This is a good result. There's a pattern for a few games where they have been absolutely dreadful and can't keep clean sheets. Yeah they won today when they were awful yadda yadda, but teams are creating chances galore against them - it's not that they're playing badly, it's that teams can walk through their midfield and Varane looks like he might need some time to settle in.



Ronaldo scored a good goal tonight but he hurts the team so much it's funny. He should have been yanked off way before he scored and Utd would probably have scored anyway. Think there was a moment tonight where Cavani ran and won the ball back and Ronaldo was in cloud cuckoo land to recieve the pass.