« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 513 514 515 516 517 [518]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1292059 times)

Online Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20680 on: Today at 12:20:48 pm »
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20681 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Townsends hair transplant is good though, aint it?
Logged

Online oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20682 on: Today at 12:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:04:46 pm
Ronaldo isn't getting in our team, Greenwood would make the bench ahead of Origi and Taki. Klopp wouldn't have a wanker like Fernandes anywhere near our squad.

absolutely spot on
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20683 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:46:51 am
Reckon when Townsend went to the hair transplant Dr he asked for A cloud over Mordor cos that Barnet he bought is fucking crackers for 10 grand

Id wanna look like the lion in the wizard of oz for 10 grand not have a Barnet that looks like the smoke from a chimney during the war

Can't they just turn his head upside down?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20684 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm »
Fernandes would kill our pressing game if he was in our Midfield, maybe play him as a false 9 but his work rate is nowhere near Firmino's either.

Bench him for when we need a penalty in the last 15 minutes. :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 513 514 515 516 517 [518]   Go Up
« previous next »
 