I honestly don't care about the result tonight.. its strange for me how a competition like the league cup just doesn't seem important at all until you're in the quarter finals. Never really cared when we went out before then under Fergie either



I must reiterate my staunch support for Jones here btw I was on here since his debut season and sure he became a clown and a laughing stock at many times since but he was a great talent when he broke through, got his meniscus injury in the summer of 2012 right after it, did well until Fergie retired, and has had spells but could never stay fit ever since. that lad was a talent and a half in 2011. it is just a shame to see a lot of our support online utterly disgrace themselves abusing a guy who to my eye never in his over 200 appearances for the club was found wanting for effort or desire, nor in training either when you read about him going home every day to get into ice baths and stretch. it's just a shame an idiot like Ferdinand had to stoke it and make it even worse for the guy. At least when Jones was fit he wasn't having dinners with Peter Kenyon discussing his potential chelsea contract you twat Rio