They are not likely to win the league nor the cl for a few years yet. Why? Because they are desperate and when you are you push things away ironically.



They are approaching a decade without a title, 15 years without a european cup and 5 years without a trophy. The expectations and pressure are simply overburdening their players and managers.



Some mancs I know go on about how they regret missing out on Klopp or VVD but they forget that they have had very good players and managers who flopped:



Martial was the best young player in the world when they got him. What happened?

Pogba and Di Maria were world class operators when they were signed. What happened??

Mourinho and van Gaal were world class managers that had won it all. What happened???



The common denominator is the club but they can't bring themselves to admit it.



