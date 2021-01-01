« previous next »
Online Paul_h

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28560 on: Today at 05:10:05 pm »
wonder if Ronaldo fancies it if they're in the europa league or conference league for next season....?
Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28561 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 05:10:05 pm
wonder if Ronaldo fancies it if they're in the europa league or conference league for next season....?

No chance

Is he on a 2 year or 1 though?
Online debs the hall with boughs of holly

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28562 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:28:31 pm
but but but shirt sales..and twatter likes and insta followers...SIUUUUUU


they are no more a team but a brand.

They're the only fans I know who talk about the marketability of a player rather than the suitability when discussing new signings 🤷
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28563 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:28:31 pm
but but but shirt sales..and twatter likes and insta followers...SIUUUUUU


they are no more a team but a brand.

So was Ratners.
Online newterp

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28564 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm »
He will never do it because 1) he's not allowed, and 2) he's buddies with Neville - but Carragher needs to start saying in the media that players like Greenwood, Rashford, Sancho etc. need to leave United if they want to win things.

Kind of like Neville has been happily doing with us for ages.
Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28565 on: Today at 05:50:36 pm »
I love how theyre all defending Ronaldo, letting it all continue. Outright refusing to believe its happening

Its so fucking perfect.
Offline keyop

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28566 on: Today at 06:02:00 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 02:18:56 pm
The most shocking thing about how they are run is their wage structure...

Ronaldo is believed to be on £510,000 a week for another 2 years after this season...

Sancho is signed up to 2025 on a £350,000 a week contract (2 goals in 20 appearances)

De Gea on £375,000 until 2023 - when he will hold them to ransom again to get a etter deal...

Martial is on £250,000 - surely Sevilla aren't paying that - A £1 million a month

Maguire is on £190,000 - unbelievable given he would struggle to get a game for any other PL club

Phil Jones on £75,000

United will struggle to clear their dead wood as no one will pay them what they're already on
Some very strange deals in there.

Martial was never worth what they paid. He cost Monaco £6m in 2013, then he scores 11 goals in 2 seasons and for some reason Utd buy him for £38m. Plus they had to pay an additional £10m once he scored 25 goals for Utd, and another £10m once he'd had 25 appearances for France. I remember at the time it looked like it could be a very expensive gamble, and he's never got anywhere near the level he was hyped up to be.

De Gea's having a mini-revival, but no keeper is worth that much. Sancho probably seemed a good idea at the time, but he looks just as lost and clueless as the rest of them.

Maguire is stealing a living, but they'll keep playing him to justify the £80m (even though he's shit), just like they'll keep playing Ronaldo even though he splits the dressing room and screws up their whole system.

The funniest one still has to be Pogba - surely the biggest transfer flop of all time, and earning £300,000 a week for doing literally nothing for 5 seasons. £89m transfer fee + £75m in wages so far, for a player they let go for free in 2012.
Offline SamLad

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28567 on: Today at 06:08:19 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:28:31 pm
they are no more a team but a brand.
of course they are.  a football club that makes decisions based on "fan sentiment graphs"?  LMFAO

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/09/the-fiver-manchester-united-and-those-fan-sentiment-graphs
Online The North Bank

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28568 on: Today at 06:13:47 pm »
They do pay some big money over at United. In some ways, if youre someone like Sancho, on over 300k a week already, why would you want to try hard, youve already made it.

Emile Smith Rowe signed a new contract at Arsenal worth 30k a week for the next 5 years, hes got 8 goals and 4 assists in the league this season. Surely giving him 10x that could lead him to lose his hunger. Weve already seen that with Ozil and Aubameyang.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28569 on: Today at 06:22:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:13:47 pm
They do pay some big money over at United. In some ways, if youre someone like Sancho, on over 300k a week already, why would you want to try hard, youve already made it.

Emile Smith Rowe signed a new contract at Arsenal worth 30k a week for the next 5 years, hes got 8 goals and 4 assists in the league this season. Surely giving him 10x that could lead him to lose his hunger. Weve already seen that with Ozil and Aubameyang.

Its a tricky balance though. If Smith-Rowe keeps improving then one of the bigger London clubs could come in for him and offer him a lot of money so even though hes only just signed a new deal, youll probably have to offer him improved terms sooner rather than later.
Offline Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28570 on: Today at 06:26:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:13:47 pm
They do pay some big money over at United. In some ways, if youre someone like Sancho, on over 300k a week already, why would you want to try hard, youve already made it.

Emile Smith Rowe signed a new contract at Arsenal worth 30k a week for the next 5 years, hes got 8 goals and 4 assists in the league this season. Surely giving him 10x that could lead him to lose his hunger. Weve already seen that with Ozil and Aubameyang.

