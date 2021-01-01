It is genuinely staggering to see a team get overrun on a weekly basis, concede tons of chances only for the opposition to contrive to miss most of them coupled with giving away a soft goal or two at the other end. There are only so many times they'll get away with being so poorly coached. They have a nasty run of games coming up, and I can see them concede 4 or 5 in at least one of them. It could actually be an unexpected game like one of the matches against Atalanta. Everton will create enough to score 3 or 4, but as with most opposition teams against this lot, will somehow miss most of their chances.