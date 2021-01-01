I was thrilled by that press conference. The guys a total mercenary all about the money. Looks like hes a decent brain of a bureaucrat with a penchant for snake oil. Its just classic the way he rates phone calls by length and drops names as currency. and he inflates everything in the process of weaving his tale, which is to say hes a giant bs artist. Tailor made for a desperate Board of Directors
"So and so couldn't land his helicopter at my humble home, ralf he said, i love you man" the story of his humble beginning, yadayada yada. Just awesomely naked greed. Loved the way spat out basic google facts about yernited that he'd clearly learned 48 hours earlier, obviously he'd studied his file before making his pitch to the BOD like any good con man would.
Close to the start of the press conference when he mentions his consultancy contract he cannot help but very briefly smirk, thats your real tell, mark my words. I didn't have any pre conceptions about this guy but watching that now im telling you, that dude is ALL about the money and hes gonna eat them alive from the inside. He's the Anti-Klopp. If this guy hugs you hes gonna lift your wallet and stick a knife in your back.
for me, he'll likely basically treat the players as means to an end and run them into the ground using playing time and Maureen style public shamings as required to obtain his desired result, his self recommended one year extension.
i know all that sounds incredibly harsh based on a fairly boring press conference, but its the honest and real impression i get and im normally pretty good at the first impressions thing. Lets see what happens. Maybe the dudes a saint and his players will graft willingly to the last ounce of energy because they love him so much. i wouldn't hold your breath though.