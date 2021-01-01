« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm
Yoda's mentor, he was


Little known fact about Rafl - he invented The Force.
And now he is managing the Farce
JFT 96

Wheres the Orangina money Eddie?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Boom!.
i only caught the last half hour of their game and i know they put out a second string and a lot of young lads later on but there were a few in there playing for the places, bassaka, linguard and VDB to name three and what i saw of that game was fucking woeful - i couldn't honestly work out what system or shape they were meant to be in as it looked like a bunch of pub teamers running around the centre of the pitch (as they tend to do, play follow the ball etc) and the aforementioned three did themselves no favours, all of them were poor

i totally get what rangnick is doing in a dead rubber, get a look at as many players as he can and in that way i guess it's educational for him - never picking them again  ;D but seriously im not sure how useful that 'session' was in the end as it was just a total shitshow (nice finish by greenwood tho - saw them replay that), one lad i hadn't seen before seemed to handle it okay, menges (?) i think that's his name, everyone else was poor as fuck with greenwood and bailly not embarrassing themselves looking like they belonged out there, which was known anyway
