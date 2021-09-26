« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1264639 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,737
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20160 on: Today at 11:41:59 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.

Man, imagine for a moment if they had a defensive injury crisis even half as bad as ours from last season? They'd probably have McFred at CB, Greenwood at RB trying to dribble it out of defence, Pogba and Fernandes as the double pivot, and Sancho still on the bench. It would be pure joy.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,453
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20161 on: Today at 12:00:19 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,289
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20162 on: Today at 12:05:04 pm »
This joy is of gossamer,  sadly.  The signings they've made this window puts the scrutiny on Ole,  firmly.  Even though the squad,  in midfield especially is unbalanced,  the hype,  time and resources already afforded,  and financial outlay ramp up the pressure.  Once Ole fails at winning the league  or the european cup,  they'll likely change manager imo.  Hard to miss a decent coach again with their resources and contacts book,  but they will no doubt try!

Good fun while it lasts.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:49 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,964
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20163 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm »
United fans laughing at our draw is like laughing at the couple over the road who you overheard have a little quarrel, fighting about the shopping

As you, United, sit in your front room in your string vest and McTominay themed boxer shorts, empty Pot Noodles about, the place is a tip, cracks in the walls. It's a mansion, and it looks glorious outside, but the debt on it is killing you, like someone sitting on your chest as you sleep you strangle and struggle to breathe, and with the logic of a drowning man make pitiful, small decisions... Lurching for your glory days.

Flashing a diamond ring at Christine Ronaldson, she's the one who got away, but she's BACK and she's siphoning your remaining funds, she's tapped into the plastic and she's moisturising more than ever, and you tell yourself, you tell yourself it's just like the old days, it's as good as it was before, your landlord Ole is doing a fine job on this magnificent home, except all the pictures on the walls are gathering dust and all the cutlery needs replaced..

But haha, lmao @ the Scousers over the road. Trouble in paradise? Mr Man United laughs himself to sleep, thinking he is on top again, yes, and cackles the hollow laugh of the doomed.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:27 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20164 on: Today at 01:04:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:33:46 pm
United fans laughing at our draw is like laughing at the couple over the road who you overheard have a little quarrel, fighting about the shopping

As you, United, sit in your front room in your string vest and McTominay themed boxer shorts, empty Pot Noodles about, the place is a tip, cracks in the walls. It's a mansion, and it looks glorious outside, but the debt on it is killing you, like someone sitting on your chest as you sleep you strangle and struggle to breathe, and with the logic of a drowning man make pitiful, small decisions... Lurching for your glory days.

Flashing a diamond ring at Christine Ronaldson, she's the one who got away, but she's BACK and she's siphoning your remaining funds, she's tapped into the plastic and she's moisturising more than ever, and you tell yourself, you tell yourself it's just like the old days, it's as good as it was before, your landlord Ole is doing a fine job on this magnificent home, except all the pictures on the walls are gathering dust and all the cutlery needs replaced..

But haha, lmao @ the Scousers over the road. Trouble in paradise? Mr Man United laughs himself to sleep, thinking he is on top again, yes, and cackles the hollow laugh of the doomed.
The funny thing is that they've not played many 'difficult' games.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,744
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20165 on: Today at 01:07:19 pm »
From the BBC live text for today's games:

If you're reading this in Sydney, look out of your window NOW.
Bruno Fernandes' spot-kick should be passing any moment.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20166 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm »
Not liking the vibes on Red Cafe this morning, a lot of posters seem to be turning against the Ole project. Need a big win mid week for him to stay alive that bit longer and do more damage.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,737
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20167 on: Today at 01:42:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:04:15 pm
The funny thing is that they've not played many 'difficult' games.

Or any in fact.  And theyve still managed to lose three times.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20168 on: Today at 01:44:25 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,129
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20169 on: Today at 01:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:42:41 pm
Or any in fact.  And theyve still managed to lose three times.

Yeah but that's because of Wan-Bissaka getting sent off, not getting penalties, offside goals, the opposition surrounding refs etc.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,041
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20170 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm »
My lad has told me that he has been reading that there are now rumours Penandes deliberately missed it as Ronaldo is now leading a coup to get rid of Smeagol.

Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,143
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20171 on: Today at 02:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:41:31 pm
Not liking the vibes on Red Cafe this morning, a lot of posters seem to be turning against the Ole project. Need a big win mid week for him to stay alive that bit longer and do more damage.
His confederates in the media such as Rio big brain Ferdinand and Ratboy will pump up the propaganda this week to quiet the murmurs of discontent.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,718
  • Legend
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20172 on: Today at 02:37:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:00:44 am
I'm a bit pissed off that our draw cheered them up a bit because they'd have been down in the dumps had we won.

If us drawing is the best thing to happen to their weekend, then they have plenty of problems haha.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20173 on: Today at 02:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:41:31 pm
Not liking the vibes on Red Cafe this morning, a lot of posters seem to be turning against the Ole project. Need a big win mid week for him to stay alive that bit longer and do more damage.

I think the bell is about to toll for Ole. A lot of Redcafe resident Liverpool fans have done their best reverse psychology by claiming Ole should be sacked for over a year. Each time met with derision and delusional belief that Liverpool fans know f### all so they will take the opposite stance. :lmao

Worked a treat, but now it's all coming to an end as they all take the blue pill (or is it red pill?). :(
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,143
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20174 on: Today at 02:49:07 pm »
They have a thread asking who the best between Klopp, the Fraud and Tuchel, and surprisingly loads of them pick Klopp, and generally wax lyrical about him, whilst simultaneously being gutted that Mistoh Edwood Woodwood couldn't secure his signature and him ending up at the Reds 😂😂
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20175 on: Today at 04:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:49:07 pm
They have a thread asking who the best between Klopp, the Fraud and Tuchel, and surprisingly loads of them pick Klopp, and generally wax lyrical about him, whilst simultaneously being gutted that Mistoh Edwood Woodwood couldn't secure his signature and him ending up at the Reds 😂😂
:lmao :lmao :lmao

I give one of me mates flak because he keeps on going on about him despite admitting that he badly wanted him to replace SAF. Obsessed bunch.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20176 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:37:50 pm
If us drawing is the best thing to happen to their weekend, then they have plenty of problems haha.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Thanks mate! Cheered me up.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,542
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20177 on: Today at 04:10:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:00:19 pm
A Villa fan in the home end yesterday...

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-reactions-fails-aston-villa-fan-celebrates-bruno-fernandes-penalty-miss-in-home-end-20210926?source=facebook

One person tells him to fuck off. The rest look clueless ;D
:lmao

That's a brutal pen when you see it from that view. Haha.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,514
  • Kloppite
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20178 on: Today at 04:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:37:50 pm
If us drawing is the best thing to happen to their weekend, then they have plenty of problems haha.

They've gone the full Everton. :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,041
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20179 on: Today at 07:31:39 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:00:19 pm
A Villa fan in the home end yesterday...

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-reactions-fails-aston-villa-fan-celebrates-bruno-fernandes-penalty-miss-in-home-end-20210926?source=facebook

One person tells him to fuck off. The rest look clueless ;D

Last time I saw something like that at OT. it was a conversion in a Super League Grand Final :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Up
« previous next »
 