just saw long highlights. Good God, how selfish player is that Greenwood?
sounds like this kid plays pickup down the park friday nights, he'd literally rather dribble than score
tbf hes a very good dribbler but last night i sent him in alone he checked back inside from a breakaway position just to have a man to dribble. He fucking spurned the breakaway rofl. Nothing he really thought about as a plan, its just his version of the game is finding the man you have to take on and then beating him. Likewise, you cant get a shot or a pass out of him until hes on his 3rd man. Simple square for a tap in? not gonna happen. and the 3rd man always just takes the ball away anyway, so you cant get a shot or a pass out of him basically. and he thinks hes a good player. I wanna Milner him sometimes but its only pick up so i just shout the correct play at him every time and hope it sinks in someday. Never gonna, though.
so something like that with a goal bonus, basically? 2 dribbles and a brick wall.
shame for United, he's their best player.