Off topic but Phil Jones with an interview showing up Ferdinand as the c*nt he is with his snide comment the other day. Gets some nice jabs at Twitter muppets as well



Listen, I understand the nature of football fans and pundits are going to do their Football Manager thing that they like to do with incomings and outcomings. But insulting players for just being there and signing a contract is a massively c*nty and modern thing to do it feels like. Seems like United actually did a surprisingly noble thing and gave him a deal while he gets back on his feet after years of playing through injuries, injections and damaging his body.