Whatís that heady scent in the air around Salford (both the club and BBC)? Why if it isnít the familiar whiff of Emperorís New Clothes.



The guy likes the sound of his own voice way too much for someone whoís won fuck all with a less than reassuring management record, and yet even before a run of the mill 1-0 against Palace (courtesy of that most Brazilians of Brazilians, Fred), heís puffed up and lauded as some sort of German architect of the game.



So very predictable. So very United.