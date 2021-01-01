What does Sancho offer?
Best 'receive ball, instantly pass backwards' player in the game.
A complete Dortmund system baby - like many that have came before him.
Currently averaging 0.5 dribbles per game (same amount as Milner, less than Tsimikas) on a 32% success rate (Milner 80%, Tsimikas 62%).
Averaging 0.4 Key Passes per game in the CL/PL. That's less than legitimately every single player in our squad who's played more than 90 minutes except Matip, Fabinho and Naby. We have centre-backs
who are more creative passers.
Sancho has quick feet and looks nice technically - which impresses a lot of people - but statistically he does nothing outside Dortmund's shop-window system.
His stats for England are similarly terrible.