Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28800 on: Yesterday at 10:26:46 pm »
Are you telling me the man who taught Klopp and every other successful manager in the world ever all they know, lost to wolves at home?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28801 on: Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Basically you take a fluid 4-2-3-1, where the wide players and attacking midfielder have the freedom to create for one focal striker, and remove the attacking midfielder. Instead you start with two forwards who wait for the ball from two wide players who are 75% wingers and 25% central attackers (Jadon of all trades master of none).

Basically your midfielders need to be competent defenders, your wingers need to be incredibly intelligent and your forwards need to be hard working. Or you could tick none of those boxes, play a marketing stunt up top and reap the reward of the fans going Siuuu when he scores a tap in against relegation fodder like the crowd at a panto.

Mate, didn't I say this with less trees burnt than yours?  :D

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:34:22 pm
It requires your wide players "The wide 2" to be extremely fit and technically gifted. Are the mancs any of that?  :D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28802 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm »
Oh no they didn't ::)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28803 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
I like cats

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28804 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Basically you take a fluid 4-2-3-1, where the wide players and attacking midfielder have the freedom to create for one focal striker, and remove the attacking midfielder. Instead you start with two forwards who wait for the ball from two wide players who are 75% wingers and 25% central attackers (Jadon of all trades master of none).

Basically your midfielders need to be competent defenders, your wingers need to be incredibly intelligent and your forwards need to be hard working. Or you could tick none of those boxes, play a marketing stunt up top and reap the reward of the fans going Siuuu when he scores a tap in against relegation fodder like the crowd at a panto.

Didnt look like anything Jason, Greenwood or Rashford was prepared to do all evening.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28805 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 08:36:00 pm
The hype surrounding Ralfs appointment was mad, I didn't know much about him to be honest but I was lead to believe he basically invented Kloop, Tuchel, Low, Saachi, Paisley, and possibly football itself. Quick look on wiki shows he's won 3 cups (and a charity sheild) since 1983 and two of them don't exist anymore.
I think they should appoint him full time personally, he must be overdue.
Lol
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28806 on: Yesterday at 10:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm
Mate, didn't I say this with less trees burnt than yours?  :D

Much more concise and effective but let a man vent his frustrations with modern footy ay  ;)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28807 on: Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:27:11 pm
Well that's cheered me up a tiny bit after yesterday.

Just awaiting Simon Stone's next think piece about how that performance will restore them to the glory days.

Simon say's Phil Jones was magnificent and the fact he was responsible for the Wolves goal should not detract from his man of the match performance which actually galvanised United. Luke Shaw reckoned Phil was brilliant too. Erm...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28808 on: Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..


Lads, I thought we were playing a high line?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28809 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:31:10 pm
Someone needs to explain to me how 4-2-2-2 works. I have watched football for a long time. I have even dug out old videos where teams play Christmas tree formation but the last 2 weeks was the first time I saw 4-2-2-2 and I still dont know what the heck it was about. It looks like boys chasing the ball in a basketball court.

We could probably play the 4-2-2-2 and be effective, since we have the players for it. Man Utd don't have the players for it at all, and it will be even more hilarious if Rangnick continues to use it ...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28810 on: Yesterday at 10:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..



Errrr duuuurrr meh grrrr ummmm wasssat weeeeeeeee!!!! fucksakes
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28811 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm »



Lies Are Like Stars, They Always Come Out... I Have Five Face Holes
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28812 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
Well this is a nice surprise. I didn't know these were playing tonight, then I come in here to see they lost at home to Wolves.   ;D

I suppose they want Rongnick out already?

At this rate they'll need to install a revolving door on the Manager's office.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28813 on: Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm »
This thread is fairly entertaining..

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/we-are-not-all-together-luke-shaw.468035/




UnsungHero
Full Member

Joined
    Feb 12, 2012

Messages
    648

Location
    Monitoring the preparation of the Vidal bid

Yeah, this season is a write off. Shaw basically saying the players aren't happy with each other and they don't like the manager.

Wonderful.

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28814 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..




Phil Jones thought bubble PHIL JONES IS BACK!

Everyone else phil Jones is back . 
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28815 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm
This thread is fairly entertaining..

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/we-are-not-all-together-luke-shaw.468035/




UnsungHero
Full Member

Joined
    Feb 12, 2012

Messages
    648

Location
    Monitoring the preparation of the Vidal bid

Yeah, this season is a write off. Shaw basically saying the players aren't happy with each other and they don't like the manager.

Wonderful.
Tough crowd.

How can they not like the man who invented modern football?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28816 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm »
They should play The Godfather theme music whenever Ralf enters a room or the stadium.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28817 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Im starting to think they wont be rivals for top 4 after all.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28818 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..


"Which one of you is the next Man United manager? Come on, jump to it!"
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28819 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm »
nice, just watched this for the full joy of it. There's always those little nugget's of shitness that you dont see in the highlights that fill you with the joy of understanding the dire nature of this team. Its a Hindenburg of a squad.

I was wrong in that all they have is Cavani for half a half-----all they have is Cavani for half a half, every 3 games!

greenwood and sancho on solo unsuccessful show pony acts and an outright refusal to pass to ronaldo, i like that skills a lot.

the Professor desperately trying Dalot but only gettin the first game of 3 as remotely passable, so then needs must doc Frankenstein here is gonna Shape Wan Bissaka!!!  :lmao I offer you the off balance cross straight out for a goal kick as evidence of the wisdom of this. I like this skills a lot. WB on his game head unmessed arguably makes a reasonable fist of basic defending. He is athletic as well so you can see the reasoning young legs athletic get forward man ive got a renewal to defend here, but its a gift tactic if hes blundering about up front instead of defending.

