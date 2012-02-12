nice, just watched this for the full joy of it. There's always those little nugget's of shitness that you dont see in the highlights that fill you with the joy of understanding the dire nature of this team. Its a Hindenburg of a squad.I was wrong in that all they have is Cavani for half a half-----all they have is Cavani for half a half, every 3 games!greenwood and sancho on solo unsuccessful show pony acts and an outright refusal to pass to ronaldo, i like that skills a lot.the Professor desperately trying Dalot but only gettin the first game of 3 as remotely passable, so then needs must doc Frankenstein here is gonna Shape Wan Bissaka!!!I offer you the off balance cross straight out for a goal kick as evidence of the wisdom of this. I like this skills a lot. WB on his game head unmessed arguably makes a reasonable fist of basic defending. He is athletic as well so you can see the reasoning young legs athletic get forward man ive got a renewal to defend here, but its a gift tactic if hes blundering about up front instead of defending.Fernando taking all the kicks and ronaldo doing only "immense self control for the cameras in the face of inscrutable shite" level body language, i liked that skills. Likewise when bissaka improbably kept one in away out on the wing and you could actually read the captions over saint Ronnie's head "I used to c those great Real Madrid teams and now i got a guy whose best skill is to just keep it in 30 yards away from the game". you've got to admit hes got a point there.Lots of little green shoots of fresh shiteness mixing with all the stale shiteness, strong opportunity here for some major new shiteness levels just when you think its impossible. How do you fire the interim coach after 5 games haha