The most shocking thing about how they are run is their wage structure...
Ronaldo is believed to be on £510,000 a week for another 2 years after this season...
Sancho is signed up to 2025 on a £350,000 a week contract (2 goals in 20 appearances)
De Gea on £375,000 until 2023 - when he will hold them to ransom again to get a etter deal...
Martial is on £250,000 - surely Sevilla aren't paying that - A £1 million a month
Maguire is on £190,000 - unbelievable given he would struggle to get a game for any other PL club
Phil Jones on £75,000
United will struggle to clear their dead wood as no one will pay them what they're already on
Some very strange deals in there.
Martial was never worth what they paid. He cost Monaco £6m in 2013, then he scores 11 goals in 2 seasons and for some reason Utd buy him for £38m. Plus they had to pay an additional £10m once he scored 25 goals for Utd, and another £10m once he'd had 25 appearances for France. I remember at the time it looked like it could be a very expensive gamble, and he's never got anywhere near the level he was hyped up to be.
De Gea's having a mini-revival, but no keeper is worth that much. Sancho probably seemed a good idea at the time, but he looks just as lost and clueless as the rest of them.
Maguire is stealing a living, but they'll keep playing him to justify the £80m (even though he's shit), just like they'll keep playing Ronaldo even though he splits the dressing room and screws up their whole system.
The funniest one still has to be Pogba - surely the biggest transfer flop of all time, and earning £300,000 a week for doing literally nothing for 5 seasons. £89m transfer fee + £75m in wages so far, for a player they let go for free in 2012.