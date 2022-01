These lot have had a really good knack of blending old experienced players with upcoming youngsters under fergie.

They seem to have the exact same ratio of old and new, but have somehow conjured a new recipe where the experience players set a poor example and the youngsters buy into that playing model and become shite themselves! Whilst spunking £100m's

How has that happened? Piss poor managerial appointment after appointment.

This latest 'interim' bullshit is at best desperation, but really is incompetence in any other business that isnt football.

Imagine given the head job of a multi-million pound company which isnt performing very well to a chap that has no experience of managing anything like the size or renown of the company.

Its like giving the CEO role of Tesco to a fella that once ran (albeit very well) your local happy shopper!

Fuck 'em. I hope and prey it continues for ever more.