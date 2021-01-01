« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19800 on: Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:53:34 pm
Can't believe they never got punished for getting a game abandoned. Would any other club get away with that?

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:56:13 pm
They were indulged and defended. No other fanbase would be excused to that extent.

I actually agreed with the decision at the time, as it could set a dangerous precedent in that rival fans could dress up and get games abandoned/pts deducted. Other than being ugly miserable c*nts, with the Scouse accents and obsession with LFC, most of the bitter loons across the park could pass themselves off as reds, which could cost us a title.

However, if they did it again, then they need a severe punishment.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19801 on: Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm
I actually agreed with the decision at the time, as it could set a dangerous precedent in that rival fans could dress up and get games abandoned/pts deducted. Other than being ugly miserable c*nts, with the Scouse accents and obsession with LFC, most of the bitter loons across the park could pass themselves off as reds, which could cost us a title.

However, if they did it again, then they need a severe punishment.

You'd spot the bitters a mile off though if they dressed up in Liverpool clobber, they'd be the one's melting

Same if the mancs tried to do it to city, if more than 30 turn up then it's deffo not city fans ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19802 on: Yesterday at 04:15:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm
You'd spot the bitters a mile off though if they dressed up in Liverpool clobber, they'd be the one's melting


Like they'd wear red as well ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19803 on: Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm
Would certainly be a Noble effort...
AU!... A Full, Half, or Quarter one?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 04:19:48 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm
You'd spot the bitters a mile off though if they dressed up in Liverpool clobber, they'd be the one's melting

Same if the mancs tried to do it to city, if more than 30 turn up then it's deffo not city fans ;D

Don't wear colours lid

Mancs go no chance anyway, ooohh aaarrr Oim a City fan oi am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 04:28:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:19:48 pm
ooohh aaarrr Oim a City fan oi am

Bristol City?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm
Farmer's league.

How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:24:28 pm
I'm sure I don't have to paint a picture of what it could look like if it were us. God knows, that bellend who threw the bottle at the coach caused enough of a shitstorm.

We've had Utd fans rioting, injuring people and getting a game called off.
We've had mass bunk ins by England fans as well as some appalling behaviour on the streets.
We see a little bit of news coverage which soon blows over. No mass outrage, no calls for sanctions or bans.

Remember the 70s when they toured the 2nd division smashing up the places they visited, but it was treated as a joke because they were going to get promoted because they were Man U.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19809 on: Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:02:08 pm
Remember the 70s when they toured the 2nd division smashing up the places they visited, but it was treated as a joke because they were going to get promoted because they were Man U.

I remember there being particular press hilarity when they were due to visit a small town, might have been Shrewsbury.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19810 on: Yesterday at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm
How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?

Could make a good Case for a few of them
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19811 on: Yesterday at 05:40:52 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm
How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?
Enough for a game at Plough Lane followed by an all-nighter at the local Harvester
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19812 on: Yesterday at 05:47:30 pm »
Wurzel the United fans in here anyway?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19813 on: Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:04:23 pm
I'm sorry but I really do think Greenwood is the real deal. If Ronaldo and Cavani slow his development and opportunities it will be one of the biggest mistakes OGS has made.

Greenwood reminds me a LOT of pre-injury Fowler, which is about as high praise I can heap on him.
£150m though?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19814 on: Yesterday at 06:21:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm
How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?

Difficult to pick.
Can't separate the wheat from the chaff.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19815 on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm
How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?

Oh Deere.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19816 on: Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:04:23 pm
I'm sorry but I really do think Greenwood is the real deal. If Ronaldo and Cavani slow his development and opportunities it will be one of the biggest mistakes OGS has made.

Greenwood reminds me a LOT of pre-injury Fowler, which is about as high praise I can heap on him.

