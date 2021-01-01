« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1262051 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20120 on: Yesterday at 09:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm
Their squad is horrible. Lots of over priced luxury players. Very little substance.
I think their squad is pretty fuckin good. Theyve just got a clueless manager.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,239
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20121 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm »
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20122 on: Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.
Every cloud and all that for them.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,370
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20123 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm
just saw long highlights. Good God, how selfish player is that Greenwood?

sounds like this kid plays pickup down the park friday nights, he'd literally rather dribble than score  ;D tbf hes a very good dribbler but last night i sent him in alone he checked back inside from a breakaway position just to have a man to dribble. He fucking spurned the breakaway rofl.  Nothing he really thought about as a plan, its just his version of the game is finding the man you have to take on and then beating him. Likewise, you cant get a shot or a pass out of him until hes on his 3rd man. Simple square for a tap in? not gonna happen. and the 3rd man always just takes the ball away anyway, so you cant get a shot or a pass out of him basically. and he thinks hes a good player. I wanna Milner him sometimes but its only pick up so i just shout the correct play at him every time and hope it sinks in someday. Never gonna, though. 

so something like that with a goal bonus, basically? 2 dribbles and a brick wall.   

shame for United, he's their best player.  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20124 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm »
The only sure thing in football today was that they would get a penalty. Solskjaer is a moaning little prat. Can't remember who but heard a journalist say yesterday that he sounds like Ferguson....and that Ferguson probably has a lot of input into what the little prick says. No shit.
Anyway, bloody hilarious that he was crying about big bad Klopp, they get their customary penalty and the best player in the world ever balloons it hahahahahahahahahahahahah.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20125 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
Some posts above name Greenwood as their best player, some Fernandes... No, the Penalty brothers are their best players.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,282
  • 11,053ft up
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20126 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm »
Not sure if this was posted yet but fair play AV fans:

https://twitter.com/fdjchief/status/1441780434090737665
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20127 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm »
How are we still top after a Cristiahnoh hat trick and an inevitable clean sheet from a back 4 of Dave Saves, Aaron does all the slide tackles Wan Bissaka, Harry Slabhead Maguire, Raphael best signing of all time Varane and Luke Best in the world Shaw??
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20128 on: Yesterday at 11:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
How are we still top after a Cristiahnoh hat trick and an inevitable clean sheet from a back 4 of Dave Saves, Aaron does all the slide tackles Wan Bissaka, Harry Slabhead Maguire, Raphael best signing of all time Varane and Luke Best in the world Shaw??
You are so disrespectful to Penandes, their best player, not a mention?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20129 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.

Spawny bastards they get all the luck :(
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,775
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20130 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.

That treatment table better be doubly reinforced.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20131 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.

Maguire guarding the kitchen supplies and Shaw rugby tackled him for a meat and potato pie?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,502
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 12:01:41 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
Maguire guarding the kitchen supplies and Shaw rugby tackled him for a meat and potato pie?
That's inconceivable. Considering Maguire's defending, he'd run with that pie diagonally to the touchline evading a few players, and then throw it to someone on the stands.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 12:12:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:01:41 am
That's inconceivable. Considering Maguire's defending, he'd run with that pie diagonally to the touchline evading a few players, and then throw it to someone on the stands.

Fair point. Plus, given his history with the Greeks he was probably in charge of guarding the Kebabs rather than the pies. Shaw must have been after the shish kebab with a bit of tatziki sauce.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,289
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 12:22:54 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
That treatment table better be doubly reinforced.

If they put Shaws arse at one end and Maguires head at the other it should be fine
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,175
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20135 on: Today at 12:33:53 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:22:54 am
If they put Shaws arse at one end and Maguires head at the other it should be fine

But then Shaws head will be near Maguire's....  :puke2
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20136 on: Today at 12:56:39 am »
The difference in class, Klopp giving credit to opponent, while Ole is whining like a baby.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 ... 499 500 501 502 503 [504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 