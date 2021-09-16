Ole's detailed response about his tactics:
"Ronnie used to work on the San Siro docks, La Liga's been on strike
He's down on his luck, it's tough, so tough
Bruno works the diving all day, working for her man
She brings home the 3 points, for love, for love
But I'll tell you what, we've got to hold on to what we got
It doesn't make a difference if we make it or not
We've got each other and that's a lot of pashun
Well give it a shot!
Woah, we're half way there
Wo-oah, living on a prayer
Take my hand Ronnie, we'll make it I swear
Wo-oah living on a prayer
And I believe that. I really do Clive."