Yea Greenwood reminds me of Owen or Fowler. he is amazing, just for the shooting technique he's had since 17 alone without the rest which he's slowly added over the past two years. he is far from complete but a lot closer to it, and a much bigger cert to make it at top level for me than Rashford or Sancho who have both actually demonstrated more but I don't think pass the eye test as clearly as Greenwood does
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19817 on: Yesterday at 07:18:36 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm
Yea Greenwood reminds me of Owen or Fowler. he is amazing, just for the shooting technique he's had since 17 alone without the rest which he's slowly added over the past two years. he is far from complete but a lot closer to it, and a much bigger cert to make it at top level for me than Rashford or Sancho who have both actually demonstrated more but I don't think pass the eye test as clearly as Greenwood does

Wait .... Sancho now doesn't pass the eye test? You all were ready to spend 100m on his last season.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19818 on: Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm »
Greenwood is not as good as Fowler. Sorry.
Reds on here need to stop blowing smoke up manc arses  on that one. Not saying Greenwood is shite but Fowler was special.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19819 on: Yesterday at 07:35:38 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm
Greenwood is not as good as Fowler. Sorry.
Reds on here need to stop blowing smoke up manc arses  on that one. Not saying Greenwood is shite but Fowler was special.

Now now don't be bias, Greenwood is phenomenal, and without Ole nurturing him he wouldn't be the incarnation of a Maradona / Pele hybrid.......new contract for Ole i say.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19820 on: Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm
Greenwood is not as good as Fowler. Sorry.
Reds on here need to stop blowing smoke up manc arses  on that one. Not saying Greenwood is shite but Fowler was special.

Greenwood is a special talent, he's just stuck with that useless twat as a manager so may never hit his potential.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19821 on: Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm
Greenwood is a special talent, he's just stuck with that useless twat as a manager so may never hit his potential.

Well at least we can agree that Souness and Evans are better managers than Ole then. ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19822 on: Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
Well at least we can agree that Souness and Evans are better managers than Ole then. ;D

The owl is a better manager than Oleh, just hope Oleh's methods translate from Cardiff to the mancs ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19823 on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm »
Aw there was a beezer Utd fan on Five Live earlier, I want to see more of the same like this fella. Oleh needs time and backing, these were his reasons (that I can remember, there were more)

1. He "awoken" Utd because they were sleeping when he came in. F**k all trophies is awake for them now ?
2. The Squad is far better than ours
3. Fair do's out team is better, but their squad is.
4. Take out our full backs and we're nothing As Milan showed. Yes Milan, in the game last week, that we destroyed them.
5. The full backs are the only players we have who would get in their team
6. Oleh took them to second last season, miles ahead of us and Chelsea. Chelsea who got lucky winning the CL
7. If Maguire was fit end of the season they may have went close. Completely failed to see the irony there between point 6 and 7

Phil I think he was called if I remember, he was class. Keep it up Phil. We love you
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19824 on: Yesterday at 09:37:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm
Greenwood is a special talent, he's just stuck with that useless twat as a manager so may never hit his potential.

Utd would never sell to us, but Greenwoods hindering Ronaldos progess, so ole might just do it out of spite.

Ooooohhhh round the corn fields of anfield roaaaaddd.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19825 on: Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm »
I've spoken to a few United fans this season and last, they seem generally happy with Ole to me. One commented that at least they play exciting football now, compared to the last two managers in which the football was 'dire'. They are very pleased with the signings, they've brought in some great players and many wanted Kane too.

Okay, all sounds good on paper, but another comment I hear from them is something that I don't quite get. Now that they have all of these fantastic players, Ole is going to work out what system he wants to play given the resources he has to hand. Eh? Shouldn't it be the other way around? I've heard of them now considering going three at the back because of the defenders they have! I said, well there no way you can play a high line with Maguire at the back.

Last year one of them was raving about Kane as he can play as a 9 or 10, would slot into any side including Liverpool. Sorry, I don't rate him and was made up when he passed his 'fitness' test to play against Liverpool in the European Cup Final, then spend 90 minutes in Matip's pocket. I said to this lad that Liverpool would never go for him for various reasons, but mainly because he wouldn't fit into the system. We bought Jota, who slotted right in, made an immediate impact and has flourished in my opinion, he is the right 'type' of player for our 'system'.