Fernando taking all the kicks and ronaldo doing only "immense self control for the cameras in the face of inscrutable shite" level body language, i liked that skills. Likewise when bissaka improbably kept one in away out on the wing and you could actually read the captions over saint Ronnie's head "I used to c those great Real Madrid teams and now i got a guy whose best skill is to just keep it in 30 yards away from the game".   you've got to admit hes got a point there.

Lots of little green shoots of fresh shiteness mixing with all the stale shiteness, strong opportunity here for some major new shiteness levels just when you think its impossible.  How do you fire the interim coach after 5 games haha
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28820 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Basically you take a fluid 4-2-3-1, where the wide players and attacking midfielder have the freedom to create for one focal striker, and remove the attacking midfielder. Instead you start with two forwards who wait for the ball from two wide players who are 75% wingers and 25% central attackers (Jadon of all trades master of none).

Basically your midfielders need to be competent defenders, your wingers need to be incredibly intelligent and your forwards need to be hard working. Or you could tick none of those boxes, play a marketing stunt up top and reap the reward of the fans going Siuuu when he scores a tap in against relegation fodder like the crowd at a panto.

Oh, no, it isn't...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28821 on: Yesterday at 11:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 08:38:14 pm
Im getting the feeling this godfather of pressing has been lost in translation somewhat.
Perhaps the German text was some kid saying "God, father, this is depressing football" but they used google translate at Sky HQ?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28822 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:31:10 pm
It looks like boys chasing the ball in a basketball court.

 ;D

Okay, possible Simile of the Year, there...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28823 on: Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..



This is how I cross the local hard shoulder...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28824 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 08:52:03 pm
Every single one of them looks beaten and demoralised before the game even starts, with the exception being Phil Jones who is showing exactly what you'd expect from a player with little experience and the exuberance of youth.

An absolute delight to see.
He's like a daft labrador. Rubbish at everything but full of enthusiasm, slipping and sliding across the floor, knocking things over with his madly wagging tail.


Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
I still maintain he [Mr. Ferguson] secretly loves how things have turned out since he left.
I wouldn't surprised. He's 100% ego, that guy, who sold out his club for the sake of a pint of horse jizz rather than back down. He's probably delighted, secretly, after each shite manager makes his tenure look better.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28825 on: Yesterday at 11:20:48 pm »
Theyre not doing too badly, it wont change overnight. Sicily wasnt built in a day, as The Godfather would say.
I thought Phil jokes was excellent by the way hes a better captain than maguire.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28826 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
I still maintain he secretly loves how things have turned out since he left.
It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest, and I've often thought the very same.

They were a laughing stock when he took over, and they've been a laughing stock since he left. I'm sure his ego will be loving that.

He comes out smelling of roses whichever way it turned out though. If his Moyes recommendation had been a success, then Ferguson would have got the credit for successfully handing on the baton and ensuring continued success. On the other hand, if it goes to shite, the new man gets the blame for coming up short, while Ferguson's reign looks even more remarkable.

Secretly though, I think it was better for him and his ego if his reign was bookended by periods of mediocrity.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28827 on: Yesterday at 11:34:01 pm »
That Shaw interview is pretty damning.  Hilarous.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28828 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm »
Rotten to the core
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28829 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
Does the Godfather of Football place bloody cut up trophies in his rival's offices as a warning?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28830 on: Today at 12:13:07 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..



The body language on display here. They look beaten before the games even kicked off.

Apart from Phil, whos probably dumb enough to think: the title challenge starts here!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28831 on: Today at 12:24:45 am »
Just to sum the response from their deluded fanbase , or rather from some of the foreign fans i know:

their squad was built for the future
their next season will be their season
their stats of 3-1-1 against bottom half table teams is decent
their next manager will be their new Whisky Nose
they had 3 CBs out, but didnt alllow VVD, Joel and Gomez out for 3/4 of last season as an excuse

So everything is ok and their demise is overexaggerated, even after everyone witnessed their state since 12/13.

Its just glorious.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28832 on: Today at 12:25:44 am »
We could also have done it in a different way but it shows how highly how the fans like Mason as a homegrown player and, as I said, his effort and performance was not outstanding...'
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28833 on: Today at 12:32:46
Worth a quick watch.... ;D   .. Mrflyingpig ..  ::)    "we are playing in a 4-2-2-2 Penis Formation"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs</a>
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28834 on: Today at 12:34:14 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:34:01 pm
That Shaw interview is pretty damning.  Hilarous.

for those who haven't seen it yet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6b5XTIOuqc

in short, 'from the first minute' we were shite with the ball, we were shite without the ball, we weren't there all together... and well done phil jones
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28835 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Caption competition here..



Helium Jones at the Temple Of Doom
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28836 on: Today at 01:05:45 am »
Quote from: hixxstar on Today at 12:32:46 am
Worth a quick watch.... ;D   .. Mrflyingpig ..  ::)    "we are playing in a 4-2-2-2 Penis Formation"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LI_SEWRWPQs</a>
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
