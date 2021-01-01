« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

  Fromola
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19720 on: Today at 07:16:50 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
Early days but I'd be worried if I was a Man United fan. As you say, he looks devoid of confidence, which you'd never imagine watching him for Dortmund. Genuinely looks like he regrets life's choices.

Luckily for him, no one really seems to have noticed his bad start because OH MY GOD RONALDO IS BACK

All the forwards are only there to.serve Ronaldo now.
  Fromola
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19721 on: Today at 07:45:53 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:41 am
I honestly don't care about the result tonight.. its strange for me how a competition like the league cup just doesn't seem important at all until you're in the quarter finals. Never really cared when we went out before then under Fergie either

I must reiterate my staunch support for Jones here btw I was on here since his debut season and sure he became a clown and a laughing stock at many times since but he was a great talent when he broke through, got his meniscus injury in the summer of 2012 right after it, did well until Fergie retired, and has had spells but could never stay fit ever since. that lad was a talent and a half in 2011. it is just a shame to see a lot of our support online utterly disgrace themselves abusing a guy who to my eye never in his over 200 appearances for the club was found wanting for effort or desire, nor in training either when you read about him going home every day to get into ice baths and stretch. it's just a shame an idiot like Ferdinand had to stoke it and make it even worse for the guy. At least when Jones was fit he wasn't having dinners with Peter Kenyon discussing his potential chelsea contract you twat Rio

Can't stand Ferdinand. Another sly fucker like Neville.

Jones was a real prospect back then. Kenny wanted him in 2011 from Blackburn but Ferguson really pushed to get him for United (like with Keane back in the day) and we got Coates instead, which meant we were stuck with Carragher and Skrtel most weeks given Agger was never fit.

He was getting rave reviews after the start he made at United and looked a bit of a powerhouse. The way he'd just charge about everywhere and throw his body at everything made you think he was an injury waiting to happen though and his body type probably hasn't helped. He should have played with his head more (figuratively speaking) and could have perhaps been coached better by Ferguson.

  rob1966
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19722 on: Today at 07:53:54 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:41 am
I honestly don't care about the result tonight.. its strange for me how a competition like the league cup just doesn't seem important at all until you're in the quarter finals. Never really cared when we went out before then under Fergie either

I must reiterate my staunch support for Jones here btw I was on here since his debut season and sure he became a clown and a laughing stock at many times since but he was a great talent when he broke through, got his meniscus injury in the summer of 2012 right after it, did well until Fergie retired, and has had spells but could never stay fit ever since. that lad was a talent and a half in 2011. it is just a shame to see a lot of our support online utterly disgrace themselves abusing a guy who to my eye never in his over 200 appearances for the club was found wanting for effort or desire, nor in training either when you read about him going home every day to get into ice baths and stretch. it's just a shame an idiot like Ferdinand had to stoke it and make it even worse for the guy. At least when Jones was fit he wasn't having dinners with Peter Kenyon discussing his potential chelsea contract you twat Rio

You should care. You've put a team out, not made up of young kids but of seasoned first teamers, that cost around £250 million and brought a £50 million sub on and still lost at home to West Ham.
  Fromola
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19723 on: Today at 07:58:39 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:53:54 am
You should care. You've put a team out, not made up of young kids but of seasoned first teamers, that cost around £250 million and brought a £50 million sub on and still lost at home to West Ham.

A makeshift West Ham without the likes of Rice and Soucek and with Mark Noble patrolling the midfield.
  McSquared
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19724 on: Today at 08:06:16 am
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:17:22 am
I legitimately hope they keep "Ollie" as their manager forever.

The only thing that could one up it is if they brought in Rat Boy instead.

That would be glorious
  Indomitable_Carp
  From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19725 on: Today at 08:29:26 am
The whole Sancho thing is mad. They spent literally years kicking off everytime he wasn´t signed in a transfer window. #GlazersOut unless we spend £120 million on Sancho this window.

Then the buzz around Sancho doesn´t even last to their first game, because of the great return of Ronaldo. And then suddenly the £100 million Sancho, who for years was apparently some kind of make or break signing for them and the crucial piece of the jigsaw that if the Glazers failed to sign on behalf of the great Ole meant they were completely unfit to be owners, is completely forgotten about and has failed to put in a single meaningful performance.

Absolute joke of a club right now. Anyone honestly worried about these as a title contenders needs to give their head a wobble.
  Red_Rich
  Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19726 on: Today at 08:39:03 am
One thing they have in their favour over us and they fuck it up!  They have a deeper squad which SHOULD have enabled them to go far in all comps  by fielding strong teams in these 2nd rates cup comps (like City and Chelsea do).  Missed a chance of silverware there, Ole lad.  What a pity.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

  BigCDump
  Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19727 on: Today at 08:39:53 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:49:18 am
well you can mark 24th october in your loserfool papercut diary..

That date is marked but won't change yesterday's result nor Ole's non existent tactics.

Your U-12s should have beaten that crap West Ham team. Currently Areola, Dawson, Masueko and Yarmalenko are probably some of the worst footballers on the planet. Any half decent tactics by your coaches would have ripped them to shreds.

But, as usual, Ole relied on waiting and hoping West Ham kept missing gilt edged chances until one of the stars could bail him out again. And Bruno/Greenwood almost did to be fair, they were good when they came on but what were they doing in the squad anyway?
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

  rob1966
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19728 on: Today at 08:42:28 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 08:39:03 am
One thing they have in their favour over us and they fuck it up!  They have a deeper squad which SHOULD have enabled them to go far in all comps  by fielding strong teams in these 2nd rates cup comps (like City and Chelsea do).  Missed a chance of silverware there, Ole lad.  What a pity.


Trophies are for egos according to Smaegol
  IgorBobbins
  BOBBINS!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19729 on: Today at 08:44:00 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:49:18 am
well you can mark 24th october in your loserfool papercut diary..
Are you 12 years old?  ;D
  Red_Rich
  Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19730 on: Today at 08:47:01 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
Noble calling out Lingard. Yeah he dived. Funny, he never seemed to do that at West Ham, but hes come back here and he starts falling over.

 ;D


In the United DNA, that's why.  Proof that they practice it on the training pitch.  I bet there are posters up around their place with slogans on them like ...

"DIVE, WHENEVER YOU CAN!"

 "WHEN IT'S IN THE LAST FIVE ... DIVE!"

 "WHEN YOU FEEL YOU CAN DO NO MORE ... THEN THROW YOURSELF TO THE FLOOR!"
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

  rob1966
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19731 on: Today at 08:49:23 am
We have the This Is Anfield sign, they have this

  RyanBabel19
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19732 on: Today at 08:51:19 am
They 'gave it a good go'. Imagine going from wanting to win anything and everything to we gave it a good go :lmao
