Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.



Shaw also ahead of Robertson, who didnt make the top 100.Even Jamie Jackson was struggling to justify the places of United players.Fernandes has somehow gone up 5 places - not sure how anyone can argue he's been better in 2021 than 2020, and Jackson didnt really try - admitted he's been poor this season and at the Euros, but justified his place with the 18 goals and 12 assist he got last season - but not mentioning 10 goals & 7 assists were in 2020