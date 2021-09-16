« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 483 484 485 486 487 [488]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1229016 times)

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,732
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19480 on: Today at 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:30:18 am
That Dessert story is actually true. I thought it was a piss take !  Lee Grant (their 3rd choice keeper) said it in an in interview. They were all sitting on the Friday night and Ronaldo went first for his food, he didn't take dessert so not one single player took Dessert hahahahahah. They sound like a bunch of 12 year old school kids following around the good looking teacher and doing what she does to try to impress her and get her to sit beside them.
Ameteur hour over there it seems

This sounds oddly specific.  Is this a small insight into the awakening of your man hood? ;D

I wonder what they did when he got to the drinks trolley?  Water only?  What a bunch of weak minded characters they have.  What they'd do for a young Roy Keane to straighten them out.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19481 on: Today at 11:09:32 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.

:lmao
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,483
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19482 on: Today at 11:12:34 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:00:11 am
The sort of double I'm interested in. Especially with custard.

Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,591
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19483 on: Today at 11:13:32 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.
as it should be..
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19484 on: Today at 11:34:20 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:30:18 am
That Dessert story is actually true. I thought it was a piss take !  Lee Grant (their 3rd choice keeper) said it in an in interview. They were all sitting on the Friday night and Ronaldo went first for his food, he didn't take dessert so not one single player took Dessert hahahahahah. They sound like a bunch of 12 year old school kids following around the good looking teacher and doing what she does to try to impress her and get her to sit beside them.
Ameteur hour over there it seems
There is going to be a weird cult for him but he will be a good influence on the team. They have been too unprofessional for too long. Look at what they were all eating when that menu order got sent round last year.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19485 on: Today at 11:40:16 am »
Good job none of them are on international duties with our mo. No dessert and no bread. Might as well not bother turning up for meals.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19486 on: Today at 11:49:43 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 10:51:22 am
This sounds oddly specific.  Is this a small insight into the awakening of your man hood? ;D

I wonder what they did when he got to the drinks trolley?  Water only?  What a bunch of weak minded characters they have.  What they'd do for a young Roy Keane to straighten them out.


It actually is you know  :)
My son now goes to the school I used to go to. And one of my old teachers is still there and now his teacher. Back in the day I thought she was beautiful, she's even better looking now !  any chance to go into the school for an open night or parents evening, I'm there.
Anyway where was I. Oh aye. Utd. Shite
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19487 on: Today at 11:56:43 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm

 ;D Your work needs to go in a football museum
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19488 on: Today at 11:57:13 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.

 ;D
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,380
  • Truthiness
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19489 on: Today at 12:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:34:20 am
There is going to be a weird cult for him but he will be a good influence on the team. They have been too unprofessional for too long. Look at what they were all eating when that menu order got sent round last year.
It's so blindingly obvious that they are us circa 1993. While we've got Mona organising everyone's meal plans meticulously, they're all having puddings on Friday nights. While we've got Thomas teaching the players throw in strategies, they've got got Mike Phelan helping Ole with the cones. They're 5 or 6 years behind us really, at a minimum.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,964
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19490 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm »
Logged
AHA!

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19491 on: Today at 12:23:50 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.

 ;D Needs all the support he can get,the backpain must be killing him.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,483
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19492 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:07:26 pm
:lmao

Knew that was on the way.

My wife hates him because Ive honestly not said custard in a normal way since about 2007.

Honestly, royhendo has a lot to answer for.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19493 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm »
Ole's detailed response about his tactics:

"Ronnie used to work on the San Siro docks, La Liga's been on strike
He's down on his luck, it's tough, so tough
Bruno works the diving all day, working for her man
She brings home the 3 points, for love, for love

But I'll tell you what, we've got to hold on to what we got
It doesn't make a difference if we make it or not :lmao
We've got each other and that's a lot of pashun
Well give it a shot!

Woah, we're half way there
Wo-oah, living on a prayer
Take my hand Ronnie, we'll make it I swear
Wo-oah living on a prayer

And I believe that. I really do Clive."
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19494 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm »
Who's facing the backlash from that debacle this weekend?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19495 on: Today at 12:59:13 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/17/manchester-united-reveal-92m-net-loss-from-one-of-most-challenging-years-wage-bill-debt-2020-21

Wage bill up 13.6% to £322.6m before they added Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo so probably up towards £380m now I'd guess
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19496 on: Today at 01:15:45 pm »
What I love about this thread is seeing how many hate United and Milltown more than me.

I think VBG just about shades it at the moment but a few others are breathing down his neck and I'm not a long way behind either.

 ;D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,719
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19497 on: Today at 01:38:04 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,281
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19498 on: Today at 02:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:03:18 pm
It's so blindingly obvious that they are us circa 1993. While we've got Mona organising everyone's meal plans meticulously, they're all having puddings on Friday nights. While we've got Thomas teaching the players throw in strategies, they've got got Mike Phelan helping Ole with the cones. They're 5 or 6 years behind us really, at a minimum.

When you have their level of money,  if you appoint the right staff,  it's easy to succeed much sooner than 5 years imo.  Say in an alternate timeline they signed Klopp tomorrow,  signed who he wanted,  they'll be competing for the top prizes after two or three windows (including the year to bed in the coach's methods). Sooner,  depending on the starting level of the squad.

