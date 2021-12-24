« previous next »
Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1647781 times)

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28360 on: December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am »
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28361 on: December 24, 2021, 10:44:38 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

Thats actually funny, what a bunch of melts
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28362 on: December 24, 2021, 10:52:20 am »
Funny how this club has literally dropped out of existence in the last month with games cancelled and a few shite boring games against small clubs... everyone's forgotten how unbelievably shit they still are.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28363 on: December 24, 2021, 11:29:28 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

The only time Luke Shaw gets his name above Fab is in the list to queue for the buffet.

There is no list where Pogba gets above Fab.

Quote from: lamonti on December 24, 2021, 10:52:20 am
Funny how this club has literally dropped out of existence in the last month with games cancelled and a few shite boring games against small clubs... everyone's forgotten how unbelievably shit they still are.

I can't wait to see their injury last after a few weeks of being run stupid around Carrington.  ;D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28364 on: December 24, 2021, 12:01:55 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

I saw that, comical stuff.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28365 on: December 24, 2021, 12:07:51 pm »


Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28366 on: December 24, 2021, 02:22:28 pm »
The earliest time they can win the league is in 2023. 10 years without a title.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28367 on: December 24, 2021, 07:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 24, 2021, 11:29:28 am
The only time Luke Shaw gets his name above Fab is in the list to queue for the buffet.

There is no list where Pogba gets above Fab.

I can't wait to see their injury last after a few weeks of being run stupid around Carrington.  ;D

If it was top 100 Luke Shaws Id still have him behind Fabinho.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28368 on: December 24, 2021, 07:45:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

The Guardian is a parody of itself these days.

It's very rare they write anything about football that's worth reading. They used to at least have a stab at being impartial and objective.

Those days are long gone.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28369 on: December 24, 2021, 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 24, 2021, 07:45:50 pm
The Guardian is a parody of itself these days.

It's very rare they write anything about football that's worth reading. They used to at least have a stab at being impartial and objective.

Those days are long gone.

About the only decent thing on the guardian these days is the Squires cartoon.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28370 on: December 24, 2021, 09:41:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

Shaw also ahead of Robertson, who didnt make the top 100.

Even Jamie Jackson was struggling to justify the places of United players.
Fernandes has somehow gone up 5 places - not sure how anyone can argue he's been better in 2021 than 2020, and Jackson didnt really try - admitted he's been poor this season and at the Euros, but justified his place with the 18 goals and 12 assist he got last season - but not mentioning 10 goals & 7 assists were in 2020
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28371 on: December 24, 2021, 09:49:59 pm »
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28372 on: Today at 09:34:09 am »
So Martial officially told them he wants to leave.
Didn't realize it was 7 years with them, damn.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/59796266
