Oh dear this mirror article is full of juicy bits!



https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/manchester-united-rangnick-ronaldo-shaw-25855095



But if the players are unimpressed by Ragnick, what do they think everyone else feels about them? Some have failed under four or five managers now!



Marvellous.



The lads who got upset under Solskjaer because they didn't get a look in are still upset because they're not getting a look in under Rangnick. One would have thought that if you've not been fancied under successive managers you might take a look at yourself, ask why and work a bit harder.Not this lot, they continue to whine about it and leak it to the press. "It can't be me, I'm fucking brilliant, it's these tossers who don't appreciate how fucking great I am that are at fault"