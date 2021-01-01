well you can mark 24th october in your loserfool papercut diary..
That date is marked but won't change yesterday's result nor Ole's non existent tactics.
Your U-12s should have beaten that crap West Ham team. Currently Areola, Dawson, Masueko and Yarmalenko are probably some of the worst footballers on the planet. Any half decent tactics by your coaches would have ripped them to shreds.
But, as usual, Ole relied on waiting and hoping West Ham kept missing gilt edged chances until one of the stars could bail him out again. And Bruno/Greenwood almost did to be fair, they were good when they came on but what were they doing in the squad anyway?