They'll sack ole, Ronaldo will become player manager and then they'll win the quadruple every year, nailed on.



It must be worth a try. Ronaldo being manager would tick all of the PR boxes, keeping them globally relevant. How could he be worse than the current clueless clown sat in the dug out? It appeals to his ego undoubtedly, straight in at one of the top management jobs in the game - surely nothing could go wrong. I say they should give it a go. With Nani as assistant and Fernandes as captain , Bebe as director of football, it would be a dream team.