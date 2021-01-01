I love how theyre all defending Ronaldo, letting it all continue. Outright refusing to believe its happening



Its so fucking perfect.



Like i said, close the gates and to arms. The media peasants are doomed nonetheless. When all you've got for real is Cavani for 25 mins until he tires, you are a laughing stock and thats all she wrote.I had a natter at my indoor team just before Christmas for doing the same thing as ronnie when the (generally pretty good) goalie let in a (admittedly horribly) soft one in a close game. Everybody went all ronaldo for a couple of minutes, one guy pulled his shirt over his head and all kinds of hands in the air and heads shaking and mumbles loud enough to hear, I had a Phil Brown finger wag at them all. Its not acceptable at the Maple Leaf mens 18+ Monday indoor open B division level. Or any higher anywhere. I wanted to know which one of them was perfect and who forgot how many we owe the same guy, and if they were so fucking good how come we weren't so far ahead the softie didnt matter and why the fuck arent they already out there getting it back because thats already over and we cant change it now, its the next goal that matters. I'll get Ronnie in the huddle next time.His display from the first pass that didnt come at about 30 seconds in and all the way through to walking off at the end in a huff, if rangnick had any balls or brains he'd offer him one last chance and if he did it again free transfer fuck right off. Poison to a team.They need Milner and Henderson and they have Ronnie Bruno and Paul. aha.Shit for life these. Teardown required.