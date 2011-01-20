« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20640 on: Today at 12:38:41 am
The only consolation when Ole gets jibbed would be if they reinstate Louis van Gaal. We need a tribute thread for him.

I don't see them binning Ole until this time next year either  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20641 on: Today at 12:41:07 am
God, I hate Ronaldo, really is a piece of work. He's also the sort that you'd hate at school but he's a grown man now and it still feels like he's acting like some 17 year old jock
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20642 on: Today at 12:55:14 am
Reply #20643 on: Today at 12:57:29 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:41:07 am
God, I hate Ronaldo, really is a piece of work. He's also the sort that you'd hate at school but he's a grown man now and it still feels like he's acting like some 17 year old jock

TBF, he seems to have appreciated Townsend's tribute, giving him his shirt post-match.
Reply #20644 on: Today at 01:20:03 am

Speaking of which, how do you dominate a game but give up more shots in your own box?  Ole with a whopper in his post match comments
Reply #20645 on: Today at 01:29:18 am
They mostly just scrape draws in those games, and now they're going to have Ronaldo expecting to start those games and barely moving.

He has a weirdly good record vs City though, hopefully that continues.

Scraping draws is good enough for me. As long as the other big teams drop points, I'm happy.
Reply #20646 on: Today at 01:51:30 am
I'd have Greenwood, wouldn't touch the other two with a shitty stick. Ronaldo is all about himself and Crying arse would just disrupt us to much with his fannying about.

Yep. Fernandes? Is he having having a tin bath? Facking leave it art you mappet. Greenwood deffo. Ronaldo. Fuck him the ponce
Reply #20647 on: Today at 01:53:25 am
Other people probably hated Suarez like we hate Fernandes but that's were the comparison stops :)
If that diving shitehawk had 10 consecutive careers on the trot he'd still never reach Suarez's level of football.

The voice of reason. Evening, John.
Reply #20648 on: Today at 02:36:56 am

From Forest the youngster Keane looked like he was perfect for us but chose them  :no


We have always been a team - mercenaries can go elsewhere!
Reply #20649 on: Today at 03:26:09 am
