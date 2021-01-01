Loved this from Ibrahimovic



One thing surprised me: everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world and seen from the outside it looked that way to me, he writes. But once I was there I found a small, closed mentality.



Always annoyed me he hasnt had a characteristic dig at them, well before now anywayOne day I was in the hotel with the team before a game. I got thirsty so I opened the mini-bar and had a fruit juice.We played and then went home. Some time went by. My pay slip arrives. Normally I dont look at it. I only do so at the end of the year to see whats come in and whats gone out. But that time, I dont know why, I was curious and realised theyd taken a pound off my monthly wage.I called the team manager: Excuse me, why have they taken a pound off my salary. The team manager had a look and told me: It was the fruit juice from the mini-bar. Are you kidding, seriously? No, Im not. Here, if you order something you have to pay for it. Sure, but I didnt go to the hotel on my own accord. I wasnt on holiday. It was my work place. I was there for Manchester. If I have to play and I'm thirsty, I have to drink. I cant go on the pitch dehydrated.Can you believe it? A quid? Something like that would never happen in Italy. These are the details that make a difference and earn the respect of the players.Every day I was asked to show my papers just to get into the training ground. Id lower my window and say to the person at the gate: Listen my friend Ive been coming here every day for a month. Im the best player in the world. If you still don't recognise me, youre in the wrong job.