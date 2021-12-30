The fewm intensifies.. "#MUFC fail to reduce the gap between themselves & #MCFC to just 19 points in the title race after home defeat against Wolves. Fans worrying whether they will be able to pay a dividend to the Glazers and Co dont despair. Theres another £11m going out on Friday to shareholders."Kieran Maguire.
Manc fans are thick as pig shit.They genuinely can't understand why they're playing so badly.It's because you are shit!!
Caption competition here..
Worth a quick watch.... .. Mrflyingpig .. "we are playing in a 4-2-2-2 Penis Formation"<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs</a>
They were BACK just ONE FUCKING GAME ago. Incredible how quickly these clowns forget.https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united-engman_utd/story/4559479/man-uniteds-win-over-burnley-is-a-reason-for-optimism-in-2022but-only-if-efforts-like-this-become-the-normhttps://www.eurosport.com/football/premier-league/2021-2022/premier-league-live-manchester-united-v-burnley_sto8684341/story.shtmlhttps://thebusbybabe.sbnation.com/2021/12/30/22860463/manchester-united-3-1-burnley-the-reds-find-some-formhttps://www.skysports.com/football/news/11667/12506440/rangnick-changes-pay-off-as-man-utd-beat-burnley
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
