« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1231523 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19520 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm
He really moved mansions because the sheep were waking him up too early  ;D

Not that the crack cocaine is in short supply here in da north. Walked my dog the other day followed a random footpath in the woods and was almost immediately very graphically propositioned by 2 flamboyantly gay prostitutes who were drinking beer and smoking crack with their very fat middle aged clients, just sitting around a tree in a clearing in the middle of the woods pretty much naked. Very unexpected turn of events, i will have you know.

I have to admit it, 15 mins later after i had retreated at high speed and calmed my nerves a little, i suddenly thought that i should have used the rent boys chant on the way out, entirely legitimately  .  ;D  I guess that probably makes me a bad person. But Ronaldo's sheep problem, that aint me man. Thats a serious morning noise pollution matter.

Yeh, sorry about that


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19521 on: Today at 04:32:51 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:00:09 pm
David Moyes to get a win v his old club.
If Antonio was playing Id be pretty confident of that.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19522 on: Today at 08:50:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
Nah, its the collective that makes us what we are. Shanks had Bob, Joe and Ronnie, Bob had Joe and Ronnie and Roy, Kenny had Ronnie and Roy, Rafa had Pako, Klopp had Buvak and now Pep, plus all the others such as the medical staff. While the manager is a big part, I think even Klopp would agree that without the backroom staff, he couldn't do his job as well as he does. When Shanks quit, it was likely the solid backroom staff that allowed Bob to seamlessly move on and then Joe and Kenny found it the same.

In terms of the daily work,  of course it's about the quality of the collective,  all the departments,  to give you what you don't have / know.

The quality of the manager (aside from his technical level) is in assembling the structure: picking his staff,  keeping up with the field,  even innovating,  cutting loose staff when it's time,  creating the right environment. These qualities are not democratic,  nor transferable,  they vary by the individual.  This is what you lose when you lose a top manager. You lose that structure,  that cycle will decay and end. 

For example, from your list,  Rafa and Klopp replaced Pako and Buvac and went on to title challenges,  trophies.  Those guys have done nothing since. 

The following is caveated by the fact that I didn't live through the detail (started following us late Souness onwards) ,  it's off reports,  sure I've done the research but it's still going to be second rate:The talk of the boot room,  while nice,  is still secondary to the decision making qualities that Shankly,  Paisley and perhaps Kenny brought to the table,  at their peaks.  Guys like Souness,  Evans,  who were part of the same group,  simply weren't good enough as managers,  having had the same exposure.  The environment is useful,  to an extent,  but it's always secondary to the decision making qualities and action that shape a reality.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:48 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
  • Meh sd f
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19523 on: Today at 11:20:23 am »
Clubs are far bigger now than in the 80s. In particular, scouting involves lots of people. This means that it takes more time to change things around. Spunking millions on Ronaldo doesn't require many scout, but identifying Jota or ignoring Pepe does
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,068
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19524 on: Today at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm
From Reddit - the most popular comment when someone trys to discuss his shortcomings - they are ready to fall on the sword for him! Amazing - long may it continue!

We are the only club in the world, sitting at the top in the PL but lost first CL game away from home with 10 men for an hour and a big mistake from Lingard in the last kick of the game where the manager, Ole,not being criticized, but his job being questioned.

I have been watching United since 1996, I have never see a manager so ridiciously unfairly treated even in rival clubs.

We are now even worse than the Wenger Out campaign by Arsenal fans.

The manager who rescued United from the downward spiral and made us love the team & football again since Fergie retired.

The manager who rescued United from being a joke club to a proper run club from the first team, academy, recruitment to the footballing structure.

The manager who assembled the most exciting team since Fergie retired with just less than 1 month into the new season.

Oles job being questioned year in year out despite finishing 3rd and 2nd in his first and second full season, is the the most shameful thing I have ever seen being a United fan for 25 years. No doubt about it.



Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,769
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19525 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm
From Reddit - the most popular comment when someone trys to discuss his shortcomings - they are ready to fall on the sword for him! Amazing - long may it continue!

We are the only club in the world, sitting at the top in the PL but lost first CL game away from home with 10 men for an hour and a big mistake from Lingard in the last kick of the game where the manager, Ole,not being criticized, but his job being questioned.

I have been watching United since 1996, I have never see a manager so ridiciously unfairly treated even in rival clubs.

We are now even worse than the Wenger Out campaign by Arsenal fans.

The manager who rescued United from the downward spiral and made us love the team & football again since Fergie retired.

The manager who rescued United from being a joke club to a proper run club from the first team, academy, recruitment to the footballing structure.

The manager who assembled the most exciting team since Fergie retired with just less than 1 month into the new season.

Oles job being questioned year in year out despite finishing 3rd and 2nd in his first and second full season, is the the most shameful thing I have ever seen being a United fan for 25 years. No doubt about it.


:thumbup

Thats the spirit, fight the fight, circle the wagons and protect Ole at all costs, he's the one for United, don't let the Twitter trolls get their own way and drive the best manager Utd have had since Fergie out of the door.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,981
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19526 on: Today at 12:45:27 pm »
I think many utd fans are blinkered about osg abilities. Did Ferguson get them to a European cup final I his first years in charge? Clearly no. OGS needs to be tied to a contract for a decade or more.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,336
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19527 on: Today at 01:25:55 pm »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19528 on: Today at 01:59:27 pm »
just seen im on the 15% ban list for sexism on this forum - what a fucking joke -  :wanker
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,458
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19529 on: Today at 02:50:55 pm »
Quote from: dimitri on Today at 01:59:27 pm
just seen im on the 15% ban list for sexism on this forum - what a fucking joke -  :wanker
Bit of a strange strategy that mate.
Hope it works out for you  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,878
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19530 on: Today at 02:53:45 pm »
Quote from: dimitri on Today at 01:59:27 pm
just seen im on the 15% ban list for sexism on this forum - what a fucking joke -  :wanker

Calm down love.
Logged

Online dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19531 on: Today at 03:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:45 pm
Calm down love.
oh, I'm calm sweet cheeks  :-*
Logged

Online dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19532 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 02:50:55 pm
Bit of a strange strategy that mate.
Hope it works out for you  :wave
if it doesnt, I'm not going to be shedding any tears either way.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19533 on: Today at 05:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:17:25 pm
I bet both Ferguson and Solskjaer both breathe oxygen as well.

I bet the Gollum doesn't even like chewing gum.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline aoaaron

  • Clueless
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19534 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm
From Reddit - the most popular comment when someone trys to discuss his shortcomings - they are ready to fall on the sword for him! Amazing - long may it continue!

We are the only club in the world, sitting at the top in the PL but lost first CL game away from home with 10 men for an hour and a big mistake from Lingard in the last kick of the game where the manager, Ole,not being criticized, but his job being questioned.

I have been watching United since 1996, I have never see a manager so ridiciously unfairly treated even in rival clubs.

We are now even worse than the Wenger Out campaign by Arsenal fans.

The manager who rescued United from the downward spiral and made us love the team & football again since Fergie retired.

The manager who rescued United from being a joke club to a proper run club from the first team, academy, recruitment to the footballing structure.

The manager who assembled the most exciting team since Fergie retired with just less than 1 month into the new season.

Oles job being questioned year in year out despite finishing 3rd and 2nd in his first and second full season, is the the most shameful thing I have ever seen being a United fan for 25 years. No doubt about it.

I hope Ole stays are United forever.

The board even gift him one of the best players in the world and he manages to mess it up by subbing him off :D

Love Ole.

Hopefully when Ole retires, they give Gary Neville a job.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Up
« previous next »
 