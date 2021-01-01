« previous next »
Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1634121 times)

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
So they had their outbreak on Sunday. So presumably they won't be able to play Brighton at the weekend then? Players will still be isolating. Or are we going to witness a Man City style recovery where they are back training tomorrow.

Ahem Manchester United players set to return to training after Covid-19 outbreak - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59664392
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
At least 17 first-team players returned to training according to MEN. More have been spotted since. Judging from the players spotted, I'm sure there will be more than a few teams upset about the PL's lack of transparency re: this
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:02:34 pm
At least 17 first-team players returned to training according to MEN. More have been spotted since. Judging from the players spotted, I'm sure there will be more than a few teams upset about the PL's lack of transparency re: this

Yeah it's all been very weird but as soon as I saw an article saying "Man Utd would prefer the game was postponed" it was obvious what was going to happen.

On a non covid note, anything happened regarding their fans getting a game called off yet?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Bloody hell, that's been a quick 10 days isolation since Tuesday ::)
« Reply #28244 on: Today at 01:16:20 pm »
It was a good way for ManU to avoid a mid-week game and give their new manager more time to prepare with his unfit players.
« Reply #28245 on: Today at 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:02:34 pm
At least 17 first-team players returned to training according to MEN. More have been spotted since. Judging from the players spotted, I'm sure there will be more than a few teams upset about the PL's lack of transparency re: this
I think they learnt from Spurs (whose outbreak seems more 'genuine') that closing your training ground is the trigger to get a game postponed.  I said in an earlier post that closing the training ground for 24 hours whilst test results come back is a sensible thing to do but it can't be used as an excuse to not play the next game.

The team will miss a day of preparation and that's unfortunate but you'd expect that over the season it will even itself out as every club will be impacted at some point.

I'm not that bothered about what they do over at Man U but I'd be annoyed if any of our opponents pulled out of a game using that precedent.
« Reply #28246 on: Today at 01:42:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:16:20 pm
It was a good way for ManU to avoid a mid-week game and give their new manager more time to prepare with his unfit players.
And yet Neville will still complain about heavy training sessions.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28247 on: Today at 02:05:30 pm »
City literally pulled this shit last year.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28248 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:05:30 pm
City literally pulled this shit last year.
They did, and they almost certainly engineered the situation. Utd have essentially done so here. There needs to be a hard and fast rule, no pissing around. Spurs are back training with a full squad less than a week after a supposed large outbreak, Utd had over 20 available senior players but couldn't play last night and you just know that there will be teams in the run in that will be looking at their schedules thinking 'where would a tactical covid outbreak help us best?'

I know this sounds snidey but I genuinely believe it. I'd rather they null and voided than went back to empty stadiums.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28249 on: Today at 02:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:09:14 pm
They did, and they almost certainly engineered the situation. Utd have essentially done so here. There needs to be a hard and fast rule, no pissing around. Spurs are back training with a full squad less than a week after a supposed large outbreak, Utd had over 20 available senior players but couldn't play last night and you just know that there will be teams in the run in that will be looking at their schedules thinking 'where would a tactical covid outbreak help us best?'

I know this sounds snidey but I genuinely believe it. I'd rather they null and voided than went back to empty stadiums.

If a club has an outbreak and can't fulfil a fixture then the opposition should be awarded a 3-1 win and the game set to complete.

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28250 on: Today at 02:18:11 pm »
Cant see too much wrong with it myself. They say to give it 48 hours, which they have, since shitting themselves after drawing European giants PSG.
« Reply #28251 on: Today at 02:29:41 pm »
Just been speaking to someone who knows someone who works at Carrington, 4 players and 8 staff was the numbers he was told.

We normally have more than that injured
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28252 on: Today at 02:30:25 pm »
Apparently Spurs and Leicester both wanted tomorrows game postponing too but the PL rejected it. Hmmmm.
