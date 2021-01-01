« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1263087 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20120 on: Yesterday at 09:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm
Their squad is horrible. Lots of over priced luxury players. Very little substance.
I think their squad is pretty fuckin good. Theyve just got a clueless manager.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,239
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20121 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm »
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20122 on: Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.
Every cloud and all that for them.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,371
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20123 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm
just saw long highlights. Good God, how selfish player is that Greenwood?

sounds like this kid plays pickup down the park friday nights, he'd literally rather dribble than score  ;D tbf hes a very good dribbler but last night i sent him in alone he checked back inside from a breakaway position just to have a man to dribble. He fucking spurned the breakaway rofl.  Nothing he really thought about as a plan, its just his version of the game is finding the man you have to take on and then beating him. Likewise, you cant get a shot or a pass out of him until hes on his 3rd man. Simple square for a tap in? not gonna happen. and the 3rd man always just takes the ball away anyway, so you cant get a shot or a pass out of him basically. and he thinks hes a good player. I wanna Milner him sometimes but its only pick up so i just shout the correct play at him every time and hope it sinks in someday. Never gonna, though. 

so something like that with a goal bonus, basically? 2 dribbles and a brick wall.   

shame for United, he's their best player.  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20124 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm »
The only sure thing in football today was that they would get a penalty. Solskjaer is a moaning little prat. Can't remember who but heard a journalist say yesterday that he sounds like Ferguson....and that Ferguson probably has a lot of input into what the little prick says. No shit.
Anyway, bloody hilarious that he was crying about big bad Klopp, they get their customary penalty and the best player in the world ever balloons it hahahahahahahahahahahahah.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20125 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
Some posts above name Greenwood as their best player, some Fernandes... No, the Penalty brothers are their best players.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
  • 11,053ft up
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20126 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm »
Not sure if this was posted yet but fair play AV fans:

https://twitter.com/fdjchief/status/1441780434090737665
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20127 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm »
How are we still top after a Cristiahnoh hat trick and an inevitable clean sheet from a back 4 of Dave Saves, Aaron does all the slide tackles Wan Bissaka, Harry Slabhead Maguire, Raphael best signing of all time Varane and Luke Best in the world Shaw??
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20128 on: Yesterday at 11:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
How are we still top after a Cristiahnoh hat trick and an inevitable clean sheet from a back 4 of Dave Saves, Aaron does all the slide tackles Wan Bissaka, Harry Slabhead Maguire, Raphael best signing of all time Varane and Luke Best in the world Shaw??
You are so disrespectful to Penandes, their best player, not a mention?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20129 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.

Spawny bastards they get all the luck :(
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,777
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20130 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.

That treatment table better be doubly reinforced.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20131 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.

Maguire guarding the kitchen supplies and Shaw rugby tackled him for a meat and potato pie?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 12:01:41 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
Maguire guarding the kitchen supplies and Shaw rugby tackled him for a meat and potato pie?
That's inconceivable. Considering Maguire's defending, he'd run with that pie diagonally to the touchline evading a few players, and then throw it to someone on the stands.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 12:12:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:01:41 am
That's inconceivable. Considering Maguire's defending, he'd run with that pie diagonally to the touchline evading a few players, and then throw it to someone on the stands.

Fair point. Plus, given his history with the Greeks he was probably in charge of guarding the Kebabs rather than the pies. Shaw must have been after the shish kebab with a bit of tatziki sauce.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,289
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 12:22:54 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
That treatment table better be doubly reinforced.

If they put Shaws arse at one end and Maguires head at the other it should be fine
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,175
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20135 on: Today at 12:33:53 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:22:54 am
If they put Shaws arse at one end and Maguires head at the other it should be fine

But then Shaws head will be near Maguire's....  :puke2
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20136 on: Today at 12:56:39 am »
The difference in class, Klopp giving credit to opponent, while Ole is whining like a baby.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,107
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20137 on: Today at 01:10:43 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:01:41 am
That's inconceivable. Considering Maguire's defending, he'd run with that pie diagonally to the touchline evading a few players, and then throw it to someone on the stands.

