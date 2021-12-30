Hahhahaahahahah United!!"'We speak about managers coming into the game and he came in with this famed 4-2-2-2 system - it doesn't work""When you come here, you have to have the right players, it doesn't matter what system you play. Then he went to a three at the back, today he played 4-4-2 and at the end of it, I think he's making up systems. There was no real identity of how they were trying to play".I see too many players playing within themselves. You can't think you've made it in this game. The reason Man City are the best team is because they work harder than everyone else. Right now United are putting in these performances too often".