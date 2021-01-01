« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 514 515 516 517 518 [519]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1296451 times)

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,663
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20720 on: Today at 08:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:46:51 am
Reckon when Townsend went to the hair transplant Dr he asked for A cloud over Mordor cos that Barnet he bought is fucking crackers for 10 grand

Id wanna look like the lion in the wizard of oz for 10 grand not have a Barnet that looks like the smoke from a chimney during the war
haha classic ;D
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,663
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20721 on: Today at 08:22:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:12 pm
New deal for Phelan until 2024

:lmao

Tremendous scenes. Whoever is running that club is having a right laugh. What a time to be alive.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,795
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20722 on: Today at 09:14:49 pm »
You dont go giving an assistant manager a contract extension a few months after the manager got his contract extended if youre planning on sacking them anytime soon.

Ole will be at the wheel for another 18 months at least.   8)
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,138
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20723 on: Today at 11:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:14:49 pm
You dont go giving an assistant manager a contract extension a few months after the manager got his contract extended if youre planning on sacking them anytime soon.

Ole will be at the wheel for another 18 months at least.   8)

Carrick and the Gary/Phil Neville hybrid should be the next cabs off the rank...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20724 on: Today at 11:39:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:12 pm
New deal for Phelan until 2024

:lmao

i just saw that, lol, geez, thank fuck their owners dont give a shit about football
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 514 515 516 517 518 [519]   Go Up
« previous next »
 