It depends on the player though. Signing a huge new contract never caused Luke Shaw to lose his hunger, for example.
Online TepidT2O

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28571 on: Today at 06:26:43 pm »
:lmao
Offline SamLad

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28572 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 06:26:14 pm
It depends on the player though. Signing a huge new contract never caused Luke Shaw to lose his hunger, for example.
his appetite for fulfillment will never wane.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28573 on: Today at 06:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 06:26:14 pm
It depends on the player though. Signing a huge new contract never caused Luke Shaw to lose his hunger, for example.

His eyes lit up when his Brummie agent suggested a performance related pay clause.
Online Red Berry

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28574 on: Today at 06:29:19 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Some very strange deals in there.

Martial was never worth what they paid. He cost Monaco £6m in 2013, then he scores 11 goals in 2 seasons and for some reason Utd buy him for £38m. Plus they had to pay an additional £10m once he scored 25 goals for Utd, and another £10m once he'd had 25 appearances for France. I remember at the time it looked like it could be a very expensive gamble, and he's never got anywhere near the level he was hyped up to be.


tbf, Coutinho was never worth what Barcelona paid for him either. ;D  He cost us £8.5m, sold to Barca for £100m, then came the £40m plus in addons.

United have a bang average side, but it wasn't terribly unbalanced for an uninspiring manager like Ole to utilise; plus they were capitalising on the United name to swing results in their favour. The brick on the scales was Ronaldo; Ole doesn't know how to make use of a genuinely good player, which is why all their signings get dragged down to his level, but throw in a good player with a massive ego and prone to petulant fits, and they were done for.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28575 on: Today at 07:28:39 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 05:50:36 pm
I love how theyre all defending Ronaldo, letting it all continue. Outright refusing to believe its happening

Its so fucking perfect.

Like i said, close the gates and to arms. The media peasants are doomed nonetheless. When all you've got for real is Cavani for 25 mins until he tires, you are a laughing stock and thats all she wrote.

I had a natter at my indoor team just before Christmas for doing the same thing as ronnie when the (generally pretty good) goalie let in a (admittedly horribly) soft one in a close game. Everybody went all ronaldo for a couple of minutes, one guy pulled his shirt over his head and all kinds of hands in the air and heads shaking and mumbles loud enough to hear, I had a Phil Brown finger wag at them all. Its not acceptable at the Maple Leaf mens 18+ Monday indoor open B division level. Or any higher anywhere. I wanted to know which one of them was perfect and who forgot how many we owe the same guy, and if they were so fucking good how come we weren't so far ahead the softie didnt matter and why the fuck arent they already out there getting it back because thats already over and we cant change it now, its the next goal that matters. I'll get Ronnie in the huddle next time.

His display from the first pass that didnt come at about 30 seconds in and all the way through to walking off at the end in a huff, if rangnick had any balls or brains he'd offer him one last chance and if he did it again free transfer fuck right off. Poison to a team.

They need Milner and Henderson and they have Ronnie Bruno and Paul.  aha.

Shit for life these. Teardown required.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28576 on: Today at 07:40:52 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 05:50:36 pm
I love how theyre all defending Ronaldo, letting it all continue. Outright refusing to believe its happening

Its so fucking perfect.

I've actually seen the opposite in that a lot of United fans have been having a go at Ronaldo after his performance last night, particularly the moaning. It seems that some of them are now begining to recognise how poisonous his attitude might be. However this 'opinion' only seems to have been formed since Neville for once called Ronaldo out about it at half time last night. Neville really is the pied piper for them and his ever changing views seems then to form the concensus of the fan base, knowledgeable my arse.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28577 on: Today at 07:44:55 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Some very strange deals in there.

Martial was never worth what they paid. He cost Monaco £6m in 2013, then he scores 11 goals in 2 seasons and for some reason Utd buy him for £38m. Plus they had to pay an additional £10m once he scored 25 goals for Utd, and another £10m once he'd had 25 appearances for France. I remember at the time it looked like it could be a very expensive gamble, and he's never got anywhere near the level he was hyped up to be.

De Gea's having a mini-revival, but no keeper is worth that much. Sancho probably seemed a good idea at the time, but he looks just as lost and clueless as the rest of them.

Maguire is stealing a living, but they'll keep playing him to justify the £80m (even though he's shit), just like they'll keep playing Ronaldo even though he splits the dressing room and screws up their whole system.

The funniest one still has to be Pogba - surely the biggest transfer flop of all time, and earning £300,000 a week for doing literally nothing for 5 seasons. £89m transfer fee + £75m in wages so far, for a player they let go for free in 2012.

By all accounts Pogba will be leaving on a Free again in the summer, now than really is taking the piss.
 ;D
Online Billy The Kid

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28578 on: Today at 08:45:34 pm »
Crazy to think that Pogba is now into his 6th season since rejoining them

I don't think I've ever seen a player perform so poorly so often and escape getting called out by supporters in the way Pogba does at United

I mean, how long do you have to wait for a player to "come good" before the penny drops and you realise that he's just not up to it?



