just saw long highlights. Good God, how selfish player is that Greenwood?



sounds like this kid plays pickup down the park friday nights, he'd literally rather dribble than scoretbf hes a very good dribbler but last night i sent him in alone he checked back inside from a breakaway position just to have a man to dribble. He fucking spurned the breakaway rofl. Nothing he really thought about as a plan, its just his version of the game is finding the man you have to take on and then beating him. Likewise, you cant get a shot or a pass out of him until hes on his 3rd man. Simple square for a tap in? not gonna happen. and the 3rd man always just takes the ball away anyway, so you cant get a shot or a pass out of him basically. and he thinks hes a good player. I wanna Milner him sometimes but its only pick up so i just shout the correct play at him every time and hope it sinks in someday. Never gonna, though.so something like that with a goal bonus, basically? 2 dribbles and a brick wall.shame for United, he's their best player.