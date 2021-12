Link?



I like the way he knows something is up while being at PSG but can't work it out, until he goes back and sees the preening egotist in action and there it is. United are still in the 'working it out' period. Ronaldo is poison, the way he waves his arms and pulls his gob continuously at Rashford, Greenwood is hilarious.Imagine doing that at any well run club, you would be told to pack it in immediately.Add to that all these jokers are on 3x what they would earn as benchwarmers for Liverpool/City/Chelsea. The club thought they were locking in great players with these fat contracts when in fact the club was being locked in by average players. This has years to run.