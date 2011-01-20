Ronaldo isn't getting in our team, Greenwood would make the bench ahead of Origi and Taki. Klopp wouldn't have a wanker like Fernandes anywhere near our squad.
Reckon when Townsend went to the hair transplant Dr he asked for A cloud over Mordor cos that Barnet he bought is fucking crackers for 10 grandId wanna look like the lion in the wizard of oz for 10 grand not have a Barnet that looks like the smoke from a chimney during the war
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]