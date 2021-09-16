From Reddit - the most popular comment when someone trys to discuss his shortcomings - they are ready to fall on the sword for him! Amazing - long may it continue!



We are the only club in the world, sitting at the top in the PL but lost first CL game away from home with 10 men for an hour and a big mistake from Lingard in the last kick of the game where the manager, Ole,not being criticized, but his job being questioned.



I have been watching United since 1996, I have never see a manager so ridiciously unfairly treated even in rival clubs.



We are now even worse than the Wenger Out campaign by Arsenal fans.



The manager who rescued United from the downward spiral and made us love the team & football again since Fergie retired.



The manager who rescued United from being a joke club to a proper run club from the first team, academy, recruitment to the footballing structure.



The manager who assembled the most exciting team since Fergie retired with just less than 1 month into the new season.



Oles job being questioned year in year out despite finishing 3rd and 2nd in his first and second full season, is the the most shameful thing I have ever seen being a United fan for 25 years. No doubt about it.

