One of the problems they've got it's that they've convinced themselves over the last few years that they've got a really good team/squad and that it was just the management that was holding them back. In reality, they're miles off ourselves and City in every aspect.



Ronaldo can't move, Maguire can't defend, Varane looks like his body done, De Gea can't come off his line, Wan Bissaka can't kick a ball... Fred and McTominay don't do anything... Fernandes can't play when he's not the focal point, Sancho isnt what they expected... Rashford has been over-hyped beyond belief, 5 years into his career and his stats are still average at best.



If you look at where they need to get to, it's really hard to pick a player there now who would still be a guaranteed starter should they start competing.