Seeing their thread on Red Cafe about the sending off for the foul on Elliot.



Most of them don't think it was even a foul, but you can tell the (very, very) few fans on there that actually go to the game and understand football think it was a red.



That's the trouble when you have a gloryhunting set of fans that have never been to the game in their entire life.



I’m sure plenty of match going Man Utd fans would say the exact same. The only reason they’ve decided it, is because of the narrative around it that was set from the moment it happened. There’s a reason why the card wasn’t rescinded -it’s because it was a reckless challenge that endangerd an opponent. It’s not even an argument. It’s bizarre, and pathetic it has become one, but it’s only because of the team it was against. If it’d been vs some random mid table team, no one would argue it.If the same happens to Greenwood at the weekend, it’ll be absolutely a foul and a red card.