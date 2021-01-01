The thing is that success in europe or qualification for the CL is what drives boards (aside from fans not accepting being behind City)



Whilst I want United to lose every single game, I want OGS to stay because he is guaranteed, with the players he has to have them balanced between success and mediocrity in such a manner that few can. Win a few big games, finish 2nd, win the europa etc. What we do not need is a decent manager getting a grip on that club, those players and that cashflow. I'll accept a United victory on wednesday because they still have to go to Spain.



as long as he can get top 4 he's basically bulletproof and with that squad i can't see anyone not getting top fourhe's a perfect shield for the glazers, a yes man for them and the ideal go between - it'll take a lot for utd fans to turn on him en masse, so they sit pretty on their cashcow if he keeps churning out top 4yeah i know, many are questioning him, esp now, but listen to some and it's impossible for them to look at him objectively, every excuse will come out, every supporting stat will be quoted (eg their away record, which to be fair is pretty fucking crazy, tho im sure covid has a lot to do with it, nevertheless, it's a feather in his cap), he just needs enough wins here or there to keep them floundering between realisation of his lack of ability and hopeso i hope the yellow submarine embarrass the fuck out the them (tho im sure utd will win), he wont get sacked by dropping down to the europa, a trophy that squad should win, and it'll get them back to thursday/sunday which all football teams and players hatei thought moyes was a fantastic choice but his is better, moyes was never gonna last but this dude has at least this season in him and with top 4, hopefully many moreand that bruno shit lol, the fact he feels the need to put out an apology of that ilk, paragraphs fucking paragraphs of itin itself is telling, the ronaldo effect is very real for that dude