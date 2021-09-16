« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

latortuga

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19480 on: Today at 10:51:22 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:30:18 am
That Dessert story is actually true. I thought it was a piss take !  Lee Grant (their 3rd choice keeper) said it in an in interview. They were all sitting on the Friday night and Ronaldo went first for his food, he didn't take dessert so not one single player took Dessert hahahahahah. They sound like a bunch of 12 year old school kids following around the good looking teacher and doing what she does to try to impress her and get her to sit beside them.
Ameteur hour over there it seems

This sounds oddly specific.  Is this a small insight into the awakening of your man hood? ;D

I wonder what they did when he got to the drinks trolley?  Water only?  What a bunch of weak minded characters they have.  What they'd do for a young Roy Keane to straighten them out.
BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19481 on: Today at 11:09:32 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.

:lmao
BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19482 on: Today at 11:12:34 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:00:11 am
The sort of double I'm interested in. Especially with custard.

tonysleft

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19483 on: Today at 11:13:32 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.
as it should be..
Dull Tools

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19484 on: Today at 11:34:20 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:30:18 am
That Dessert story is actually true. I thought it was a piss take !  Lee Grant (their 3rd choice keeper) said it in an in interview. They were all sitting on the Friday night and Ronaldo went first for his food, he didn't take dessert so not one single player took Dessert hahahahahah. They sound like a bunch of 12 year old school kids following around the good looking teacher and doing what she does to try to impress her and get her to sit beside them.
Ameteur hour over there it seems
There is going to be a weird cult for him but he will be a good influence on the team. They have been too unprofessional for too long. Look at what they were all eating when that menu order got sent round last year.
PaulF

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19485 on: Today at 11:40:16 am
Good job none of them are on international duties with our mo. No dessert and no bread. Might as well not bother turning up for meals.
slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19486 on: Today at 11:49:43 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 10:51:22 am
This sounds oddly specific.  Is this a small insight into the awakening of your man hood? ;D

I wonder what they did when he got to the drinks trolley?  Water only?  What a bunch of weak minded characters they have.  What they'd do for a young Roy Keane to straighten them out.


It actually is you know  :)
My son now goes to the school I used to go to. And one of my old teachers is still there and now his teacher. Back in the day I thought she was beautiful, she's even better looking now !  any chance to go into the school for an open night or parents evening, I'm there.
Anyway where was I. Oh aye. Utd. Shite
Gifted Right Foot

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19487 on: Today at 11:56:43 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm

 ;D Your work needs to go in a football museum
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19488 on: Today at 11:57:13 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.

 ;D
Ray K

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19489 on: Today at 12:03:18 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:34:20 am
There is going to be a weird cult for him but he will be a good influence on the team. They have been too unprofessional for too long. Look at what they were all eating when that menu order got sent round last year.
It's so blindingly obvious that they are us circa 1993. While we've got Mona organising everyone's meal plans meticulously, they're all having puddings on Friday nights. While we've got Thomas teaching the players throw in strategies, they've got got Mike Phelan helping Ole with the cones. They're 5 or 6 years behind us really, at a minimum.
gerrardisgod

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19490 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm
Tobelius

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19491 on: Today at 12:23:50 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:58:15 am
A bowl of crumble in each hand for Luke. Perfectly balanced.

 ;D Needs all the support he can get,the backpain must be killing him.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19492 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:07:26 pm
:lmao

Knew that was on the way.

My wife hates him because Ive honestly not said custard in a normal way since about 2007.

Honestly, royhendo has a lot to answer for.
BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19493 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm
Ole's detailed response about his tactics:

"Ronnie used to work on the San Siro docks, La Liga's been on strike
He's down on his luck, it's tough, so tough
Bruno works the diving all day, working for her man
She brings home the 3 points, for love, for love

But I'll tell you what, we've got to hold on to what we got
It doesn't make a difference if we make it or not :lmao
We've got each other and that's a lot of pashun
Well give it a shot!

Woah, we're half way there
Wo-oah, living on a prayer
Take my hand Ronnie, we'll make it I swear
Wo-oah living on a prayer

And I believe that. I really do Clive."
PaulF

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19494 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm
Who's facing the backlash from that debacle this weekend?
cdav

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19495 on: Today at 12:59:13 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/17/manchester-united-reveal-92m-net-loss-from-one-of-most-challenging-years-wage-bill-debt-2020-21

Wage bill up 13.6% to £322.6m before they added Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo so probably up towards £380m now I'd guess
Timbo's Goals

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19496 on: Today at 01:15:45 pm
What I love about this thread is seeing how many hate United and Milltown more than me.

I think VBG just about shades it at the moment but a few others are breathing down his neck and I'm not a long way behind either.

 ;D
rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19497 on: Today at 01:38:04 pm
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19498 on: Today at 02:28:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:03:18 pm
It's so blindingly obvious that they are us circa 1993. While we've got Mona organising everyone's meal plans meticulously, they're all having puddings on Friday nights. While we've got Thomas teaching the players throw in strategies, they've got got Mike Phelan helping Ole with the cones. They're 5 or 6 years behind us really, at a minimum.

When you have their level of money,  if you appoint the right staff,  it's easy to succeed much sooner than 5 years imo.  Say in an alternate timeline they signed Klopp tomorrow,  signed who he wanted,  they'll be competing for the top prizes after two or three windows (including the year to bed in the coach's methods). Sooner,  depending on the starting level of the squad.

Chelsea already had a decent,  if unbalanced squad,  Tuchel won them the champions league straightaway etc.  We've seen it at Chelsea before with Conte as well.

You need Ole to always show some promise each season,  but not get there. A bit like Roy Evans.

jepovic

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19499 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 02:28:36 pm
When you have their level of money,  if you appoint the right staff,  it's easy to succeed much sooner than 5 years imo.  Say in an alternate timeline they signed Klopp tomorrow,  signed who he wanted,  they'll be competing for the top prizes after two or three windows (including the year to bed in the coach's methods). Sooner,  depending on the starting level of the squad.

Chelsea already had a decent,  if unbalanced squad,  Tuchel won them the champions league straightaway etc.  We've seen it at Chelsea before with Conte as well.

You need Ole to always show some promise each season,  but not get there. A bit like Roy Evans.
It's not just Ole though, much like Liverpool isn't just Klopp. Their scouting is crap.

They have also  painted themselves in a corner with so many overpaid players. All new players can demand incredible wages, and the existing ones are unsellable. It would take a few years.