If you watched our match the other day in which we changed at least six, maybe seven players, the style of play is the same and all of the players know their position and what is expected of them. If you watch Liverpool, City and maybe Chelsea now, you know what to expect in terms of playing style and their best eleven, I'm not sure you get that with United?
 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19826 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm
I've spoken to a few United fans this season and last, they seem generally happy with Ole to me. One commented that at least they play exciting football now, compared to the last two managers in which the football was 'dire'. They are very pleased with the signings, they've brought in some great players and many wanted Kane too.

Okay, all sounds good on paper, but another comment I hear from them is something that I don't quite get. Now that they have all of these fantastic players, Ole is going to work out what system he wants to play given the resources he has to hand. Eh? Shouldn't it be the other way around? I've heard of them now considering going three at the back because of the defenders they have! I said, well there no way you can play a high line with Maguire at the back.

Last year one of them was raving about Kane as he can play as a 9 or 10, would slot into any side including Liverpool. Sorry, I don't rate him and was made up when he passed his 'fitness' test to play against Liverpool in the European Cup Final, then spend 90 minutes in Matip's pocket. I said to this lad that Liverpool would never go for him for various reasons, but mainly because he wouldn't fit into the system. We bought Jota, who slotted right in, made an immediate impact and has flourished in my opinion, he is the right 'type' of player for our 'system'.

If you watched our match the other day in which we changed at least six, maybe seven players, the style of play is the same and all of the players know their position and what is expected of them. If you watch Liverpool, City and maybe Chelsea now, you know what to expect in terms of playing style and their best eleven, I'm not sure you get that with United?
Let them continue making FIFA signings while we focus on signing players that suit us.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19827 on: Yesterday at 11:29:33 pm »
What you'd say for Greenwood is that he's putting up numbers at 18 and 19 years of age that make you think if he continues to progress and improve could be one of the best in the world.  That's the rub though.  There's no guarantee that will happen yet their fans and the media talk it up like it's a fait accompli. 

I honestly don't have any answer for Sancho but he only has ~200 league minutes so far.  Granted he's at United so I hope he bombs but basically he's been on the field so little so far that there's really nothing to take away from it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19828 on: Today at 01:16:56 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 01:24:41 am
I honestly don't care about the result tonight.. its strange for me how a competition like the league cup just doesn't seem important at all until you're in the quarter finals. Never really cared when we went out before then under Fergie either

I must reiterate my staunch support for Jones here btw I was on here since his debut season and sure he became a clown and a laughing stock at many times since but he was a great talent when he broke through, got his meniscus injury in the summer of 2012 right after it, did well until Fergie retired, and has had spells but could never stay fit ever since. that lad was a talent and a half in 2011. it is just a shame to see a lot of our support online utterly disgrace themselves abusing a guy who to my eye never in his over 200 appearances for the club was found wanting for effort or desire, nor in training either when you read about him going home every day to get into ice baths and stretch. it's just a shame an idiot like Ferdinand had to stoke it and make it even worse for the guy. At least when Jones was fit he wasn't having dinners with Peter Kenyon discussing his potential chelsea contract you twat Rio

We tried to sign him. Unlucky, I guess. Is it right he's a mingebag?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19829 on: Today at 01:18:34 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 01:49:18 am
well you can mark 24th october in your loserfool papercut diary..
:lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19830 on: Today at 01:22:48 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 08:29:26 am
The whole Sancho thing is mad. They spent literally years kicking off everytime he wasn´t signed in a transfer window. #GlazersOut unless we spend £120 million on Sancho this window.

Then the buzz around Sancho doesn´t even last to their first game, because of the great return of Ronaldo. And then suddenly the £73 million Sancho, who for years was apparently some kind of make or break signing for them and the crucial piece of the jigsaw that if the Glazers failed to sign on behalf of the great Ole meant they were completely unfit to be owners, is completely forgotten about and has failed to put in a single meaningful performance.

Absolute joke of a club right now. Anyone honestly worried about these as a title contenders needs to give their head a wobble.

