« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 505 506 507 508 509 [510]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1277298 times)

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,107
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20360 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:50:58 am
Id prefer Ronaldo to be the difference and united win. They need a corner turn before there's too much pressure on ole.
Got what you wanted.

United were so bad though. Bought three players in summer and needed a deflected goal and a worldie performance from De Gea to scrape past them at home.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20361 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm »
Ole just got his "pedestrianisation of norwich city centre" moment, wolfs from the door.

Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,021
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20362 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm »
C*nts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20363 on: Yesterday at 10:27:24 pm »
I wonder if his aura is disrupting goalkeepers. Every goal he has scored for utd has been due to questionable keeping.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,209
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20364 on: Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm »
Dunno why anyone is moaning. If United had lost today then I fear it would have meant the end of our little tiny weird faced gonk. He would have been gone like a turd rolling out of Fergusons bum and off the motorway to spend time dribbling into a draining ditch of life.
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,990
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20365 on: Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
our little tiny weird faced gonk. He would have been gone like a turd rolling out of Fergusons bum and off the motorway to spend time dribbling into a draining ditch of life.

That is probably his dream end to life.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,320
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20366 on: Yesterday at 10:32:08 pm »
Fergies stupid chewing bubble blowing face is still staring at me in the year 2021

32 years of seeing that arrogant grid

I curse the day that hard shoulder shitting twat was conceived

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,766
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20367 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm »
Early days obviously, but that Sancho lad looks a bargain.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20368 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm
Hope you hold the exact same views for your players and manager going shirtless, hugging, fist pumping and high fivng after scraping a 2-1 at home against Villareal

Some of the most embarrassing scenes I've ever seen. It's the second group game at home to a mid table Spanish side that have won ONE game this season so far.
Logged

Online Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20369 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm
Some of the most embarrassing scenes I've ever seen. It's the second group game at home to a mid table Spanish side that have won ONE game this season so far.
Lets be honest though its fucking fantastic viewing.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • @tharris113
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20370 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm »
Is it 2 games this season they've not gone behind in? Absolutely mad side.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20371 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
This is a good result. There's a pattern for a few games where they have been absolutely dreadful and can't keep clean sheets. Yeah they won today when they were awful yadda yadda, but teams are creating chances galore against them - it's not that they're playing badly, it's that teams can walk through their midfield and Varane looks like he might need some time to settle in.

Ronaldo scored a good goal tonight but he hurts the team so much it's funny. He should have been yanked off way before he scored and Utd would probably have scored anyway. Think there was a moment tonight where Cavani ran and won the ball back and Ronaldo was in cloud cuckoo land to recieve the pass.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20372 on: Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm »
What does Sancho offer?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,320
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20373 on: Yesterday at 10:54:35 pm »
If that happens in our game Ill become a recluse to the point of savagery. I will become one with the Earth amd never look back and think if my life as a member of civil society again

I will go full emerald forest

Its bad enough they win like that but the oh hes definitely the best ever now after a 5 yard tap in nou 24 hours after Messi ran half the length of the pitch and slotted in top corner v city fries my brain

You expect that knee jerk rhetoric from children
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,320
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20374 on: Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm
What does Sancho offer?

Shirt sales
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20375 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm
What does Sancho offer?

Don't know why anyone would look at this car crash of a club at the moment and think, 'ah yes, the problem is almost certainly with Sancho'. I suspect he's the sort of attacker that needs a gameplay, attacking patterns of play, genuine linkup with fellow attackers. You know, all the sorts of things proper clubs with competent managers drill into their forwards. The sort of thing he had in Dortmund. And the sort of thing he very much doesn't have with England or Utd. The fact he went there is mind boggling mind so serves him right.
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20376 on: Yesterday at 11:00:57 pm »
Someone on here a few weeks ago asked me to explain why I thought Pogba was shite.
Well I watched them tonight  - and Pogba was shite.
Did absolutely nothing
Against a mid table Spanish team
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20377 on: Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm »
I chuckled when my brother told me these were one down tonight, then I was concerned that the sour-faced goblin might lose his job. With that in mind, I was sort of relieved that the showpony pensioner dug them out of the shit again and said goblin now remains sat atop of his toadstool.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20378 on: Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Don't know why anyone would look at this car crash of a club at the moment and think, 'ah yes, the problem is almost certainly with Sancho'. I suspect he's the sort of attacker that needs a gameplay, attacking patterns of play, genuine linkup with fellow attackers. You know, all the sorts of things proper clubs with competent managers drill into their forwards. The sort of thing he had in Dortmund. And the sort of thing he very much doesn't have with England or Utd. The fact he went there is mind boggling mind so serves him right.
He looks completely lost and games pass him by.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,320
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20379 on: Yesterday at 11:04:20 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 11:00:57 pm
Someone on here a few weeks ago asked me to explain why I thought Pogba was shite.
Well I watched them tonight  - and Pogba was shite.
Did absolutely nothing
Against a mid table Spanish team

Ronaldo or more specifically Ronaldos goals (because hes done not much else) has basically stopped them from being about 7th and on 1pt in CL

Itll go on that way. With a bit of ebb and flow up and down. Over a season it remains to be seen wether a 37 year old can carry an entire team but he has so far
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:13:21 pm by rushyman »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20380 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm »
Lost their first group game against European minnows. Knocked out of the league cup. Lost to Villa in the league. Insipid performances all over the pitch. Then a Fergie time winner and all is well again.

