« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 717 718 719 720 721 [722]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1670709 times)

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28840 on: Today at 01:44:19 am »
My bet for Ronaldo as next permanent mangler is still active with Coral, until I think 10 games played they dont count Ralf as permanent 😀 . Still reckon hes getting the job if they carry on like this- no one else would placate the mob.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28841 on: Today at 01:47:07 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm
The fewm intensifies..  :lmao

"#MUFC fail to reduce the gap between themselves & #MCFC to just 19 points in the title race after home defeat against Wolves. Fans worrying whether they will be able to pay a dividend to the Glazers and Co dont despair. Theres another  £11m going out on Friday to shareholders."
Kieran Maguire.



I'm sorry what?! Is it mid-August? Man United and fucking title race? PISSING MYSELF.

The green & gold will be out again. After they won the treble after 1 game. Fucking idiots.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:35:55 pm
Manc fans are thick as pig shit.

They genuinely can't understand why they're playing so badly.

It's because you are shit!!

It's been NINE years. They still don't get it. It's fucking OVER and it's glorious.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28842 on: Today at 01:54:24 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..



Phil Jones "this jump is really fun"

Literally everyone else in the picture, especially Greenwood.

"Fs Jones is doing that jumping again. So creepy in a grown man"
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,206
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28843 on: Today at 01:59:12 am »
Quote from: hixxstar on Today at 12:32:46 am
Worth a quick watch.... ;D   .. Mrflyingpig ..  ::)    "we are playing in a 4-2-2-2 Penis Formation"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs</a>

his hate for Slabby Maguire is epic - :lmao
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,206
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28844 on: Today at 02:05:26 am »
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28845 on: Today at 02:35:46 am »
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,447
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28846 on: Today at 02:36:28 am »
We've got a few fans like that ourselves. On here.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 717 718 719 720 721 [722]   Go Up
« previous next »
 