That's fair comment. I bet Tony even agrees with that?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19831 on: Today at 01:26:05 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 08:55:30 am
Focusing on the Europa League. Smart move Ole.

 :wellin
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19832 on: Today at 01:40:32 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:52:43 am
A decent manager and coaching staff would get a tune out of that squad and probably buy a decent DM in January. Fortunately its Ole who doesnt know his Arse from his elbow but does just enough to stick around. Then theirs Woodward who is equally clueless, so if they did sack Ole, they wont get the right man in. Its nice too see.

They'll get Conte eventually. He'll be on a retainer now. Prolly after Ronaldo cos Conte would lash him out. They've got Ole for the duration. It ain't pretty  :shocked
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19833 on: Today at 01:56:35 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:00:15 am
Plenty of players without pace have been successful primarily playing out wide. Coutinho, Cole, Silva, Ljungberg, Pires and Beckham to name but a few. I'm just not sure it'll work for a team that seemingly wants to play quick, counter-attacking football.

Sancho also isn't going to helped by Wan-Bissaka, who is god awful going forward. A far cry from Hakimi.

Another problem I think is that a lot of United fans hadn't really watched Sancho play prior to the move, they just brought into the hype, looked at him and his position and figured he must be a quick player that'll go past players for fun.

Sancho's quick enough, he's strong too, but he's miles away from top class. Nowhere near. And he'll only go backwards there now, like Martial, even Rashford. That's not a squad, it's a collection of ego's, it will get toxic at some point when the pressure comes. Big league games, then CL, week after week. Squads not good enough, he'll run the first 11 into the ground. They'll be out of contention for one of the two by Christmas.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19834 on: Today at 02:04:50 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:50:09 am
Why wait until summer when you can waste money in January too?, Rice is a plodder, a water carrier, and not a particularly good one

He's no Roy Keane or Bryan Robson, which is what the soft c*nts will think. Agree, he's the next cab off the rank. Fleeced again.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19835 on: Today at 02:29:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:00:27 pm
Had a quick scan of the Caf thread on Sancho, he's going to be an "OK player" nothing more, oh and Mason Greenwood is worth £150m

He is. I bet Liverpool would bite United's hand off. Would Greenwood come to Liverpool? Fucking right he would. He's got the lot that kid. Just play him down the middle. He can go both ways, the sweetest finisher, alongside Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Diogo? Out of sight, man. Out of sight...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19836 on: Today at 02:31:43 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:04:23 pm
I'm sorry but I really do think Greenwood is the real deal. If Ronaldo and Cavani slow his development and opportunities it will be one of the biggest mistakes OGS has made.

Greenwood reminds me a LOT of pre-injury Fowler, which is about as high praise I can heap on him.

Just read this. I absolutely concur. Both feet.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19837 on: Today at 02:40:25 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:54:28 pm
I agree on Greenwood. Never fully got the hype of Rashford but have liked Greenwood from the first time I saw him play.

Greenwood is streets ahead of Rashford, good player that he is. I think he's boss. He could be as good as Mbappe but not in this present United environment. He needs to move.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19838 on: Today at 03:55:33 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:40:32 am
They'll get Conte eventually. He'll be on a retainer now. Prolly after Ronaldo cos Conte would lash him out. They've got Ole for the duration. It ain't pretty  :shocked

And Conte would last what 2-3 years? Even if he wins trophies, he'lo fall out with the owners soon for some reason or the other, They haven't got a plan.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19839 on: Today at 03:58:04 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:29:06 am
He is. I bet Liverpool would bite United's hand off. Would Greenwood come to Liverpool? Fucking right he would. He's got the lot that kid. Just play him down the middle. He can go both ways, the sweetest finisher, alongside Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Diogo? Out of sight, man. Out of sight...

He is a good player, but he can drift in and out of games. He is probably worth around 40-50 million. He can develop well, but I disagree that he can get anywhere close to Mbappe levels. Mbappe at 18 was putting CL defenders to shame.
