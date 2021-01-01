Can't believe they never got punished for getting a game abandoned. Would any other club get away with that?
They were indulged and defended. No other fanbase would be excused to that extent.
I actually agreed with the decision at the time, as it could set a dangerous precedent in that rival fans could dress up and get games abandoned/pts deducted. Other than being ugly miserable c*nts, with the Scouse accents and obsession with LFC, most of the bitter loons across the park could pass themselves off as reds, which could cost us a title.
However, if they did it again, then they need a severe punishment.