But is it egregious?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,110
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20138 on: Today at 01:16:14 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:56:39 am
The difference in class, Klopp giving credit to opponent, while Ole is whining like a baby.

Exactly. And Solskjaer sounds like a teenage fanboy given the keys to Old Trafford as opposed to an actual manager.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20139 on: Today at 01:20:52 am »
Ahhh so enjoyable watching that on motd, inconceivably shite they are, it really is high times watching Ole fucking gollum manage these, still have to pinch myself he is there in his little fergie suit without the slightest fucking clue what he is doing  :lmao  :lmao
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20140 on: Today at 02:16:10 am »
And still getting support from a significant minority.

We might have just saved his career at OT by only drawing today. He's level with Chelsea and City and only one point behind league leaders. That's the silver lining I'm taking from our result.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20141 on: Today at 02:28:04 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.
Might kick start their season, that.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20142 on: Today at 02:40:18 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:02:10 am
I think it's pretty commonly accepted even by United supporters that Ferguson left his successor a mess of a squad

He left the club his protoge, whom he thought he could control. Fair play to Moyes, I think, who tried to pull away, but it did for him. Probably why Ed brought in Van Gaal and Mourinho who Fergie could not control. That didn't work either, so they revert back to a Fergie puppet - this time one he could definitely control - again, it's gone spectacularly wrong.

Whoever comes in after Ed...do we know who it is yet? He/she, has an opportunity to clean up the house. First order of business, sack the useless gobshite in charge and bring in Conte. Lightening doesn't strike three times though and United, at the moment, are all fur coat and no knickers, a poisoned chalice. They are dogshit, bad.. They're not Chelsea, it's not Serie A. Would he be able to make the correct decision of saying no or rather expose his weakness as a coach, his ego, by saying yes?

It's such a glorious funk at Old Trafford now. They are us and we are them. Two of the greatest football clubs in the World and we are now streets ahead of them in so many ways, on and off the pitch. Their player welfare is shocking.We need to rescue that poor lad, Greenwood. They'd fucking sell him and all. They'll just bring in some other over the hill shirt seller.

They've had two dynasty's United. With Sir Matt and Fergie. In between, and they were considerable periods, they were shizer, as they are now. They won't be within fifteen points of us end of the season. Fakt
« Last Edit: Today at 02:42:42 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20143 on: Today at 03:16:43 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 02:51:29 pm
 

Long may they play Fernandes,  Pogba and Ronaldo together.

With Varane next to Maguire and Porky and Bissaka on either flank. Not to mention McFred in the two. It's a fucking joke.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,371
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20144 on: Today at 03:19:22 am »
Short of the still dreamed of actual fistfight on the spot, Ole apparently not really naming a taker and then Fernandez picking up the ball and handsomely blazing over while Martinez first points at and makes fun of Ronaldo and then Limbo Dances the crowd after was basically perfect. Like, really really good as hotly anticipated penalty spot fuck ups go.  ;D 4 games in the strains breaking point. Nice



Was it tony couldn't wait to read this thread this year?  aha its gonna be a beut lad.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20145 on: Today at 03:20:00 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:52:30 pm
The only thing that could have made this funnier is if the ref ordered to re take the penalty then this time Ronaldo sent it to Row Z.

Save that for the movie...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,299
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20146 on: Today at 06:24:09 am »
bruno's pen just landed in my garden

took a while...
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,532
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20147 on: Today at 06:38:31 am »
They have an all star squad apparently.

They have precisely one star. Who's 36.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20148 on: Today at 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:24:09 am
bruno's pen just landed in my garden

took a while...

How's the weather on Mars these days?
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20149 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
That treatment table better be doubly reinforced.

 :lmao :lmao

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20150 on: Today at 09:59:30 am »
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • Sound
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20151 on: Today at 10:14:38 am »
That little goblin is making an awful lot of Martinez's winding up of Fernando and making out Ronaldo should be taking the pen, he didn't like that apparently
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20152 on: Today at 10:18:29 am »
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20153 on: Today at 10:20:39 am »
Looking forward to Neville saying they still need 3-4 players on MNF.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 