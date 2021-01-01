Defo feels like a corner turned, tonight.
Its so hard taking the next steps while turning the corner. Requires a lot of physicality.
When do they actually play a half decent team Still feel like they'll get demolished as soon as they do
Snippet from Goal article against the mighty BurnleyManchester United have taken 14 points from their last six games - 10 more than they managed in their final six under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
