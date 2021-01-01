I'm sorry but I really do think Greenwood is the real deal. If Ronaldo and Cavani slow his development and opportunities it will be one of the biggest mistakes OGS has made.



Greenwood reminds me a LOT of pre-injury Fowler, which is about as high praise I can heap on him.



Yea Greenwood reminds me of Owen or Fowler. he is amazing, just for the shooting technique he's had since 17 alone without the rest which he's slowly added over the past two years. he is far from complete but a lot closer to it, and a much bigger cert to make it at top level for me than Rashford or Sancho who have both actually demonstrated more but I don't think pass the eye test as clearly as Greenwood does