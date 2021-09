Was reading OGS comments coming out of his most recent press conference and he was saying that he doesn't understand the hysteria around their loss to Young Boys.He thinks the press doesn't get it and should ease up because and I quote he and the team went out with "good intentions". Hahahahahahahahaha...what a clown.I'm sure murderers say the same thing about their start to the day.Something else funny that might have already been mentioned was that apparently Ronaldo has banned the team from eating dessert. haha He was probably looking Shaw dead in the eye as he was making his declaration to the lunch lady.