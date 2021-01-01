« previous next »
« Reply #28480 on: Today at 01:12:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm
They were atrocious again..
remember when Varane was the best centre back in the league before hed kicked a ball.

Not looking quite so smart now is he?

One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.
« Reply #28481 on: Today at 01:15:45 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:55:10 am
Rangnicks comments are hilarious  "we needed to be more physical, our physicality let us down. its a fight at this level. I didn't like it" 

the players have f'd him off already. Not gonna run the hell with that.


Sad to see the buddy system is breaking down already  ;D  Works so well at Tadpole swim class.
The magic trick of turning selfish players into selfless players.  Rangnick may have the persona do that (probably not!) but he's the caretaker for six months while they hilariously wait for Pochettino.
« Reply #28482 on: Today at 01:16:40 am »
That's a good result for me. Rongnick, the inventor of modern football, draws a game against a terrible side, and Saudicastle draw a home game against another terrible side. The draw helps neither of them.
« Reply #28483 on: Today at 01:20:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:42:44 am
Wait till they sign Luca Brasi , no one can stop Luca Brasi.

4 man midfield.

« Reply #28484 on: Today at 02:16:54 am »
Corner turned?
« Reply #28485 on: Today at 02:22:40 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:16:54 am
Corner turned?

As was pointed out on the commentary here...Man utd have yet to score from a corner this season. I think they've had 90 so far. So 0 for 90.
