United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28440 on: Today at 10:25:20 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:13:24 pm
Maguire is dire and United are shite.

He is fucking awful. Got to go down as one of the worst signings of all time
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28441 on: Today at 10:27:29 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:25:20 pm
He is fucking awful. Got to go down as one of the worst signings of all time


Even worse than Pepe for me.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28442 on: Today at 10:29:20 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:25:20 pm
He is fucking awful. Got to go down as one of the worst signings of all time
Wan Bissaka not far off claiming that award either.

Two signings that are utterly hopeless fits for teams that want to dominate possession.  £130m they spent on those two.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28443 on: Today at 10:29:39 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:19:52 pm
They are really turning him into parody with silly names. First he was professor, now he's godfather. I wonder what's next?!

Arthur Pewty - Bicycle Repair Man
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28444 on: Today at 10:30:53 pm
The show goes on. ;D
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28445 on: Today at 10:32:10 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:19:52 pm
They are really turning him into parody with silly names. First he was professor, now he's godfather. I wonder what's next?!

The Hard Shoulder?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28446 on: Today at 10:34:50 pm
Laugh out loud comment on Redcafe: "Maguire does everything with a heavy head".

 :lmao

Mods, please send across some courtesy logins. Not for us to take the piss out of them but so they can continue their humorous self deprecating on here.
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28447 on: Today at 10:36:15 pm
LOL


Rory Smith
@RorySmith
·
19m
A solid first step on the journey to Manchester United deciding that what they really need is not a modern, progressive coach with an overarching vision but someone who just really *gets* the club.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28448 on: Today at 10:37:29 pm
Gary Neville just revealed something isnt right in that changing room.

Insightful stuff.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28449 on: Today at 10:38:07 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:16:07 pm
Already turning on the Godfather. ;D What a bunch of entitled cocks. We were never this bad.
They never learn. They overhyped him.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28450 on: Today at 10:40:15 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:37:29 pm
Gary Neville just revealed something isnt right in that changing room.

Insightful stuff.

Im not an expert by any means, but I would say its likely to be the shit players and crap coaches that are in there.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28451 on: Today at 10:41:48 pm
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 10:40:15 pm
Im not an expert by any means, but I would say its likely to be the shit players and crap coaches that are in there.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28452 on: Today at 10:43:11 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:37:29 pm
Gary Neville just revealed something isnt right in that changing room.

Insightful stuff.

You say that but youve got Rio Ferdinand insisting the arrival of Ronaldo has been the second coming

The man is clearly poison
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28453 on: Today at 10:43:31 pm
When is the media, the pundits etc finally going to wake up. Its not the formation, its not the tactics. The squad is dreadful simple as that.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28454 on: Today at 10:49:20 pm
One of the problems they've got it's that they've convinced themselves over the last few years that they've got a really good team/squad and that it was just the management that was holding them back. In reality, they're miles off ourselves and City in every aspect.

Ronaldo can't move, Maguire can't defend, Varane looks like his body done, De Gea can't come off his line, Wan Bissaka can't kick a ball... Fred and McTominay don't do anything... Fernandes can't play when he's not the focal point, Sancho isnt what they expected... Rashford has been over-hyped beyond belief, 5 years into his career and his stats are still average at best.

If you look at where they need to get to, it's really hard to pick a player there now who would still be a guaranteed starter should they start competing.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:44 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28455 on: Today at 10:52:20 pm
Im sure there was a discussion on here last week and the consensus was Cavani had left to go back to a club in South America. Have I completely dreamt that?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28456 on: Today at 10:52:24 pm
They were atrocious again..
remember when Varane was the best centre back in the league before hed kicked a ball.

Not looking quite so smart now is he?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28457 on: Today at 10:57:25 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:19:52 pm
They are really turning him into parody with silly names. First he was professor, now he's godfather. I wonder what's next?!
The ex-manager?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28458 on: Today at 10:58:38 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:37:29 pm
Gary Neville just revealed something isnt right in that changing room.

Insightful stuff.
pssst Neville - it's the fukking players !!!  :)

edit:  oops someone beat me to it.  :)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28459 on: Today at 11:07:12 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:52:20 pm
Im sure there was a discussion on here last week and the consensus was Cavani had left to go back to a club in South America. Have I completely dreamt that?

No. Mentally, Cavani was hoping he was back in South America playing football and not in Manchester.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28460 on: Today at 11:09:15 pm
Neville: theres definitely whingeing going on.

Im absolutely in love with this TV show. Think its in my all time top 10. Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes running off the pitch is the problem.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28461 on: Today at 11:10:07 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 10:57:25 pm
The ex-interim manager?
;)

They are fucking shit; absolute shit  :lmao
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28462 on: Today at 11:13:50 pm
Imagine trying to play a disciplined system with them attitudes on the pitch, no chance these are gonna be a team to challenge anytime soon. He had 16 days and they've regressed :wave
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28463 on: Today at 11:15:08 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:37:29 pm
Gary Neville just revealed something isnt right in that changing room.

Insightful stuff.

Is that in the same way something wasn't quite right at Liverpool at the start of the season? Is he hoping for a reverse jinx?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28464 on: Today at 11:15:14 pm
Two absolute shit teams playing shit football. The amount of times Maguire, Fernandes, etc wellied it 50 yards into the stands was delicious.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28465 on: Today at 11:18:59 pm
Not in the least bit related tonight, but what the hell. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pv5TD2fKFTE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pv5TD2fKFTE</a>
