I've spoken to a few United fans this season and last, they seem generally happy with Ole to me. One commented that at least they play exciting football now, compared to the last two managers in which the football was 'dire'. They are very pleased with the signings, they've brought in some great players and many wanted Kane too.



Okay, all sounds good on paper, but another comment I hear from them is something that I don't quite get. Now that they have all of these fantastic players, Ole is going to work out what system he wants to play given the resources he has to hand. Eh? Shouldn't it be the other way around? I've heard of them now considering going three at the back because of the defenders they have! I said, well there no way you can play a high line with Maguire at the back.



Last year one of them was raving about Kane as he can play as a 9 or 10, would slot into any side including Liverpool. Sorry, I don't rate him and was made up when he passed his 'fitness' test to play against Liverpool in the European Cup Final, then spend 90 minutes in Matip's pocket. I said to this lad that Liverpool would never go for him for various reasons, but mainly because he wouldn't fit into the system. We bought Jota, who slotted right in, made an immediate impact and has flourished in my opinion, he is the right 'type' of player for our 'system'.



If you watched our match the other day in which we changed at least six, maybe seven players, the style of play is the same and all of the players know their position and what is expected of them. If you watch Liverpool, City and maybe Chelsea now, you know what to expect in terms of playing style and their best eleven, I'm not sure you get that with United?

