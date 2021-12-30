Ralfy couldnt have handpicked a better run of games. Theyve already dropped points at Newcastle though. Theyll drop more in this set somewhere. Theyll win enough of them to be in the top 4 mix but presumably their last 10 or so get very difficult so every disappointing dropped points in this run of games will pile on the pressure in April/May.
Their fixture is a bit wank until they face City in early March. vs Wolves@ Villavs Westham@ Burnleyvs Southampton@ Leedsvs WatfordI still expect them to struggle against Wolves, Villa and Leeds.
Someone's just sent me "Cristiano's" New Year's instagram post and it's absolute fucking textbook accidental Partridge. What a fucking narcissist.
I'm a knob