Chelsea already had a decent,  if unbalanced squad,  Tuchel won them the champions league straightaway etc.  We've seen it at Chelsea before with Conte as well.

You need Ole to always show some promise each season,  but not get there. A bit like Roy Evans.

Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
  • Meh sd f
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19499 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 02:28:36 pm
When you have their level of money,  if you appoint the right staff,  it's easy to succeed much sooner than 5 years imo.  Say in an alternate timeline they signed Klopp tomorrow,  signed who he wanted,  they'll be competing for the top prizes after two or three windows (including the year to bed in the coach's methods). Sooner,  depending on the starting level of the squad.

Chelsea already had a decent,  if unbalanced squad,  Tuchel won them the champions league straightaway etc.  We've seen it at Chelsea before with Conte as well.

You need Ole to always show some promise each season,  but not get there. A bit like Roy Evans.
It's not just Ole though, much like Liverpool isn't just Klopp. Their scouting is crap.

They have also  painted themselves in a corner with so many overpaid players. All new players can demand incredible wages, and the existing ones are unsellable. It would take a few years.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,424
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19500 on: Today at 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 11:56:43 am
;D Your work needs to go in a football museum
haha  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #19501 on: Today at 03:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 22, 2020, 05:31:51 pm
BEANZ" border="0


rumors of contract extension

still young and of unlimited potential
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19502 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19503 on: Today at 05:17:25 pm »
I bet both Ferguson and Solskjaer both breathe oxygen as well.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,281
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19504 on: Today at 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:48:09 pm
It's not just Ole though, much like Liverpool isn't just Klopp. Their scouting is crap.

They have also  painted themselves in a corner with so many overpaid players. All new players can demand incredible wages, and the existing ones are unsellable. It would take a few years.

Liverpool is mainly Klopp,  the same way it was mainly Rafa when we were successful,  Shankly,  Paisley,  Dalglish previously. In my experience,  organisations always talk up the details that crop up around success, you get the sense of there being more; in reality,  the top class manager / leader will take away the engine of everything that was good with him / her.

If you pick quality in the next one,  sure,  otherwise back down the ladder you go.

As for your second point,  the answer is money. Many clubs cannot keep highly paid players they don't need while simultaneously funding the next cycle for the new manager.  Utd may be one of the few who can.  The new players can demand what they like,  this is where the analysis,   decision making,  negotiation skills,  squad planning of top class staff will make the difference.

Only if they lose their financial strength,  for whatever reason, can you envision a harder road back for Utd.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19505 on: Today at 05:26:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.

Ha ha.   ;D

Just seen the article. Shaw will be doing his fucking nut. No jam roly poly till the end of May!!
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • Bird is the Word
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19506 on: Today at 05:38:18 pm »
From Reddit - the most popular comment when someone trys to discuss his shortcomings - they are ready to fall on the sword for him! Amazing - long may it continue!

We are the only club in the world, sitting at the top in the PL but lost first CL game away from home with 10 men for an hour and a big mistake from Lingard in the last kick of the game where the manager, Ole,not being criticized, but his job being questioned.

I have been watching United since 1996, I have never see a manager so ridiciously unfairly treated even in rival clubs.

We are now even worse than the Wenger Out campaign by Arsenal fans.

The manager who rescued United from the downward spiral and made us love the team & football again since Fergie retired.

The manager who rescued United from being a joke club to a proper run club from the first team, academy, recruitment to the footballing structure.

The manager who assembled the most exciting team since Fergie retired with just less than 1 month into the new season.

Oles job being questioned year in year out despite finishing 3rd and 2nd in his first and second full season, is the the most shameful thing I have ever seen being a United fan for 25 years. No doubt about it.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19507 on: Today at 06:38:33 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 05:38:18 pm
From Reddit - the most popular comment when someone trys to discuss his shortcomings - they are ready to fall on the sword for him! Amazing - long may it continue!

We are the only club in the world, sitting at the top in the PL but lost first CL game away from home with 10 men for an hour and a big mistake from Lingard in the last kick of the game where the manager, Ole,not being criticized, but his job being questioned.

I have been watching United since 1996, I have never see a manager so ridiciously unfairly treated even in rival clubs.

We are now even worse than the Wenger Out campaign by Arsenal fans.

The manager who rescued United from the downward spiral and made us love the team & football again since Fergie retired.

The manager who rescued United from being a joke club to a proper run club from the first team, academy, recruitment to the footballing structure.

The manager who assembled the most exciting team since Fergie retired with just less than 1 month into the new season.

Oles job being questioned year in year out despite finishing 3rd and 2nd in his first and second full season, is the the most shameful thing I have ever seen being a United fan for 25 years. No doubt about it.

Was that one rawkette that posted that? Or a collective effort?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19508 on: Today at 07:26:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:57:19 am
Why are they eating like they are in a school canteen?

I was under the impression a player would have his nutrition carefully balanced for him.
The arse on Lukaku when he left there compared to the new version??
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 483 484 485 486 487 [488]   Go Up
« previous next »
 