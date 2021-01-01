« previous next »
Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

Dim Glas

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27840 on: Today at 12:16:08 am
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
Yeah BR had his hands tied up by the committee

The problem was he didnt, they let him sign his players too.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Skeeve

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27841 on: Today at 12:18:49 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:54:25 pm
You could tell how butt hurt the Manc media were that he has the charisma of a librarian. They were desperate to pull some sounds bites out but it was like listening to a finance officer talk about the anual accounts.

Probably a smart move on his part, he knows full well that the media will be friendly to him unless he throws them something they cannot resist, so far better to take the easy coverage for now.
ScouserAtHeart

  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27842 on: Today at 05:33:05 am
Wait, did he actually say that in his role as a consultant, he'd recommend to the board that they keep him as manager? :lmao

Top trolling
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

smutchin

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27843 on: Today at 05:37:09 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
Minimise the coincidence factor

I don't even know what that is supposed to mean .... ?

I reckon he's saying they've been getting by on luck for a while. He wants them to start being able to win games without having to rely on dodgy penalties.

Just imagine - if they'd still been getting penalties at the rate they were getting them last season, they'd be top of the league and Solskjaer would still be in a job. Instead, they're right where they belong - mid-table. However good a coach Rangnick might be, it's going to take a while to turn them into a decent playing outfit and racking up points without assistance from crap officiating.
elsewhere

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27844 on: Today at 05:55:41 am
He turned out to be Alan Pardew minus the dance moves
Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27845 on: Today at 07:35:09 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:11:00 am
Ralf who?

Exactly. Never heard of him until 2 weeks ago

Genuinely haven't
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27846 on: Today at 08:31:25 am
He can't be worse than Moyes van gaal mourinihoole surely?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27847 on: Today at 08:45:23 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:30:17 pm
They have appointed a manager who used to be decent, but now he's washed up. He reminds me of Rafa. Poor man's Rafa in fact.
He's won one Bundes back in 2001 mate. As I said the other day- that's so far gone, Ged's Reds were still flying high!
That's about all that's noteworthy about his record. (and perhaps the Intertoto)

I'm not saying he's not capable or necessarily demeaning his achievements, but surely this raises questions about his ambitions should he stay beyond the season. A guy with such talent would've wanted to "rise to the top" and quickly! "Feck the world, I'm coming up the hill!"
I mean... it looks to me as if he's more interested in coaching youth teams and development? That doesn't sound like a man that interested in ruling the world, which makes me question his ambition and perhaps, his personality. What is he going to do with a "warchest" of a few hundred million if he decides to stay? Would he be effective with it?

Besides, 6 months is way too short a time to coach this lot of misfits. Then he leaves. That wouldn't be enough time for the methods to be commited to muscle memory- not a chance! The next guy takes over... what then?
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27848 on: Today at 08:59:38 am
Hes never won Bundesliga.

But people dismissing him as being washed up and the German Roy Hodgson is a bit odd. Not really any better than those going overboard claming him to be some football guru.

Not all great coaches win stuff, after all, there isnt that many trophies around to win, or that many teams good enough to win them.  Like Ive said before though, the guy is a bit of an odd one to put it mildly. Hes flaky. Hes only coached for 2 years out of the past decade, he doesnt want to coach, but hes very good at it.

Lucky for him, with all this pressure now on him to prove himself from the get go being as the hype around him has been unreal, he actually has a very nice run of games coming up.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27849 on: Today at 09:05:59 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:59:38 am
Hes never won Bundesliga.

...
That doesn't inspire confidence though mate. I'm not saying he's not capable, but it seems to me that he's been brought in only to "develop" this lot- to get them to 4th.... and that takes time and the benefits will not be immediately visible. The performance curve may even be slow on the uptake.
Even if he does stay... this record doesn't speak to me as someone who has the ambition to want to manage a club like United?

Rangnick I'm sure is a great coach- even Klopp said it the other day, but United just makes the damndest decisions? I really can't see the sense in this appointment.

Das is nicht die richtige box! :)
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27850 on: Today at 09:06:36 am
Theyve probably times the change well in terms of having a long, piss easy run of games coming up. For a functioning side anyway.
vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27851 on: Today at 09:09:11 am
Ralf reminds me of Ned Flanders.  ;D
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27852 on: Today at 09:44:13 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:59:38 am
Hes never won Bundesliga.

