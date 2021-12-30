« previous next »
United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
My bet for Ronaldo as next permanent mangler is still active with Coral, until I think 10 games played they dont count Ralf as permanent 😀 . Still reckon hes getting the job if they carry on like this- no one else would placate the mob.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm
The fewm intensifies..  :lmao

"#MUFC fail to reduce the gap between themselves & #MCFC to just 19 points in the title race after home defeat against Wolves. Fans worrying whether they will be able to pay a dividend to the Glazers and Co dont despair. Theres another  £11m going out on Friday to shareholders."
Kieran Maguire.



I'm sorry what?! Is it mid-August? Man United and fucking title race? PISSING MYSELF.

The green & gold will be out again. After they won the treble after 1 game. Fucking idiots.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:35:55 pm
Manc fans are thick as pig shit.

They genuinely can't understand why they're playing so badly.

It's because you are shit!!

It's been NINE years. They still don't get it. It's fucking OVER and it's glorious.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..



Phil Jones "this jump is really fun"

Literally everyone else in the picture, especially Greenwood.

"Fs Jones is doing that jumping again. So creepy in a grown man"
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: hixxstar on Today at 12:32:46 am
Worth a quick watch.... ;D   .. Mrflyingpig ..  ::)    "we are playing in a 4-2-2-2 Penis Formation"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs</a>

his hate for Slabby Maguire is epic - :lmao
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
We've got a few fans like that ourselves. On here.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
What is next for Ronaldo?

Hes clearly poison to a team at this stage. He shouldve stayed at Madrid where at least his status grew around him

Next is a huge wage cut and retirement club. Sporting Id say

Thats after hes fleeced United for his last big contract for doing nothing
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:57:52 am
What is next for Ronaldo?
He will be looking to leave asap and the club will be in agreement. Problem is who will want him now? And who will be willing to pay enough to do it?

Maybe a Middle Eastern club? He cant go to the MLS..

Either way it will be fun to see how it plays out. This was all so predictable ffs. Juve were delighted to get rid so what did anyone expect in a stronger league?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..



Ronnie, Deggy, Matty, Tommy, Greeny, Winny, the Invisible man, Jonesy piggybacking the invisible man, fatty...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..



They look to have all the excitement of the runners up of the UEFA Europa Conference League going up to collect their medals.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm


... another  £11m going out on Friday to shareholders."
Kieran Maguire.


Mad that isn't it, during Covid with grounds shut last season and the they are still fleecing the Mancs  ;D

Well over 100 Mill they've gouged out of Old Trafford in dividends. The leveraged loan costs are £700 million (according to Swiss ramble), while the team is almost as derelict as the ground. I mean fair play to Phil Jones for his 3rd game in 3 years but they must look over to the Etihad where they have England and Dutch international centre halves in their prime as back up.
As long as Ferguson is the human shield the Glazers are fine. The pundits and fans are distracted about systems and players' body language or focus while United's neighbors have completely usurped them as the biggest club in Manchester
 




Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Hahhahaahahahah United!!  ;D  ;D  ;D
 

+ Mail Online UK: Jamie Redknapp accuses interim Man United boss of 'making up systems' during dismal home defeat by Wolves

Jamie Redknapp: "'We speak about managers coming into the game and he came in with this famed 4-2-2-2 system - it doesn't work"

"When you come here, you have to have the right players, it doesn't matter what system you play. Then he went to a three at the back, today he played 4-4-2 and at the end of it, I think he's making up systems. There was no real identity of how they were trying to play".

"At Liverpool it took 30 years until you found Jurgen Klopp. Man United need to find their Klopp. I see too many players playing within themselves. You can't think you've made it in this game. The reason Man City are the best team is because they work harder than everyone else. Right now United are putting in these performances too often".

-- Jamie Redknapp --  8)  8)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..


In any group of friends, you can always tell who is the weird one.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..




Fuck me, Phil really is Superman. 
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:15:46 am
Hahhahaahahahah United!!  ;D  ;D  ;D
 

+ Mail Online UK: Jamie Redknapp accuses interim Man United boss of 'making up systems' during dismal home defeat by Wolves

Jamie Redknapp: "'We speak about managers coming into the game and he came in with this famed 4-2-2-2 system - it doesn't work"

"When you come here, you have to have the right players, it doesn't matter what system you play. Then he went to a three at the back, today he played 4-4-2 and at the end of it, I think he's making up systems. There was no real identity of how they were trying to play".

"At Liverpool it took 30 years until you found Jurgen Klopp. Man United need to find their Klopp. I see too many players playing within themselves. You can't think you've made it in this game. The reason Man City are the best team is because they work harder than everyone else. Right now United are putting in these performances too often".

-- Jamie Redknapp --  8)  8)

But it does work Jamie.

https://www.reddit.com/r/FIFA/comments/jk4rsj/4222_elite_rank_division_1_guide/
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Starting to turn on the professor already?

#rangnickout!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Is this guy a German David Moyes? looking at his record he does good jobs with teams, has a number of places where he has better than 50% win record but doesn't actually win anything. Maybe that's unfair because Bundesliga is almost a farmers league
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Its incredible how the Ronaldo transfer backfired. Beautiful way to remember his United career.

That was the second time they feel they beat city to a massive signing only to get totally screwed. The first one was Sanchez.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:19:30 am
Its incredible how the Ronaldo transfer backfired. Beautiful way to remember his United career.

That was the second time they feel they beat city to a massive signing only to get totally screwed. The first one was Sanchez.

He cant play in a top league anymore. Should see out his days in LA or something. Keep himself fresh for one last tilt at 2022 World Cup, assuming they are even get there

Also, if City wanted him he would be there
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:22:32 am
In any group of friends, you can always tell who is the weird one.

Yeah, it's always that levitating knob head.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:19:30 am
Its incredible how the Ronaldo transfer backfired. Beautiful way to remember his United career.

That was the second time they feel they beat city to a massive signing only to get totally screwed. The first one was Sanchez.

City never wanted him.

PR stunt by all involved.

Remember Rio being smug about it. This is a guy who reckons he could be Director Of Football there.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:19:30 am
Its incredible how the Ronaldo transfer backfired. Beautiful way to remember his United career.

That was the second time they feel they beat city to a massive signing only to get totally screwed. The first one was Sanchez.
GOAT
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:38:40 am
City never wanted him.

PR stunt by all involved.

Remember Rio being smug about it. This is a guy who reckons he could be Director Of Football there.
Their owners did.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:44:29 am
Their owners did.

They didn't.

The whole thing played out like a poor plot from a movie.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm
nice, just watched this for the full joy of it. There's always those little nugget's of shitness that you dont see in the highlights that fill you with the joy of understanding the dire nature of this team. Its a Hindenburg of a squad.


Be fair. Hindenburg was a decent ship that fell afoul of bad luck. United are a shit team that have looked better than they are because of stupidly good look.  ;D
