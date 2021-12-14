Glue?
I'm sure there used to be a rule where if a game was abandoned due to the fault of one club that the game was marked as played an an arbitary score awarded (3-0 or 3-1 ?)
If you have no reason to not fulfil the fixture then there should be a penalty. It's come out that no Manchester United playing staff were incapacitated and that, in fact, they were just taking the piss.
It's interesting the ruling made by the league as they have permitted Manchester United not to fulfil their fixture and yet instructed Leicester and Spurs that they must fulfil theirs - despite them apprantly having far more of a case to postpone than Manchester United did.
It's 'decisions' like this - along with PGMOL that makes English football the farce it is.
If Leicester and Spurs had any bollocks, they'd refuse to play and take the Premier League to court and get them to explain why the one rule for one club and other rules for other clubs.