But people dismissing him as being washed up and the German Roy Hodgson is a bit odd. Not really any better than those going overboard claming him to be some football guru.

Not all great coaches win stuff, after all, there isnt that many trophies around to win, or that many teams good enough to win them.  Like Ive said before though, the guy is a bit of an odd one to put it mildly. Hes flaky. Hes only coached for 2 years out of the past decade, he doesnt want to coach, but hes very good at it.

Lucky for him, with all this pressure now on him to prove himself from the get go being as the hype around him has been unreal, he actually has a very nice run of games coming up.

I'm hoping he's more Van Gaal for them. An influential manager but somewhat past it.

I think he's more Bielsa than anything (also in terms of being flaky). He's a template manager who has his way of playing but has never actually won anything. Never had top jobs either but why not? Hopefully the job is too big for him, although it's good timing for him as he'll be made to look great for a while by the fact Ole couldn't set a team up. He's still hampered by his personnel though and having to accommodate Ronaldo.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27853 on: Today at 09:47:15 am
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
Yeah BR had his hands tied up by the committee

Gutted he was overruled on Ryan Bertrand and Ashley Williams. Would have looked great next to Borini and Joe Allen.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27854 on: Today at 12:03:37 pm
I was thrilled by that press conference. The guys a total mercenary all about the money. Looks like hes a decent brain of a bureaucrat with a penchant for snake oil.  Its just classic the way he rates phone calls by length and drops names as currency. and he inflates everything in the process of weaving his tale, which is to say hes a giant bs artist. Tailor made for a desperate Board of Directors  ;D  "So and so couldn't land his helicopter at my humble home, ralf he said, i love you man" the story of his humble beginning, yadayada yada. Just awesomely naked greed. Loved the way spat out basic google facts about yernited that he'd clearly learned 48 hours earlier, obviously he'd studied his file before making his pitch to the BOD like any good con man would.

Close to the start of the press conference when he mentions his consultancy contract he cannot help but very briefly smirk, thats your real tell, mark my words. I didn't have any pre conceptions about this guy but watching that now im telling you, that dude is ALL about the money and hes gonna eat them alive from the inside. He's the Anti-Klopp. If this guy hugs you hes gonna lift your wallet and stick a knife in your back.

for me, he'll likely basically treat the players as means to an end and run them into the ground using playing time and Maureen style public shamings as required to obtain his desired result, his self recommended one year extension.

i know all that sounds incredibly harsh based on a fairly boring press conference, but its the honest and real impression i get and im normally pretty good at the first impressions thing. Lets see what happens. Maybe the dudes a saint and his players will graft willingly to the last ounce of energy because they love him so much. i wouldn't hold your breath though.


Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

tonysleft

  A manc
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27855 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:47:15 am
Gutted he was overruled on Ryan Bertrand and Ashley Williams. Would have looked great next to Borini and Joe Allen.
it was very hard to make head nor tail of who RAWK thought was calling the signings under BR for liverpool.


benteke, sakho, clyne for eg. three guys I saw equally attributed to BR's direct wishes or the transfer committee
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27856 on: Today at 01:03:59 pm
You cant turn United he said.

Unless youre one of the most sought after managers in the game of course.

Have a good day all.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27857 on: Today at 01:35:30 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:03:59 pm
You cant turn United he said.

Unless youre one of the most sought after managers in the game of course.

Have a good day all.

You can turn Maguire... just takes a while...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27858 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:06:48 am
they really think that they can just start "gegenpressing" and beating all round them over night?  who is going to do the pressing then? which players are fit enough and have the necessary attitude and work rate? where is the coordination going to come from. They have the worst squad of players for such a system.  im genuinely baffled by what they are at.


i think unless Rangnick takes a different approach they arent going to improve very much in the short term and the fact he is only an interim manager makes his appointment more odd.

Run, run, press press.

Fuck off, you'll be gone by May.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27859 on: Today at 01:59:59 pm
Maybe he's there to bring in a structure for the youth teams and a style of play. To sort out the infrastructure. He won't be th manager to win things but he may give subsequent ones half a chance.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27860 on: Today at 03:55:10 pm
Loved this from Ibrahimovic ;D

One thing surprised me: everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world and seen from the outside it looked that way to me, he writes. But once I was there I found a small, closed mentality.

Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27861 on: Today at 06:19:35 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:54:21 pm
it was very hard to make head nor tail of who RAWK thought was calling the signings under BR for liverpool.


benteke, sakho, clyne for eg. three guys I saw equally attributed to BR's direct wishes or the transfer committee

Benteke for sure was Rodgers, that was never in dispute, that was about the most famous of those Rodgers vs Committe ones!  Committe wanted Firmino who Rodgers didnt want. 

Cant remember all the others, thankfully, all that nonsense is long in the past. But he for sure had some shocking shouts.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27862 on: Today at 08:41:15 pm
United fixtures till end of Febuary are laughable.

Never seen a team play so many games and avoid any big guns for a period of 3 whole months, only decent team they'll play is WHU in that span.           

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27863 on: Today at 08:54:36 pm
^^^ they will lose a third of those.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

darragh85

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27864 on: Today at 09:00:50 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:41:15 pm
United fixtures till end of Febuary are laughable.

Never seen a team play so many games and avoid any big guns for a period of 3 whole months, only decent team they'll play is WHU in that span.           



but then they must have gone through a period of playing big guns every week or so right?  or would you prefer they played ourselves and city every week ?    :)
Jshooters

  Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #27865 on: Today at 10:08:04 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:00:50 pm
but then they must have gone through a period of playing big guns every week or so right?  or would you prefer they played ourselves and city every week ?    :)

And then logically their run-in will be horrendous
Believer

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Vær modig. Tag risici.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27866 on: Today at 11:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:55:10 pm
Loved this from Ibrahimovic ;D

One thing surprised me: everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world and seen from the outside it looked that way to me, he writes. But once I was there I found a small, closed mentality.
Always annoyed me he hasnt had a characteristic dig at them, well before now anyway

One day I was in the hotel with the team before a game. I got thirsty so I opened the mini-bar and had a fruit juice.

We played and then went home. Some time went by. My pay slip arrives. Normally I dont look at it. I only do so at the end of the year to see whats come in and whats gone out. But that time, I dont know why, I was curious and realised theyd taken a pound off my monthly wage.

I called the team manager: Excuse me, why have they taken a pound off my salary. The team manager had a look and told me: It was the fruit juice from the mini-bar. Are you kidding, seriously? No, Im not. Here, if you order something you have to pay for it. Sure, but I didnt go to the hotel on my own accord. I wasnt on holiday. It was my work place. I was there for Manchester. If I have to play and I'm thirsty, I have to drink. I cant go on the pitch dehydrated.

Can you believe it? A quid? Something like that would never happen in Italy. These are the details that make a difference and earn the respect of the players.

Every day I was asked to show my papers just to get into the training ground. Id lower my window and say to the person at the gate: Listen my friend Ive been coming here every day for a month. Im the best player in the world. If you still don't recognise me, youre in the wrong job.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27867 on: Today at 11:49:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:43:10 pm
Always annoyed me he hasnt had a characteristic dig at them, well before now anyway

One day I was in the hotel with the team before a game. I got thirsty so I opened the mini-bar and had a fruit juice.

We played and then went home. Some time went by. My pay slip arrives. Normally I dont look at it. I only do so at the end of the year to see whats come in and whats gone out. But that time, I dont know why, I was curious and realised theyd taken a pound off my monthly wage.

I called the team manager: Excuse me, why have they taken a pound off my salary. The team manager had a look and told me: It was the fruit juice from the mini-bar. Are you kidding, seriously? No, Im not. Here, if you order something you have to pay for it. Sure, but I didnt go to the hotel on my own accord. I wasnt on holiday. It was my work place. I was there for Manchester. If I have to play and I'm thirsty, I have to drink. I cant go on the pitch dehydrated.

Can you believe it? A quid? Something like that would never happen in Italy. These are the details that make a difference and earn the respect of the players.

Every day I was asked to show my papers just to get into the training ground. Id lower my window and say to the person at the gate: Listen my friend Ive been coming here every day for a month. Im the best player in the world. If you still don't recognise me, youre in the wrong job.

I call bullshit on the juice story. Everyone knows a minibar drink would be anywhere between £3-4.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
