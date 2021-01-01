Getting smoked by a midtable Spanish side at home but pulling out the win anyway. Ole forever baby!







First i thought, "Hey i really like the pink goalie box little splash of color, wonder what that means" and then i thought "hs that looks a lot like a slightly souped up Atari Tank Battle from the on a b/w tv days."That was the very original game along with Pong. Fire a dot. If the pink guys firing a barrage at the red guy whose firing back, thats Tank Battle. right therefinally starting to get to grips with stats, i like it i like it