United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20640 on: Today at 12:38:41 am
The only consolation when Ole gets jibbed would be if they reinstate Louis van Gaal. We need a tribute thread for him.

I don't see them binning Ole until this time next year either  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20641 on: Today at 12:41:07 am
God, I hate Ronaldo, really is a piece of work. He's also the sort that you'd hate at school but he's a grown man now and it still feels like he's acting like some 17 year old jock
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20642 on: Today at 12:55:14 am
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20643 on: Today at 12:57:29 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:41:07 am
God, I hate Ronaldo, really is a piece of work. He's also the sort that you'd hate at school but he's a grown man now and it still feels like he's acting like some 17 year old jock

TBF, he seems to have appreciated Townsend's tribute, giving him his shirt post-match.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20644 on: Today at 01:20:03 am
Conte is just sitting out there as well.  Thank fuck the Glazers and Fergie just want a stooge.

Speaking of which, how do you dominate a game but give up more shots in your own box?  Ole with a whopper in his post match comments
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20645 on: Today at 01:29:18 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:26:33 am
They mostly just scrape draws in those games, and now they're going to have Ronaldo expecting to start those games and barely moving.

He has a weirdly good record vs City though, hopefully that continues.

Scraping draws is good enough for me. As long as the other big teams drop points, I'm happy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20646 on: Today at 01:51:30 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:04:52 pm
I'd have Greenwood, wouldn't touch the other two with a shitty stick. Ronaldo is all about himself and Crying arse would just disrupt us to much with his fannying about.

Yep. Fernandes? Is he having having a tin bath? Facking leave it art you mappet. Greenwood deffo. Ronaldo. Fuck him the ponce
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20647 on: Today at 01:53:25 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm
Other people probably hated Suarez like we hate Fernandes but that's were the comparison stops :)
If that diving shitehawk had 10 consecutive careers on the trot he'd still never reach Suarez's level of football.

The voice of reason. Evening, John.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20648 on: Today at 02:36:56 am
Wouldn't have a Manker anywhere near our team, no matter how good - Ince never set well with me.

From Forest the youngster Keane looked like he was perfect for us but chose them  :no


We have always been a team - mercenaries can go elsewhere!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20649 on: Today at 03:26:09 am
May Olehs legacy continue. Him smiling with thumbs up gesture in the 94th minute was ridiculous.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20650 on: Today at 06:10:27 am
so the 21 yr old 80million dollar signing in his first season is already written off for a 37 yr old.

got to love the media and pundits big brains reasoning and conclusion. and long may it continue.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/man-united-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-21744762

so thats fred under the bus now.

thought they have the corner turned vs villareal and all is good and suddenly rafa comes along. love the roller coaster of emotion they are getting right now.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20651 on: Today at 06:48:56 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 02:34:33 pm
Ahhh, the perfect result. Not enough to get him fired, just enough to scratch that itch.


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20652 on: Today at 07:05:42 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 02:34:33 pm
Ahhh, the perfect result. Not enough to get him fired, just enough to scratch that itch.


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20653 on: Today at 07:06:03 am
Just seen Everton goal for the first time. What the fuck was Shaw doing? Leaves Townshend unmarked to run across field to get in the way and then totally misses the tackle :lmao

I see Pogba got off with a WWE move again too.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20654 on: Today at 08:13:43 am
When does a player go from being a great player to a good or decent player?I always hear this thing about United having a «great squad», being good on paper. First of all, I dont really agree with that either. I think they have good players in attack, some average ones in defence and midfield(also on paper). While I can agree that they probably have the 4th best squad in the league, I think they are behind us, City and Chelsea. Their debth in attack is probably stronger than ours, but thats it.

A player like Pogba, what makes him a great player? Hes obviously talented, he has attributes to be a good player. But over the last four-five years, Wheres the consistancy to call him a great player. If his best level is great, his bottom level is low. His work off the ball is questionable. His contributions for the team over a season is independable. Great players show quality every week.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20655 on: Today at 08:28:15 am
Not going to end well with Ole and Ronaldo. Just hope Ronaldo fucks it up for the good manager they'll replace him with.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20656 on: Today at 08:33:07 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:13:43 am
When does a player go from being a great player to a good or decent player?I always hear this thing about United having a «great squad», being good on paper. First of all, I dont really agree with that either. I think they have good players in attack, some average ones in defence and midfield(also on paper). While I can agree that they probably have the 4th best squad in the league, I think they are behind us, City and Chelsea. Their debth in attack is probably stronger than ours, but thats it.

A player like Pogba, what makes him a great player? Hes obviously talented, he has attributes to be a good player. But over the last four-five years, Wheres the consistancy to call him a great player. If his best level is great, his bottom level is low. His work off the ball is questionable. His contributions for the team over a season is independable. Great players show quality every week.

He's never been anything but a show pony and a luxury player. Okay at times for France with Kante doing all the donkey work (And Matuidi at the last World Cup) which makes it easier for him to make key contributions without too much effort . Okay at Juventus in a slow league with Vidal and Marchisio doing all the leg work.

Hampered a bit at United by playing in shit midfields, but he's not someone who can run a midfield or do the work needed. Maybe 1 in 10 games he'll really turn up, otherwise he's a waster.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20657 on: Today at 08:39:07 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20658 on: Today at 08:42:49 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:39:07 am
Thats terrifying :lmao
What, that Andros tackled Ole with his studs up? :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20659 on: Today at 08:45:37 am
Shinpads is fuming at himself for buying into all the nostalgia instead of going to the oil barons ball.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20660 on: Today at 09:02:58 am
Fuck me Solskjær's interview on MOTD... absolute fucking cringe merchant. His pathetic railing against "you experts in the media". Long may he reign.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20661 on: Today at 09:07:05 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:02:58 am
Fuck me Solskjær's interview on MOTD... absolute fucking cringe merchant. His pathetic railing against "you experts in the media". Long may he reign.

Trump like delusion setting in for him to be honest.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20662 on: Today at 09:07:40 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:39:07 am
Thats terrifying :lmao

He's looking at Townsend the way I look at leftover pizza when I come home drunk
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20663 on: Today at 09:08:28 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:07:40 am
He's looking at Townsend the way I look at leftover pizza when I come home drunk

Haha superb. :D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20664 on: Today at 09:11:56 am
Quote from: RedChanel on Today at 03:26:09 am
May Olehs legacy continue. Him smiling with thumbs up gesture in the 94th minute was ridiculous.

The were on the verge of gaining a valuable point. Big improvement on their last home PL match.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20665 on: Today at 09:22:52 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:11:56 am
The were on the verge of gaining a valuable point. Big improvement on their last home PL match.

Thats true. Not losing ground to your rivals in the League isnt terrible. And United and Everton look quite well matched at this point.
