i only caught the last half hour of their game and i know they put out a second string and a lot of young lads later on but there were a few in there playing for the places, bassaka, linguard and VDB to name three and what i saw of that game was fucking woeful - i couldn't honestly work out what system or shape they were meant to be in as it looked like a bunch of pub teamers running around the centre of the pitch (as they tend to do, play follow the ball etc) and the aforementioned three did themselves no favours, all of them were poori totally get what rangnick is doing in a dead rubber, get a look at as many players as he can and in that way i guess it's educational for him - never picking them againbut seriously im not sure how useful that 'session' was in the end as it was just a total shitshow (nice finish by greenwood tho - saw them replay that), one lad i hadn't seen before seemed to handle it okay, menges (?) i think that's his name, everyone else was poor as fuck with greenwood and bailly not embarrassing themselves looking like they belonged out there, which was known anyway