Ronaldo is the ideal signing - he'll regularly rescue them, keep Ole in a job, be their connection to the glory days, keep giving them hope, and he'll grab the headlines every few weeks to paper over the cracks. He's the perfect smokescreen for Utd's mediocrity.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20381 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
I chuckled when my brother told me these were one down tonight, then I was concerned that the sour-faced goblin might lose his job. With that in mind, I was sort of relieved that the showpony pensioner dug them out of the shit again and said goblin now remains sat atop of his toadstool.

Exactly, I was happy when Villareal scored then I heard the crowd were unhappy and I suspected that the Glazers would do their headless kneejerk response and sack OGS when all we want is for him to maintain United in 3rd place, balanced between fortunate successes and absolute mediocrity of play (especially before the 24th October).

At some point OGS will go but as long as he's there, I'm happy. Let them be good enough to take points off City and Chelsea and no better than that. It's a fine line we are treading with them. Christiano is 37 in february.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20382 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
Their Twitter post over the weekend for that penalty miss was downright embarrassing but tonight took the cake
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20383 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm
Exactly, I was happy when Villareal scored then I heard the crowd were unhappy and I suspected that the Glazers would do their headless kneejerk response and sack OGS when all we want is for him to maintain United in 3rd place, balanced between fortunate successes and absolute mediocrity of play (especially before the 24th October).

At some point OGS will go but as long as he's there, I'm happy. Let them be good enough to take points off City and Chelsea and no better than that. It's a fine line we are treading with them. Christiano is 37 in february.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline villagelife

  • 100 degree villageidiot
  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20384 on: Yesterday at 11:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
Dunno why anyone is moaning. If United had lost today then I fear it would have meant the end of our little tiny weird faced gonk. He would have been gone like a turd rolling out of Fergusons bum and off the motorway to spend time dribbling into a draining ditch of life.

WDLWDLWDL   They need to stay in that rythym.
Logged

Offline NealFrom25Yards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20385 on: Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm
What does Sancho offer?

Best 'receive ball, instantly pass backwards' player in the game.

A complete Dortmund system baby - like many that have came before him.

Currently averaging 0.5 dribbles per game (same amount as Milner, less than Tsimikas) on a 32% success rate (Milner 80%, Tsimikas 62%).

Averaging 0.4 Key Passes per game in the CL/PL. That's less than legitimately  every single player in our squad who's played more than 90 minutes except Matip, Fabinho and Naby. We have centre-backs who are more creative passers.

Sancho has quick feet and looks nice technically - which impresses a lot of people - but statistically he does nothing outside Dortmund's shop-window system.

His stats for England are similarly terrible.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm by NealFrom25Yards »
Logged

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,159
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20386 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 pm »
Disappointed at the last minute equaliser, then saw the big picture, pressure on Oleh would have been too much, Good result all in all.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20387 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:04:20 pm
Ronaldo or more specifically Ronaldos goals (because hes done not much else) has basically stopped them from being about 7th and on 1pt in CL


That and de Gea reverting to his form of 5/6 years ago. He's been shite for 3/4 seasons, at times laughably so. What the frig has happened over the summer?
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20388 on: Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm

Averaging 0.4 Key Passes per game in the CL/PL. That's less than legitimately  every single player in our squad who's played more than 90 minutes except Matip, Fabinho and Naby. We have centre-backs who are more creative passers.


:lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20389 on: Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm
What does Sancho offer?

For us, £72m less for them to spend on someone else plus a reduction in their profitability in terms of wages

He will join Everton in 5 years time for £25m (I'd say the £10m he may be worth by then but you have to remember Everton's unique ability to overpay)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20390 on: Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm »
For Ole to survive the season we need them to get Top 4 and either make the CL knockouts or go far in Europa League. Otherwise, he is toast.

With heightened expectations, I think their fans will turn on him otherwise.

We need results like this every so often.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,320
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20391 on: Yesterday at 11:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
That and de Gea reverting to his form of 5/6 years ago. He's been shite for 3/4 seasons, at times laughably so. What the frig has happened over the summer?

Hes made some good saves but the camera saves are defo back

Never seen a keeper get such over the top praise so repetitively

Check their goal out btw. Right at him again but through his legs. Couldnt finish their dinner that lot
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20392 on: Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm »
Seems to have passed without comment but how was Lingard, falling in front of their keeper as Ronaldo shoots, not called offside?

Either way, this win does no more than paper over some reassuringly large cracks.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20393 on: Yesterday at 11:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm
For Ole to survive the season we need them to get Top 4 and either make the CL knockouts or go far in Europa League. Otherwise, he is toast.

With heightened expectations, I think their fans will turn on him otherwise.

We need results like this every so often.

Yes, just enough for him to stay alive but not flourish, its going to be an interesting season wanting them to win quite often, never had that before. I'll start by wanting them to beat Everton and to do well at home and against the top clubs (except us). I'll also accept them qualifying for the last 16 in the CL and taking out PSG/City/Bayern before we get to play them.

Makes me feel dirty.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 505 506 507 508 509 [510]   Go Up
« previous next »
 