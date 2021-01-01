« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 711 712 713 714 715 [716]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1660566 times)

Offline debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28600 on: Today at 09:41:44 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:28:50 pm
Defo feels like a corner turned, tonight.

Definitely!

They'll all be strutting round with their puffed out chests and back to their cocky, gobshite ways tomorrow.

Ralfy baby will be back to being the godliest of godfathers with a title challenge and winning the Champions League a possibility again.

Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,781
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28601 on: Today at 09:55:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:28:50 pm
Defo feels like a corner turned, tonight.

Yes but, is the swagger back?!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,120
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28602 on: Today at 09:58:44 pm »
Pretty happy they persist on playing the 36 and 35 year old strike force.
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,257
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28603 on: Today at 10:21:05 pm »
Ralfy bringing back recent highs in the league, up to 6th now they are back!
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28604 on: Today at 10:37:44 pm »
Its so hard taking the next steps while turning the corner. Requires a lot of physicality.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28605 on: Today at 10:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:37:44 pm
Its so hard taking the next steps while turning the corner. Requires a lot of physicality.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28606 on: Today at 11:06:25 pm »
When do they actually play a half decent team :lmao

Still feel like they'll get demolished as soon as they do
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
  • Boss Tha
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28607 on: Today at 11:14:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:06:25 pm
When do they actually play a half decent team :lmao

Still feel like they'll get demolished as soon as they do

Yeah, Burnley were proper shite in the brief bit I watched.

There was a moment where Wan-Bissaka couldnt have been any more Wan-Bissaka if he tried. It was beautiful to watch.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28608 on: Today at 11:15:31 pm »
Quote
Snippet from Goal article against the mighty Burnley

Manchester United have taken 14 points from their last six games - 10 more than they managed in their final six under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That's it!!!, corner turned - the swagger is back.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28609 on: Today at 11:18:41 pm »
They barely pressed ("Godfather of gegenpressing") and on another day, Burnley could have gotten something because IMO they showed more ambition. Scoring first really helped them.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 711 712 713 714 715 [716]   Go Up
« previous next »
 