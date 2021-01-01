« previous next »
Craig

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20400 on: Today at 12:59:09 am
Oleh, Oleh, Oleh... I can hear the trams now.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20401 on: Today at 01:00:38 am
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 11:16:47 pm
Disappointed at the last minute equaliser, then saw the big picture, pressure on Oleh would have been too much, Good result all in all.

That's what i thought. They won, Ole won't get sacked and they are 3rd in the group. Brilliant result.
Bobinhood

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20402 on: Today at 01:25:20 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:48:04 am
Getting smoked by a midtable Spanish side at home but pulling out the win anyway.  Ole forever baby!



First i thought, "Hey i really like the pink goalie box little splash of color, wonder what that means" and then i thought "hs that looks a lot like a slightly souped up Atari Tank Battle from the on a b/w tv days." 

That was the very original game along with Pong. Fire a dot. If the pink guys firing a barrage at the red guy whose firing back, thats Tank Battle.   right there 

finally starting to get to grips with stats, i like it i like it  ;D

Black Bull Nova

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20403 on: Today at 01:35:43 am
Nice to see this thread turn into a 'let's get behind OGS's United', it's weird but its good
CalgarianRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20404 on: Today at 01:53:07 am
Its great Ole is going to waste the prime years of the likes of Bruno, Pogba, Maguire plus having Ronaldo back. Their squad is up there with the best but they aren't winning anything.

Also he's made Sancho look mediocre which is amazing really.  Hope he stays at the wheel and United keep turning corners.
him_15

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20405 on: Today at 03:42:27 am
Good result, that would probably keep Ole a little more while.
MNAA

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20406 on: Today at 06:41:27 am
Oleh, Oleh, Oleh  Oleh Forever!
1892tillforever

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20407 on: Today at 07:32:23 am
It is genuinely staggering to see a team get overrun on a weekly basis, concede tons of chances only for the opposition to contrive to miss most of them coupled with giving away a soft goal or two at the other end. There are only so many times they'll get away with being so poorly coached. They have a nasty run of games coming up, and I can see them concede 4 or 5 in at least one of them. It could actually be an unexpected game like one of the matches against Atalanta. Everton will create enough to score 3 or 4, but as with most opposition teams against this lot, will somehow miss most of their chances.
kezzy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20408 on: Today at 07:44:58 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm
Seems to have passed without comment but how was Lingard, falling in front of their keeper as Ronaldo shoots, not called offside?

Either way, this win does no more than paper over some reassuringly large cracks.

Said the exact same thing when they scored.  Young Jesseh was clearly offside right in front of the keeper. 
