one hell of a wage bill for a lot of shit players. Do they just throw a dart at a dartboard and multiply the number by 20K? Poor McTominay went for the 20 and hit a 1.

He's on 350k? Wow! Manutd are really thick as pig shit
Offline tonysleft

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29016 on: Today at 11:59:14 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:13:29 am
11 players want to leave?

Should we consider to nick someone? Maybe a cheeky bid for Greenwood or Sancho?
If anyone takes Greenwood I'll pack it in with football
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29017 on: Today at 11:59:28 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 11:32:10 am
I'm sure the answer is 'money' but you've got to wonder why Sancho chose to move there.

It was clear as day at the time that Solksjaer wasn't a manager who'd be winning them trophies so I presume he thought there would be a change of manager at some point in the near future and he'd have a better chance of winning trophies.

Thing is, with a change of manager comes the risk that the new manager doesn't really fancy you.
He's a manc that was offered £350k a week to kick a ball in mancland.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29018 on: Today at 12:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 11:58:06 am
He's on 350k? Wow! Manutd are really thick as pig shit
What's the incentive to him to improve with him earning so much so soon?
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29019 on: Today at 12:04:49 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:59:14 am
If anyone takes Greenwood I'll pack it in with football

It's just business, the godfather will understand
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29020 on: Today at 12:07:29 pm »
I have some sympathy for Sancho. Dortmund clearly always intended to sell him that window and the pandemic has made it more difficult for a lot of foreign-based players. It's why so many of City's young Spanish players are going home, probably also why Kieran Trippier's willing to give up Champions League football for a Premier League relegation battle.

I'm also sure he was told the club were going to build an attack around him, Rashford and Greenwood, and that they'd spend to strengthen the other parts of the team. Easy to forget now, but they finished second and most pundits were tipping them to finish above us again this year. Most people had no idea what a shitshow it was behind the scenes.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29021 on: Today at 12:08:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm
He's one of their least paid actually.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/manchester-united-fc/payroll/

Just tried this for us and Robertson is one of our lowest paid players. That cant be right surely? According to that site he is lower than Tsimikas, Minamino, Origi, Adrian and Nat.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29022 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:59:14 am
If anyone takes Greenwood I'll pack it in with football

Great. Now there's two reasons to sign him.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29023 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:08:58 pm
Just tried this for us and Robertson is one of our lowest paid players. That cant be right surely? According to that site he is lower than Tsimikas, Minamino, Origi, Adrian and Nat.
Very honest scotsman is our Robbo.

He's probably still on his original contract. Coming from a relegated Hull City, he didn't have leverage to ask for much.
Online Wullie160975

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29024 on: Today at 12:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:08:58 pm
Just tried this for us and Robertson is one of our lowest paid players. That cant be right surely? According to that site he is lower than Tsimikas, Minamino, Origi, Adrian and Nat.

Try it for Man City too - same wage bill as us - oh, and several players (Foden, Dias, Konate) appear to be 0 years old which is very impressive really.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29025 on: Today at 12:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:08:58 pm
Just tried this for us and Robertson is one of our lowest paid players. That cant be right surely? According to that site he is lower than Tsimikas, Minamino, Origi, Adrian and Nat.
It isn't right: https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/08/andy-robertson-signs-new-5-year-liverpool-fc-contract/
Online newterp

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29026 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:42:14 am
Man Utd counter attack. Greenwood sends Wan Bissaka into acres of space. Wan Bissaka beats his man with ease before delivering a cross that no defender anticipated.

https://twitter.com/amadoit__/status/1478077925941469190

almost as good as the Fellaini gif
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29027 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:25:00 pm
It isn't right: https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/08/andy-robertson-signs-new-5-year-liverpool-fc-contract/
They just haven't updated it yet. Their figures can be lower but can't be higher.

So he was really earning around that till last August? Why are our wages so low (relatively)?
